Michigan State

fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Ian: What to do about your pets?

LAKE MARY, Fla - As Floridians prepare for Tropical Storm Ian, there is still a level of uncertainty as to how bad the future hurricane will be once it hits land in Florida. If conditions get bad enough, some may have to evacuate. Those with pets will want to prepare if they find themselves in that situation.
fox35orlando.com

Here is where you can report price gouging in Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

LAKE MARY, Fla. - As Florida residents rush to the store's before Tropical Ian make landfall, state officials want to thwart price gouging since many essential commodities, like water, may become scarce. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody expanded Florida's Price Gouging Hotline on Saturday. Florida's residents can now report instances...
fox35orlando.com

Waffle House Index: How it measures the severity of a hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian threatens to make landfall in Florida as a hurricane in the coming days, the Waffle House Index is on standby ready to be used to determine the storm's impact on the state. But what is the Waffle House Index?. FEMA has been using...
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Ian: Too soon to issue evacuation orders in Florida due to track's uncertainty

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised people from Tampa to Pensacola to keep their eyes on what could be a dangerous hurricane later this week. But while staging efforts were underway to prepare for the storm’s aftermath, DeSantis and emergency officials said it remained too soon for issuing evacuation orders because of uncertainty about the track of Tropical Storm Ian, which was expected to rapidly reach hurricane status Sunday.
fox35orlando.com

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Ian (Sept. 25, 11PM)

FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Gardner discusses the latest track of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to become a major hurricane. Where is it headed? All of Central Florida remains in the storm's prospective path. Tropical storm watches, warnings, and a storm surge watches have been issued for Florida Keys, and parts of Florida's western coast.
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Ian's projected path similar to 2004's disastrous Hurricane Charley

ORLANDO, Fla. - Floridians are bracing for the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this weekend before making landfall in the state. As the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track the system, models show the soon-to-be hurricane taking a very similar path across Florida that Hurricane Charley did in 2004.
fox35orlando.com

Miya Marcano: One year since Orlando college student's murder

ORLANDO, Fla. - Friday marks one year since 19-year-old Miya Marcano was killed after disappearing from her Central Florida apartment complex. Since then, a foundation has been created in her name and legislation has passed to hopefully prevent this from ever happening again. To keep Miya's memory alive, her family...
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Storms likely in Central Florida early Sunday afternoon

Today's high: 89 degrees | Tonight's low: 72 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: Isolated to scattered showers in the Atlantic will start to push along the Treasure coast. Early afternoon, these same showers will push into the interior. Most of the activity will be from Seminole County and South towards Osceola, tracking eastward. Main concerns associated with some stronger storms are lightning strikes, gusty winds, and heavy rain.
