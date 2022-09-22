Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Larkin Proves to Be a “True Captain” During Lalonde Transition
Two weeks ago, Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana was a guest on Sportsnet’s “32 Thoughts Podcast” with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek. Almost eight minutes in, Marek led his next question simply with, “ Dylan Larkin.”. Like a reflex, Vrana instantly smiled at the mention...
NHL
Blue Jackets to face Penguins twice on Sunday
Gaudreau, Laine to play in Nationwide Arena after Columbus plays a road game in the afternoon. Columbus will play its first two exhibition games of the season Sunday, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Nationwide Arena opener at 7 p.m. after taking on the division rival in the Steel City at 1 p.m.
NHL
Maple Leafs season preview: Overcoming playoff failures, goaltending keys
Settling on starter, help for Rielly on defense could lead to elusive escape from first round. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
Golden Knights season preview: Cassidy takes over with high expectations
Former Bruins coach counting on Eichel, veteran core; goaltending biggest concern. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Vegas Golden Knights.
NHL
'BIG YEAR FOR MYSELF'
Mackey focused on making Flames and showing everyone he can succeed at NHL level. As with everything in life, it can be easy to focus on the negatives. Much, much too easy, in fact. It's human nature to see the obstacles in the way when you're trying to reach a...
NHL
Second Act: de Haan, Dzingel Hoping To Earn Another Shot With Canes
RALEIGH, NC. - They say the hockey world is a small one. Sometimes that means players having skated together before in juniors or the minors, coaches having worked together during a prior stop, but in the case of Ryan Dzingel and Calvin de Haan, it's returning to a team that they'd previously played for.
NHL
HUBERDEAU TALLIES
Forward scores first for Flames in 4-0 victory over Canucks. The ovation that newcomers Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar got when they were announced as part of the starting lineup Sunday evening at the Scotiabank Saddledome was loud. The only thing louder on the night? When Huberdeau scored his first...
NHL
Pittsburgh's Split-Squad with Columbus "A Fun Day with a Lot of Hockey"
While the organization mostly divided and conquered, a group that included head coach Mike Sullivan managed to attend both games. It was a bit disconcerting to hear Mike Sullivan's booming voice from the media level when the Penguins opened their preseason slate on Sunday with split-squad games against the Blue Jackets, scheduled for 1 PM in Pittsburgh and then 7 PM in Columbus. But for logistical reasons, he had to observe both games instead of coach.
NHL
High compete level, physicality apparent at training camp
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- If the purpose of the first two days of training camp were to get the Detroit Red Wings back into the groove of practice, day three was focused on dialing it up a notch. The Red Wings ran through special teams drills on Saturday at Centre...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade
New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
NHL
Familiar faces impressing through early days of training camp
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Last September, Jakub Vrana suffered a shoulder injury upon touching down in Traverse City for training camp and was sidelined for six months before returning to the ice in the 2021-22 season. Now one year later, the Detroit Red Wings forward is happy that's all in...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Preseason Slate Today vs. Arizona
The Ducks officially begin the 2022 preseason this afternoon, taking on the Arizona Coyotes at Tucson Convention Center. Puck Drop: 2 p.m. | Listen: Ducks Stream | NHL GameCenter | Stats. Today's audio broadcast will be available exclusively on Ducks Stream, as it will be for the entire 2022-23 season...
NHL
STONE COLD FINISH
VANCOUVER - Talk about kicking things off on the right note. Getting the earlier start of the Flames' split-squad games against the Canucks, the BC-bound roster came out with plenty of fire in Rogers Arena and left with a 3-2 overtime victory over their divisional foes. Michael Stone scored the...
NHL
Game Preview (Split): Avalanche vs. Wild & Golden Knights
The Colorado Avalanche begin the preseason on the road, taking on the Minnesota Wild at 2 p.m. MT. The Avs will also be playing the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday night. That matchup starts at 7 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The game against Vegas is one of two home preseason...
NHL
WATCH LIVE - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
Click to view our live stream from the Scotiabank Saddledome. Forward scores first for Flames in 4-0 victory over Canucks. The ovation that newcomers Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar got when they were announced as part of the starting lineup Sunday evening at the Scotiabank Saddledome was loud. The only...
NHL
Big names push Blue Jackets to win over Pens in exhibition game
Gaudreau notches three points in Nationwide debut, four CBJ players score in victory. The Blue Jackets completed a busy day with a 5-1 win against the Penguins at Nationwide Arena in preseason action. Game in a Paragraph. After a bit of a slow start in Johnny Gaudreau's CBJ debut, the...
NHL
Crosby, Penguins feel Stanley Cup window still open entering season
CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby isn't interested in a fairy tale ending for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Instead, the captain wants to get back to basics after fellow center Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang signed new contracts this offseason. "It's not about, necessarily, the Cinderella story," Crosby said at training...
NHL
Color of Hockey: Puerto Rico seeking membership in IIHF
LATAM Cup victory has sparked movement to reach international stage. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles the Puerto Rico Ice Hockey Association. Scott Vargas remembers the looks...
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Wood recovered from injury, healthy for Devils
Jarry has contract talks with Penguins; McCabe unlikely to be ready for Blackhawks opener. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL Training Camp Buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. New Jersey Devils. Miles Wood is healthy and recovered from...
NHL
Hischier: Federer a 'Really Great Example' | FEATURE
Hischier reflects on what he's learned from his childhood idol who said goodbye to competitive tennis on Friday. As Nico Hischier enters his third season as the captain of the New Jersey Devils, he is more comfortable in the role. At just 23 years old, Hischier is one of the youngest captains in the league.
