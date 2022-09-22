While the organization mostly divided and conquered, a group that included head coach Mike Sullivan managed to attend both games. It was a bit disconcerting to hear Mike Sullivan's booming voice from the media level when the Penguins opened their preseason slate on Sunday with split-squad games against the Blue Jackets, scheduled for 1 PM in Pittsburgh and then 7 PM in Columbus. But for logistical reasons, he had to observe both games instead of coach.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO