Barboursville, WV

Metro News

American Heart Association youth ambassador hails from West Virginia

MINGO, W.Va. — A Mingo County student has been named a national Youth Ambassador for the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge. Hillary Gore, a junior at Mingo Central High School, will represent the association during in-school initiatives across the state while sharing her personal story of suffering a stroke at birth.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

South Point roofing company owners charged with theft

Shield Roofing accused of taking money, not completing work. The owners of a South Point roofing business have been indicted for accepting money to make repairs and then not finishing the work. Jose H. Cabrelas, 42, South Point, and Jose H. Escobedo, 37, of Orlando, Florida, and their company Shield...
SOUTH POINT, OH
Ironton Tribune

Bringing a message of hope, community

On Thursday, those who have lost loved ones to suicide walked to bring a message of support to the community. The event was put on by Impact Prevention, a local nonprofit. It started at the Lawrence County Courthouse, where messages of “Be happy” and “Tomorrow needs you” where chalked onto the sidewalks and retaining wall.
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

OctoberWest returns to Charleston for 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – OktoberWest is back in Charleston tonight to raise money for the local community. Charleston Main Streets – West Side says the event will kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in the Elk City District of Charleston’s West Side and will run through 9 p.m. This includes the 200 and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Community rallies to support teens injured in Mercer County car crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community is rallying together to support three Princeton High School students who were involved in a car crash Friday night in Mercer County. Family friend Sarah Malone prayed outside Charleston Area Medical Center General Saturday night. "We know God that through you all things...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

City of Huntington and Lifehouse discuss what led up to lawsuit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the city of Huntington, there are dozens of sober living homes, but this week officials slapped the operator of 14 of those homes with a federal lawsuit. Officials say the suit stems from safety concerns. “We have an old city and so we have old...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Executive director of recovery program responds to Huntington's lawsuit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Huntington is taking one of the city's recovery programs to federal court. The federal lawsuit alleges The LifeHouse, which has 14 sober living homes in the city, has evaded inspection required by state and city code. LifeHouse Executive Director Rocky Meadows said...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Families struggling to get reliable phone service

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH. (WSAZ) -Kathy Whifman and Thomas Cox both live on state route 93 about two miles apart from one another in Lawrence County, Ohio. For months, each of them has had problems with their home phones. “Off for weeks at a time,” Cox said. “When it comes back...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

City of Huntington files lawsuit against Lifehouse sober living facilities

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Following several failed requests and attempts to inspect Lifehouse sober living homes, the city of Huntington has filed suit. Lifehouse is a West Virginia corporation that operates at least 14 sober living homes or recovery residences, or apartment buildings, within the city of Huntington. Court...
WSAZ

Lucasville Trade Days returns this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lucasville Trade Days is coming to the Scioto County Fairgrounds this weekend. Jim Wirth stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s new for the event this year. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Authorities: Child who fell in river found deceased

UPDATE: (6:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022): Authorities have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy who fell into the water near where the Ohio and Guyandotte rivers meet has been found deceased. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller, the boy’s body was found just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. His body was taken to […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
salyersvilleindependent.com

Water Assistance Program Available!

Big Sandy Community Action Program has announced a water assistance program, which will run from September 23 through 30 and will assist clients in Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, and Pike counties who were affected by the recent flooding. Assistance is first come, first serve until funds have been exhausted. ASSISTANCE...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
WTAP

This is Home: Cassie Bowsher makes history as the first female player to score for Ravenswood football team

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Cassie Bowsher is a senior at Ravenswood High School. She has good grades and is a part of the National Honor Society and the Future Farmers of America club at school. Not only is she the captain of the lady Red Devils soccer team, but she’s also the placekicker for the football team. She said she barely did any sports while growing up.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman hit by vehicle in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the incident happened at Chesapeake Avenue and Washington Street East in Charleston. Authorities describe the woman as having a “moderate head injury.” Police say the driver stayed on the scene and has […]
CHARLESTON, WV

