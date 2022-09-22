ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks move up in polls after beating Washington State

The Oregon Ducks moved up in the college football polls after their comeback win over Washington State. The Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) are No. 13 with 727 points in the AP poll and No. 15 with 622 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 44-41 comeback win over the Cougars. That’s up from No. 15 with 593 points and No. 18 with 468 points last week, respectively.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks open as 2 touchdown favorites against Stanford

The Oregon Ducks opened as two touchdown favorites against the Stanford Cardinal, but the spread has since narrowed. The No. 15 Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) opened as 13-point favorites against the Cardinal (1-2, 0-2) for their game Saturday (8 p.m. PT, FS1) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has since moved to 10.5, though one book has it at 14.
EUGENE, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

‘C—’d it’: WSU’s letdown loss to Oregon brings a familiar feeling for Cougs

PULLMAN — I swear I won't use the phrase. I'll abstain from those two words that make Washington State fans bristle — a tired saying that might be unfair to the program. What should have been glee Saturday at Martin Stadium turned almost instantly to gloom. A result that should have sent WSU fans into a frenzy instead sentenced them to a funk.
PULLMAN, WA
Emerald Media

Oregon volleyball’s puzzle to success is one step closer to complete

To start the final game of the Oregon Invitational against Rice, the lights in Matthew Knight Arena dimmed and the hype video started playing on the scoreboard. While the speakers shook the entire arena, the starters sat on the bench waiting for their names to be called. “Five-foot-eleven setter from...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Ducks complete thrilling comeback to beat Washington State

PULLMAN, Was--- The No. 15 Oregon Ducks didn't put their heads down when they found themselves trailing Washington State, 34-22, with 6:42 left in the game. Instead, Oregon rocketed off 22 points and completed a thrilling comeback. The Ducks would eventually win the game, 44-41. Bo Nix led a 69-yard...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Francisco Mauigoa talks agony and ecstasy after WSU's loss to Oregon

PULLMAN -- He was visibly disappointed with the end result of Washington State's 44-41 loss to Oregon on Saturday, but Cougar linebacker Francisco Mauigoa did fulfill every defensive player's dream. The sophomore from American Samoa picked off Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and rumbled 95 yards down the sideline for the second-longest pick six in Cougar history to fellow linebacker and fellow No. 51 Will Derting in 2002.
EUGENE, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Referees make incredible mistake in Oregon-Washington State game

The officiating crew in Saturday’s game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars made quite the mess after an intentional grounding penalty. The Cougars were called for intentional grounding on a first down play early in the second quarter, which should have come with a loss of down. Somehow, the officiating crew took away an extra down from Washington State, and the drive went directly to third down.
PULLMAN, WA
Emerald Media

Oregon volleyball stays undefeated in Pac-12 play after sweeping Stanford.

The Ducks stay undefeated in Pac-12 play after sweeping Stanford. The No. 21 Ducks extend their win streak to four straight games after beating No. 5 Stanford in three straight sets at home. Matthew Knight Arena was packed with students preparing for the new school year, and the Oregon volleyball...
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Cox Rock, Near Florence, an Oregon Coast Puzzle in History, Geology, Sightseeing

(Florence, Oregon) – One mysterious rock island, numerous intriguing stories. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That's how you could describe the enigmatic object that's pretty much right in the exact middle of the Oregon coast, halfway between Brookings and Astoria. Looking a little like something out of the mind of Roger Dean (who did most of the Yes album covers), you'll find it as you whiz past Sea Lion Caves towards Florence. Then as you round one of the turns and the ocean vista opens up, you see it.
FLORENCE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COW CREEK PLANS PRESCRIBED BURN ON TRIBAL LANDS

The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will conduct a prescribed burn on Tribal land just north of Myrtle Creek on Monday and Tuesday. The burn will take place in two areas between Myrtle Creek and Roseburg near Interstate 5. One is on the east side of the freeway in the vicinity of Dole Road, while the other is on the west side of I-5 near Highway 99 and the South Umpqua River.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR

