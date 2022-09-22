Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida woman suspected of DUI crashes into 3 Orlando police officers, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. - New video allegedly shows the moment a Central Florida woman suspected of driving under the influence crashed her speeding car into three Orlando bike officers and another car that they had stopped. Lori DeCarlo, 26, is facing a charge of driving under the influence with personal injury.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: What to do about your pets?
LAKE MARY, Fla - As Floridians prepare for Tropical Storm Ian, there is still a level of uncertainty as to how bad the future hurricane will be once it hits land in Florida. If conditions get bad enough, some may have to evacuate. Those with pets will want to prepare if they find themselves in that situation.
fox35orlando.com
Two cruisers on Royal Caribbean ship taken to Florida hospitals following medical episodes
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two guests of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas ship were flown to hospitals in Florida Sunday after suffering medical episodes, according to the United States Coast Guard. A 77-year-old woman began suffering from chest pains while the cruise ship was located about 20 miles east...
fox35orlando.com
How to operate a generator safely after a hurricane or tropical storm
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Living in Florida, residents know all too well that when a tropical storm or hurricane strikes, that can mean days or weeks without power. Many decide to budget for a generator to help weather the storm and its aftermath in some degree of comfort. If used...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Here is where you can report price gouging in Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
LAKE MARY, Fla. - As Florida residents rush to the store's before Tropical Ian make landfall, state officials want to thwart price gouging since many essential commodities, like water, may become scarce. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody expanded Florida's Price Gouging Hotline on Saturday. Florida's residents can now report instances...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Central Florida County Emergency Information and Resources
As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Alachua County, including evacuations,...
fox35orlando.com
Residents and retailers in Central Florida getting ready for Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - With days to go before Tropical Storm Ian could hit Central Florida as a hurricane, people say they're stocking up on supplies. "Getting all the canned food, the water, gotta go get gas, batteries, still gotta get some fans and stuff," said law student Jason Berger. Retail...
fox35orlando.com
Waffle House Index: How it measures the severity of a hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian threatens to make landfall in Florida as a hurricane in the coming days, the Waffle House Index is on standby ready to be used to determine the storm's impact on the state. But what is the Waffle House Index?. FEMA has been using...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Too soon to issue evacuation orders in Florida due to track's uncertainty
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised people from Tampa to Pensacola to keep their eyes on what could be a dangerous hurricane later this week. But while staging efforts were underway to prepare for the storm’s aftermath, DeSantis and emergency officials said it remained too soon for issuing evacuation orders because of uncertainty about the track of Tropical Storm Ian, which was expected to rapidly reach hurricane status Sunday.
fox35orlando.com
Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Ian (Sept. 25, 11PM)
FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Gardner discusses the latest track of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to become a major hurricane. Where is it headed? All of Central Florida remains in the storm's prospective path. Tropical storm watches, warnings, and a storm surge watches have been issued for Florida Keys, and parts of Florida's western coast.
fox35orlando.com
Sandbags in Central Florida: Where to get them as potential hurricane approaches
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being warned to stay vigilant as Tropical Storm Ian is projected to become a major hurricane setting its sights on Florida. To help get prepared, Central Florida counties will be offering sandbags at the following locations:. ORANGE COUNTY. Sandbags will be available at five locations:
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian's projected path similar to 2004's disastrous Hurricane Charley
ORLANDO, Fla. - Floridians are bracing for the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this weekend before making landfall in the state. As the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track the system, models show the soon-to-be hurricane taking a very similar path across Florida that Hurricane Charley did in 2004.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Tracking Tropical Storm Ian: When could it hit Florida?
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane on Sunday. Here is the latest projected path -- and what it means for Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: How will the soon-to-be hurricane impact Central Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Ian appears to be making its way toward Florida and is expected to make landfall next week – as a major hurricane – on the west coast of the state. Models show the system becoming a major Category 4 hurricane before reaching Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Flying to Florida soon? Here is what you need to know ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane season doesn't deter many people from traveling to Florida, but with Tropical Storm Ian forecast to make landfall in the state over the next couple of days, the storm may result in flight delays or cancellations, including at Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport. Some...
fox35orlando.com
Miya Marcano: One year since Orlando college student's murder
ORLANDO, Fla. - Friday marks one year since 19-year-old Miya Marcano was killed after disappearing from her Central Florida apartment complex. Since then, a foundation has been created in her name and legislation has passed to hopefully prevent this from ever happening again. To keep Miya's memory alive, her family...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: What could cause it to weaken ahead of reaching Florida?
Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to become a hurricane Sunday and a major hurricane by Monday on its projected path toward Florida this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Sunday morning's forecast track, Ian will become a major category 4 hurricane by Tuesday in the area of...
fox35orlando.com
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for all of Florida as Tropical Storm Ian threatens the state
ORLANDO, Fla. - On Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Florida as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to make impact as a major hurricane. Due to the possibility of a dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, strong winds, flash flooding, and the potential for...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian forms in the Caribbean: Here is when the storm's expected to reach Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Ian strengthened to become Hurricane Ian on Monday, and its track still includes much of Florida, including the Panhandle, Central Florida, and the greater Orlando metro. Ian is expected to continue to strengthen and become a major hurricane. Where is Hurricane Ian now?. Current...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Storms likely in Central Florida early Sunday afternoon
Today's high: 89 degrees | Tonight's low: 72 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: Isolated to scattered showers in the Atlantic will start to push along the Treasure coast. Early afternoon, these same showers will push into the interior. Most of the activity will be from Seminole County and South towards Osceola, tracking eastward. Main concerns associated with some stronger storms are lightning strikes, gusty winds, and heavy rain.
Comments / 0