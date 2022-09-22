Read full article on original website
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Popular Black-Owned Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Here's why Arizona State should do whatever it takes to hire Deion SandersEugene AdamsTempe, AZ
asu.edu
New Center for American Institutions aims to help Americans regain confidence in their institutions
ASU center’s Oct. 14 launch event to feature local leaders, keynote on academic freedom on college campuses. The new Center for American Institutions, housed in The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Arizona State University and established in summer 2022, has a single mission: to foster and renew respect for foundational American institutions through undergraduate education and public outreach.
statepress.com
Hazing made illegal in Arizona, 10 years after ASU student death
Hazing was made illegal in Arizona Saturday, a decade after an ASU student died after attending a fraternity event. Gov. Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2322 on Aug. 11, sponsored by Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills. Arizona is the 44th state to make hazing illegal, while Alaska, Hawaii, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming have no anti-hazing laws.
azbigmedia.com
Will Arizona see a recession? Here’s what experts say
Arizona State University economist Dennis Hoffman is fascinated by weather. In a different life, he’s an oceanographer, focused on running simulation models to predict weather patterns or events. Instead, Hoffman’s reality is grounded in numbers, although forecasting is a major part of his career. As an economist, Hoffman runs business cycle models to predict the state of the economy. So, what’s the economic forecast? And will Arizona see a recession?
azbigmedia.com
How Chris Loeffler re-shaped Downtown Mesa
It takes guts to be an entrepreneur even during the best of times. Chris Loeffler, CEO and co-founder of Caliber, showed he’s got more than his fair share of chutzpah when he told his parents that he planned to quit his job to start a real estate company — in 2009. At the time, he was working as a senior associate in the audit and assurance practice for PwC in Phoenix, but he had always liked the idea of becoming an investor and saw an opportunity to pursue that path.
Green District to Open Second Location in Gilbert
The Kentucky-based salad restaurant is preparing for its next moves in Arizona.
No. 13 Utah wins Pac-12 opener, but it comes at a price
While the Utes demolished ASU with a 34-13 win Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium, they may have suffered a major personnel loss with tight end Brant Kuithe getting injured.
foodgressing.com
Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022: Culinary & Arts Highlights
While fall foliage might look a little different in the Sonoran Desert, there is no better place to celebrate the change of seasons. This post covers some highlights of upcoming Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022. As temperatures drop in Scottsdale Arizona, the destination invites visitors and locals to celebrate...
Washington Examiner
Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday
(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
AZFamily
Maricopa County attorney warns of brightly-colored fentanyl meant to attract young kids
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Leaders are now sounding the alarm saying fentanyl pills are in our community, and some are targeting kids. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell says dealers are trying to get more kids addicted. “People are getting hooked much quicker onto these pills and using them differently. People are injecting it, ingesting it,” she said. Nowadays, more fentanyl pills come in bright colors. “I’ve seen them with my own eyes in cases where we’ve made arrests.”
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Growing homeless camp in Phoenix sparks lawsuit against city officials
A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
Mark Finchem’s fealty to the ‘Big Lie’ was center stage in debate with Adrian Fontes
Mark Finchem, the Republican candidate for secretary of state who has built his campaign on baseless claims the 2020 election was marred by fraud, continually dodged questions and spouted conspiracy theories in a televised debate Thursday night. His Democratic opponent, Adrian Fontes, said voters will have to make the choice between “laws and lies.” Fontes, […] The post Mark Finchem’s fealty to the ‘Big Lie’ was center stage in debate with Adrian Fontes appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
New Tenants to Join Gilbert’s Mix-Use Community Epicenter at Agritopia
Gilbert’s new, high-end residential and retail destination Epicenter is welcoming more local establishments to its existing line-up of best-in-class retail and dining tenants. Located in the heart of Agritopia, the vertically integrated mixed-use community features a 320-unit elevated apartment complex plus a diverse selection of retailers, artisan shops, health...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa pair sells all to pay cancer bills
It was a yard sale for love, not money. Andrew Kuzyk, 60, and Pamela Andersen of Mesa have spent the past four weekends selling most of their worldly possessions. Andersen said it’s “overwhelming” but it’s their last hope to pay for Kuzyk’s brain cancer treatment.
azbex.com
Thompson Thrift Buys Land for Tech Center Phase II
Thompson Thrift has announced the acquisition of a 48.5-acre parcel that will be used for the second phase of Elliot Tech Center, a mixed-use industrial and retail project currently under construction within Mesa’s Elliot Road Technology Corridor. “We are thrilled to be able to add a second phase of...
fox10phoenix.com
A desert 'tsunami,' NyQuil chicken, and 'Zillow Gone Wild': This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines
PHOENIX - From Raising Cane's customers getting a surprise from actor Rob Schneider to a desert 'tsunami' in Death Valley, a Phoenix home decorated to look like an 80's movie, and a "Godzilla" scaling a Florida home, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from Sept. 17 - 24 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
Black Rock Coffee Could Possibly Be Planning a New Gilbert Store
More Iced Caramel Blondies and Blackout Chillers for the East Valley.
AZFamily
Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Money woes ringing EV sports park’s bell
Bell Bank Park in Mesa needs a grand slam this fall. After opening in February to much fanfare, revenue for the destination 320-acre sports complex’s first six months of operation fell short of projections. The complex failed to generate profits in its opening months, and in August, Legacy Cares,...
East Valley Tribune
$80M farm sale heralds new epicenter of growth
The Arizona Dairy Co. earlier this month sold its last 270 acres in Mesa on the southwest corner of Sossaman and Elliot roads for $80 million, paving the way for a mammoth manufacturing campus projected by the new owner. Shopoff Realty Investments said in a news release after the sale...
