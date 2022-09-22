ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Abigail Disney wants Disney diehards to 'pay attention' to how theme park workers are paid: 'Cinderella is sleeping in her car!'

By Ethan Alter
AOL Corp
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 87

Teri Wind
2d ago

My 24 year old daughter is now a full time employee at the Magic Kingdom. She started 3 years ago as a Disney College program and stayed. She makes $17.50 an hour and works 40 hours a week. They get an awesome benefits package including medical, eye, and dental. Ability to buy stocks, up to 3 weeks vacation, and free college tuition up through your Masters Degree through the Aspire Disney College programs. Disney will cover all costs if you choose an in program College or University. Cast Members also get free park entry, forty percent discount on merchandise, and 50 percent off hotels and food which hotels and restaurants change monthly. She is very happy and has rented a three bedroom 3 bath apartment with 2 roommates.I am not saying Disney should not pay more it's just for 24 She is doing okay.

Reply(10)
40
Roger
3d ago

Walt Disney was smart enough to leave the Demwitocrapic Party after the 1940 presidential election and never looked back. There's no doubt that Walt would be disgusted with the current Disney leadership and would back Governor DeSantis in stopping educators from teaching kindergarteners about sexual identity and transgenderism. There's a good reason the stock is at near-record lows in recent history.

Reply(4)
37
Lesgo Brandon
3d ago

How much do they get paid? Not to sound insensitive, but if it doesn't pay enough for you to have at least a roof over your head (and no wheels under you), then why do it?

Reply(6)
21
Related
disneydining.com

It Seems Disney Quietly Removed Controversial Ears

If there is one thing you can count on during a special Disney event, it’s exclusive merch! D23 certainly saw its share of limited edition keepsakes (many you can snag on shopDisney, even if you weren’t able to make it to the Expo). That is already true of Disney100, the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney Company. Special merchandise has already been released for the celebration, including one already infamous set of ears.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Roy O. Disney
Person
Kathleen Hughes
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Abigail Disney
ScreenCrush

The Best X-Rated and NC-17-Rated Movies in History

It’s almost unheard of these days to see a movie with an NC-17 rating. The adults-only designation was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in an attempt to replace the earlier X rating in the fall of 1990. The NC-17 came about after several decades of X being associated in the public consciousness with smut. As a result, the X was no longer useful for its intended purpose: To delineate movies that were inappropriate for children.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes

Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
MOVIES
The Independent

Disney World guests slam eye-watering bill at resort restaurant Victoria & Albert’s

Disney World fans have criticised the resort after one of its restaurants significantly hiked prices by as much as $200 per person. Victoria & Albert’s, located at the Orlando theme park’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, recently reopened this summer after the pandemic forced the restaurant to close its doors. Now, Disney World guests have noticed the theme park has jacked up prices at its already expensive restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Disney Parks#Disney World#Yahoo Entertainment#The Walt Disney Company
BGR.com

The #1 Netflix show in the world right now is getting trashed by critics

Critics and fans, a recent Bloomberg headline declared, have never disagreed more about movies. While that’s certainly true and we’re seeing that disparity over and over again these days, especially with Netflix titles like The Gray Man, the same is true for streaming TV shows, as well. And it’s not just a mismatch between what critics and viewers say. There’s also a bit of a chasm between what viewers say … and what those same viewers actually do. Case in point? Look no further than the newly released Netflix series Echoes.
TV SERIES
People

Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'

Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

There's A Hidden Disney Food Item A Cast Member Turned Me Onto That You Need To Try

If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Disneyland
wegotthiscovered.com

A critically-hated Marvel misfire has found its new streaming home on Disney Plus

The last remnants of a long-gone era of Marvel is now set to haunt streaming audiences, as the last ever Fox X-Men film shoots itself to Disney Plus. The New Mutants was one of the last ever blockbusters to get released before the pandemic closed nearly every aspect of life, and after two of the longest years in human history, it’s now making a comeback. With an all-star cast, soon X-Men fans will have a bit of extra content as they wait for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy