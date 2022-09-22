Read full article on original website
Related
What they’re saying nationally, in Pullman after Oregon Ducks came back to beat Washington State
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks came back to beat the Washington State Cougars 44-41 at Martin Stadium on Saturday. The Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) erased a 12-point deficit with 6:42 to go for their largest fourth-quarter comeback since 2006. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Pullman...
Oregon Ducks move up in polls after beating Washington State
The Oregon Ducks moved up in the college football polls after their comeback win over Washington State. The Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) are No. 13 with 727 points in the AP poll and No. 15 with 622 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 44-41 comeback win over the Cougars. That’s up from No. 15 with 593 points and No. 18 with 468 points last week, respectively.
Oregon Ducks open as 2 touchdown favorites against Stanford
The Oregon Ducks opened as two touchdown favorites against the Stanford Cardinal, but the spread has since narrowed. The No. 15 Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) opened as 13-point favorites against the Cardinal (1-2, 0-2) for their game Saturday (8 p.m. PT, FS1) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has since moved to 10.5, though one book has it at 14.
Officials In Oregon-Washington State Game Getting Crushed Over Controversial Decision
Pac-12 officials have reached a new all-time low in this Saturday afternoon's Oregon vs. Washington State game. In the second quarter, WSU quarterback Cam Ward was called for intentional grounding on first down. Officials made a pretty costly error and skipped a down, resulting in a third-and-16 for the Cougars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How former Oregon Ducks football players fared in Week 4
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 4 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 12 of 18 for 127 yards and 15 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown in 17-14 overtime win over Missouri. Braxton Burmeister, QB San...
Yakima Herald Republic
‘C—’d it’: WSU’s letdown loss to Oregon brings a familiar feeling for Cougs
PULLMAN — I swear I won't use the phrase. I'll abstain from those two words that make Washington State fans bristle — a tired saying that might be unfair to the program. What should have been glee Saturday at Martin Stadium turned almost instantly to gloom. A result that should have sent WSU fans into a frenzy instead sentenced them to a funk.
Spencer Fano, nation's No. 7 offensive tackle, down to BYU, Michigan, Oregon and Utah
The top offensive tackle in the West region just took a massive step forward in his recruitment. Timpview High School (Utah) four-star prospect Spencer Fano, the nation's No. 7 offensive tackle, holds 25 scholarship offers. But Sunday, the 6-foot-5, 270-pound lineman trimmed his list to four - BYU, ...
Emerald Media
Oregon volleyball’s puzzle to success is one step closer to complete
To start the final game of the Oregon Invitational against Rice, the lights in Matthew Knight Arena dimmed and the hype video started playing on the scoreboard. While the speakers shook the entire arena, the starters sat on the bench waiting for their names to be called. “Five-foot-eleven setter from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant reaction to Oregon's epic comeback win at Washington State
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives his instant reactions to Oregon's thrilling and epic 44-41 come-from-behind victory over Washington State in Pullman, Wa. The Ducks scored 29 fourth-quarter points after scoring just 15 points in the first three quarters. The Ducks scored 21 points in the final six minutes of the game to win.
kezi.com
Ducks complete thrilling comeback to beat Washington State
PULLMAN, Was--- The No. 15 Oregon Ducks didn't put their heads down when they found themselves trailing Washington State, 34-22, with 6:42 left in the game. Instead, Oregon rocketed off 22 points and completed a thrilling comeback. The Ducks would eventually win the game, 44-41. Bo Nix led a 69-yard...
Francisco Mauigoa talks agony and ecstasy after WSU's loss to Oregon
PULLMAN -- He was visibly disappointed with the end result of Washington State's 44-41 loss to Oregon on Saturday, but Cougar linebacker Francisco Mauigoa did fulfill every defensive player's dream. The sophomore from American Samoa picked off Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and rumbled 95 yards down the sideline for the second-longest pick six in Cougar history to fellow linebacker and fellow No. 51 Will Derting in 2002.
Referees make incredible mistake in Oregon-Washington State game
The officiating crew in Saturday’s game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars made quite the mess after an intentional grounding penalty. The Cougars were called for intentional grounding on a first down play early in the second quarter, which should have come with a loss of down. Somehow, the officiating crew took away an extra down from Washington State, and the drive went directly to third down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emerald Media
Oregon volleyball stays undefeated in Pac-12 play after sweeping Stanford.
The Ducks stay undefeated in Pac-12 play after sweeping Stanford. The No. 21 Ducks extend their win streak to four straight games after beating No. 5 Stanford in three straight sets at home. Matthew Knight Arena was packed with students preparing for the new school year, and the Oregon volleyball...
Rewinding Oregon State Beavers’ loss to No. 7 USC Trojans
Caleb Williams threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Addison with 1:13 to play, and the No. 7 USC Trojans then got their fourth interception of the night off Oregon State’s Chance Nolan to seal a 17-14 victory Saturday night at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. In a back and...
Pac-12 recruiting update: Big win by Oregon Ducks, huge opportunity for Oregon State Beavers, fallout at ASU,
The Hotline is delighted to provide Pac-12 fans with a weekly dive into the recruiting process through the eyes and ears of Brandon Huffman, the Seattle-based national recruiting analyst for 247Sports. The following information, in his words, was provided to the Hotline on Sept. 22 …
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
beachconnection.net
Cox Rock, Near Florence, an Oregon Coast Puzzle in History, Geology, Sightseeing
(Florence, Oregon) – One mysterious rock island, numerous intriguing stories. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That's how you could describe the enigmatic object that's pretty much right in the exact middle of the Oregon coast, halfway between Brookings and Astoria. Looking a little like something out of the mind of Roger Dean (who did most of the Yes album covers), you'll find it as you whiz past Sea Lion Caves towards Florence. Then as you round one of the turns and the ocean vista opens up, you see it.
kqennewsradio.com
COW CREEK PLANS PRESCRIBED BURN ON TRIBAL LANDS
The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will conduct a prescribed burn on Tribal land just north of Myrtle Creek on Monday and Tuesday. The burn will take place in two areas between Myrtle Creek and Roseburg near Interstate 5. One is on the east side of the freeway in the vicinity of Dole Road, while the other is on the west side of I-5 near Highway 99 and the South Umpqua River.
Benton County sawmill out of steam but still going strong
A decade ago, the Hull-Oakes Lumber Co. still literally operated under its own steam. The sawmill, some 10 miles west of Monroe in Benton County, was one of the last to operate under steam power and remain commercially viable. Eventually, though, the 21st century proved inescapable. The company switched completely...
Comments / 0