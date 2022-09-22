ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faulkner County, AR

abc10.com

Police: Man arrested in California plotted mass shooting

CHICO, Calif. — A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Northern California on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a “Las Vegas-style” mass shooting, authorities said. The suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives...
CHICO, CA
abc10.com

California Drought: What will it take to escape drought?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A rare September storm brought wetting rains to the region, with the storm bringing much above normal rain totals in September for California. The storm was not nearly enough to quell drought conditions in the state. California finds itself in a third year of drought and desperately in need of a soaking winter. A rare third year straight of La Nina could make this difficult.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

Weekend weather roundup: Tropical Storm Ian forecasted to strengthen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — What once was a quiet Atlantic hurricane season is no longer the case after an explosion of activity in the last week. Hurricane Fiona slammed into Canada Friday and newly named Tropical Storm Ian looks increasingly likely to cause major disruptions in Florida and the southeast.
FLORIDA STATE
abc10.com

California to phase out gas powered heater by 2030

SAN DIEGO — As Bloomberg first reported, California moved forward Thursday with a plan to ban the sale of new gas-power heaters by 2030. Just as Governor Gavin Newsom was wrapping up climate week in New York this week, he said the California Air Resources Control Board is arguably the most powerful regulator in the country. Even more so than the EPA.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

Oh Rats! | Rodent caused power outage for thousands of people in Virginia

TYSONS, Va. — You may be wondering why your Friday night was whisked away to darkness, it might have something to do with a pointed snout and a long tail. More than 1,000 people in the Tysons area were plunged into darkness by a power outage Friday night that officials said was caused by a rat.
TYSONS, VA

