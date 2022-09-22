ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBC New York

7 Cars Smashed, Outdoor Dining Shed Destroyed in Wake of NYC Car Crash

At least four people were hurt and half a dozen cars damaged in a particularly destructive late-night crash in Manhattan on Saturday, according to authorities. A preliminary investigation suggests the initial crash happened around 10:15 p.m. along East 111th Street in East Harlem, police said. Within minutes, the driver of a red Nissan would be fleeing on foot leaving a trail of destruction behind.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Mercedes driver fatally shot by Bronx carjackers after going out to meet someone: ‘Told his mom he would be right back’

A Bronx Mercedes-Benz driver ran out to meet someone only to be fatally shot by carjackers. Jose Alvarado, 45, was shot in the head during the carjacking in Hunts Point at about 11:55 p.m. Saturday, cops and the victim’s family said. Surveillance footage obtained by the Daily News shows three men confronting Alvarado on the sidewalk outside his parked Mercedes-Benz on Hunts Point Ave. near ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Woman targeted and fatally struck down by Queens hit-and-run driver amid wild street melee, say NYPD and witnesses

A hit-and-run driver deliberately ran down and killed a 31-year-old woman amid a chaotic melee early Saturday morning in Queens, police sources and witnesses said. The deadly altercation began around 2:30 a.m. in South Richmond Hill as a large fight broke out in a bar, the Showtime Bar and Lounge, in the business district near the corner of 101st Ave. and 120th St., police and witnesses said. ...
QUEENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Authorities identify woman found dead in water off Great Kills Park

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman whose body was found in the waters off of Great Kills Park has been identified by law enforcement officials. New Jersey State Police have identified the woman as 65-year-old Susan Mikson, of Union Beach, N.J. At around 7 a.m. Thursday, a body was located along the shoreline in Crooks Point., according to a New Jersey State Police spokesperson. Mikson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
UNION BEACH, NJ
CBS New York

Gunpoint robbery caught on video in Queens

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects in a gunpoint robbery in the Rockaways. It happened early Friday morning near Beach 64th Street and Almeda Avenue in Arverne. The NYPD says a 39-year-old man was trying to enter his house when a gunman confronted him, and they started to fight. A second suspect then allegedly attacked the victim from behind. Police say they stole the man's Rolex watch, a wallet with $1,700 in cash, and a laptop computer. They then took off in a white Honda Accord with South Carolina plates. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
QUEENS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Scary Scene As Construction Crane Crushes Car in New York [VIDEO]

You don't expect something like this to ever happen. Video has surfaced of a construction crane suddenly falling and destroying a vehicle below in New York. The car was occupied at the time of the accident that happened Tuesday morning. The New York Post says an 11-story residential building project had been underway in the area when the crash took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPG Talk Radio

Uncle, nephew admit to killing Lakewood, NJ man with machete

HOWELL — An uncle and his nephew have admitted to killing a man with a machete and leaving the victim's body in the street. Omar Rivera-Rojas, 32, also known as Juan Carlos Rivera Rojas, and Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, 20, both of Lakewood, on Friday pleaded guilty to first degree aggravated manslaughter charges for the slaying in Howell nearly three years ago.
HOWELL, NJ
CBS News

Pregnant Lodi woman stabbed to death

Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was stabbed in Lodi early Sunday morning. Officers arrived on the scene and found the unresponsive 25-year-old pregnant female. Despite life-saving measures, she died.
LODI, NJ
PIX11

Funeral held for NYC taxi driver killed on the job

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dozens of people gathered Friday for a viewing and funeral for the yellow cab driver killed on the job in Far Rockaway, Queens last month. The family of 52-year old Kutin Gyimah waited all this time for the final farewell in hopes that Gyimah’s sisters could travel from his native Ghana […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Carriage Horse Owner Faces Charges After Animal's Midtown Collapse

The owner of a carriage horse that collapsed on a midtown Manhattan street, seen on startling video, faced charges at a Department of Health administrative hearing on Friday. Ryder went down on 9th Avenue last month with his owner, Colm McKeever, at the reins. According to health department documents, Ryder's owner falsified birth records and tried to pass the horse off as 13 years old. A veterinarian who checked out the horse after its fall determined Ryder to be around 26 years old, too old to be licensed as a carriage horse in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: THREE CAR ACCIDENT LEADS TO ONE ARREST

Emergency personnel was at the scene of an earlier three car accident at the intersection of Washington and Clifton. One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital from the scene and a second was put in handcuffs and placed in the back of a patrol car. No additional information is available at this time.
CLIFTON, NJ
Daily Mail

Woman, 22, whose decaying remains were found in two suitcases in Brooklyn apartment was heard 'arguing with her boyfriend' - as cops hunt for at-large suspect

The 22-year-old woman whose decaying remains were found split between two suitcases in a Brooklyn apartment building this morning was heard by neighbors arguing with her boyfriend in the weeks before she vanished. Police have not yet named the woman or the boyfriend, who remains at large. The body was...
BROOKLYN, NY

