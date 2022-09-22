The Wildcat Varsity Cross Country team participated in the Broncho Invitational on Thursday at the Crossroads Recreation Complex. The Wildcats claimed the team championship as six runners secured medals and placed in the top 10. Leading the charge for the Wildcats was gold medalist, Tyson Tamez, who completed the course in a time of 16:41. Freshman Xavier Tool was fourth with a time of 17:18. Anthony Soto was fifth(17:28), Mateo Lopez was sixth(17:37), La’Ron Alexander was 8th(17:46), and Dominick Montalbo was 9th(17:55). Other finishers for the Cats’ were Seth Orf(14th), Julian Jimenez(16th), and David Maxson(24th).

