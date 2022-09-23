ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, NY

Separate parent groups rally for and against Greenwich School District's curriculum

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Two groups of parents rallied in Greenwich on Thursday before a Board of Education meeting over the school's curriculum.

Both groups say they are protesting because it's the first Board of Education meeting of the year with public comment.

There is contentious ground between the two groups.

One group wants to keep certain topics out of the district's curriculum, like critical race theory and the teaching of white fragility.

Others, including teachers, say they stand with the district and believe parents shouldn't pick and choose what their children learn.

Other parents say they were fueled to speak out after Project Veritas released a secretly-recorded video in August of an assistant principal in Greenwich claiming he avoids hiring conservatives and Roman Catholics.

The Board of Education meeting brought in residents from all over Greenwich, including people who do not have children.

The next meeting with public comment is on Oct. 20.

