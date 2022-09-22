Read full article on original website
Garcia leads Tem-Cats to 5th place finish at Broncho Invitational
The Tem-Cat Varsity Cross Country team participated in the Broncho Invitational on Thursday at the Crossroads Recreation Complex. The Tem-Cats placed 5th and were led by medalist, Sophia Garcia, who finished 9th in a time of 22:24. Rounding out the top 5 for the Tem-Cats were Rebecca Terry(23rd), Kaegan Yepma(24th), Marisa Hernndez(36th),Vanessa Sorrells(38), and Kylie Tamez(41st). Other finishers were Amber Hemmitt(43rd) and Nayeli Lopez(49th).
JV Boys take team title at the Broncho Invitational
The Wildcat Junior Varsity Cross Country team participated in the Broncho Invitational on Thursday at the Crossroads Recreation Complex. The JV Boys claimed the team championship with five runners placing in the top 10. Jordyn Adams took silver with a time of 19:32. Sebastian Castilleja took the bronze in a time of 19:58. Moises Ortega was 4th, Chris Sorrells was 5th, and Ethan Mendez was 9th to complete the scoring. Other finishers were Jayden Bihl(13th), Ben Huber(15th), Riley Dominguez(16th), and Keegan Dutton(21st).
JV Girls take 6th at the Broncho Invitational
The Tem-Cat Junior Varsity Cross Country team participated in the Broncho Invitational on Thursday at the Crossroads Recreation Complex. The JV girls were 6th and were led by Sonya Valerio who finished 18th in a time 0f 25:50. Top 7 finishers for the Tem-Cats were Madison Penick(35th), Kaurie Holleman(41st), Patience Savage(42nd), Ashlyn Sabo(46th), Variea Guardado(55th), and Lily Wiser(60th).
Freshman White Volleyball falls to Bryan in three
BRYAN – The Temple freshman white volleyball team fell to Bryan in a well played and exciting three game match on Friday evening. Bryan defeated the Tem-Cats by a score of 26-24, 20-25, 25-23. Kimaya Porter had a strong performance for the Tem-Cats as she had 6 kills, 5 aces, 4 assist, 2 digs and one block. Also for the Tem-Cats, Aaliyah Edwards had 8 digs, 2 aces; Elslyee Espinoza 4 assist, 4 digs, 3 kills, 3 aces; Riley Sawin 5 digs, 3 kills, 2 aces; Ariunna Wilson 6 digs, kill, ace and Nina Bankston with a kill.
Tamez, Wildcats claim Broncho Invitational championship
The Wildcat Varsity Cross Country team participated in the Broncho Invitational on Thursday at the Crossroads Recreation Complex. The Wildcats claimed the team championship as six runners secured medals and placed in the top 10. Leading the charge for the Wildcats was gold medalist, Tyson Tamez, who completed the course in a time of 16:41. Freshman Xavier Tool was fourth with a time of 17:18. Anthony Soto was fifth(17:28), Mateo Lopez was sixth(17:37), La’Ron Alexander was 8th(17:46), and Dominick Montalbo was 9th(17:55). Other finishers for the Cats’ were Seth Orf(14th), Julian Jimenez(16th), and David Maxson(24th).
Bonham 8th grade volleyball results vs. Travis
The Bonham Middle School 8th grade volleyball teams battled their crosstown rival the Travis Science Academy at Wildcat Gym on the campus of Temple High School. The “B” team swept their opponent but the “A” fell to Travis in an excited three game match. The “A”...
Lamar 7th Grade Volleyball results at River Valley
HEWITT – The Lamar Middle School 7th grade volleyball teams traveled to Hewitt on Thursday to face River Valley Middle School. Here are the results from Thursday’s matches. The “A” team fell to River Valley by a score of 25-8, 25-10. The Lady Bearcat Players of the Game...
Temple leaves blowout loss in past, uses balance to bash Bryan 53-19 in 12-6A opener
BRYAN – Temple head football coach Scott Stewart has very high standards for his players, his coaches, himself and the Wildcats' proud, storied program. None of the above parties thought those standards were upheld – not even close – in a stunningly one-sided 53-18 loss to state-ranked Arlington Martin in last Friday's non-district finale at Wildcat Stadium.
Temple finds its form in 53-19 district-opening rout of Bryan
BRYAN — It became apparent in the early stages Friday night that a week of reflection and enhanced practice regimens served Temple well. So, consider the Wildcats back on track. "These kids, they are Temple kids. They are going to respond to a challenge," Temple head coach Scott Stewart...
