Metro News
American Heart Association youth ambassador hails from West Virginia
MINGO, W.Va. — A Mingo County student has been named a national Youth Ambassador for the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge. Hillary Gore, a junior at Mingo Central High School, will represent the association during in-school initiatives across the state while sharing her personal story of suffering a stroke at birth.
Ironton Tribune
South Point roofing company owners charged with theft
Shield Roofing accused of taking money, not completing work. The owners of a South Point roofing business have been indicted for accepting money to make repairs and then not finishing the work. Jose H. Cabrelas, 42, South Point, and Jose H. Escobedo, 37, of Orlando, Florida, and their company Shield...
Ironton Tribune
Bringing a message of hope, community
On Thursday, those who have lost loved ones to suicide walked to bring a message of support to the community. The event was put on by Impact Prevention, a local nonprofit. It started at the Lawrence County Courthouse, where messages of “Be happy” and “Tomorrow needs you” where chalked onto the sidewalks and retaining wall.
OctoberWest returns to Charleston for 2022
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – OktoberWest is back in Charleston tonight to raise money for the local community. Charleston Main Streets – West Side says the event will kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in the Elk City District of Charleston’s West Side and will run through 9 p.m. This includes the 200 and […]
wchstv.com
Community rallies to support teens injured in Mercer County car crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community is rallying together to support three Princeton High School students who were involved in a car crash Friday night in Mercer County. Family friend Sarah Malone prayed outside Charleston Area Medical Center General Saturday night. "We know God that through you all things...
WSAZ
City of Huntington and Lifehouse discuss what led up to lawsuit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the city of Huntington, there are dozens of sober living homes, but this week officials slapped the operator of 14 of those homes with a federal lawsuit. Officials say the suit stems from safety concerns. “We have an old city and so we have old...
Metro News
First responders confirm boy drowned in Ohio River near Huntington Saturday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — First responders say a boy drowned in the Ohio River near Huntington Saturday. A call came into first responders around 3:15 p.m. about a possible drowning on the Ohio River near the East Huntington Bridge. According to WSAZ-TV, Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller confirmed the boy...
wchstv.com
Executive director of recovery program responds to Huntington's lawsuit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Huntington is taking one of the city's recovery programs to federal court. The federal lawsuit alleges The LifeHouse, which has 14 sober living homes in the city, has evaded inspection required by state and city code. LifeHouse Executive Director Rocky Meadows said...
Metro News
Kanawha leaders start to receive water testing samples along Paint Creek following Turnpike wreck
PAINT CREEK, W.Va. — Kanawha County officials have started to receive water testing samples from the state after a chemical spill off a West Virginia Turnpike bridge impacted the Paint Creek watershed. Deputy County Manager Andrew Gunnoe told the County Commission during its Thursday meeting 14 samples have been...
Bob Evans Farm Festival returns to Rio Grande, Ohio for 51st year
RIO GRANDE, OH (WOWK) – With fall harvest season just around the corner, Bob Evans Restaurants has announced the schedule for the 51st annual Farm Festival. The festival is set to run from Friday, Oct. 14, 2022- Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at the Bob Evans Farm. The farm is located in Rio Grande, Ohio, on […]
WSAZ
Families struggling to get reliable phone service
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH. (WSAZ) -Kathy Whifman and Thomas Cox both live on state route 93 about two miles apart from one another in Lawrence County, Ohio. For months, each of them has had problems with their home phones. “Off for weeks at a time,” Cox said. “When it comes back...
WSAZ
City of Huntington files lawsuit against Lifehouse sober living facilities
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Following several failed requests and attempts to inspect Lifehouse sober living homes, the city of Huntington has filed suit. Lifehouse is a West Virginia corporation that operates at least 14 sober living homes or recovery residences, or apartment buildings, within the city of Huntington. Court...
WSAZ
Lucasville Trade Days returns this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lucasville Trade Days is coming to the Scioto County Fairgrounds this weekend. Jim Wirth stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s new for the event this year. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are...
Band of the Week: Lincoln County Panthers
Our 13 Sportszone Band of the Week is the Lincoln County marching band, who had a strong showing at Cabell Midland.
Authorities: Child who fell in river found deceased
UPDATE: (6:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022): Authorities have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy who fell into the water near where the Ohio and Guyandotte rivers meet has been found deceased. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller, the boy’s body was found just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. His body was taken to […]
wchstv.com
Town Center value, parking garage taxes topics at Kanawha County Commission meeting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The value of the Charleston Town Center and questions about taxes on the parking garage next to the mall were discussed Thursday at the Kanawha County Commission meeting. Jim Hull, the mall's owner, approved last year's assessment on the Town Center, but now Hull wants...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Water Assistance Program Available!
Big Sandy Community Action Program has announced a water assistance program, which will run from September 23 through 30 and will assist clients in Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, and Pike counties who were affected by the recent flooding. Assistance is first come, first serve until funds have been exhausted. ASSISTANCE...
WTAP
This is Home: Cassie Bowsher makes history as the first female player to score for Ravenswood football team
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Cassie Bowsher is a senior at Ravenswood High School. She has good grades and is a part of the National Honor Society and the Future Farmers of America club at school. Not only is she the captain of the lady Red Devils soccer team, but she’s also the placekicker for the football team. She said she barely did any sports while growing up.
Woman hit by vehicle in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the incident happened at Chesapeake Avenue and Washington Street East in Charleston. Authorities describe the woman as having a “moderate head injury.” Police say the driver stayed on the scene and has […]
Grayson Assisted Living facility closes in Lavalette, Huntington location still open
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One family said they’re left finding a new home for their loved one after the Grayson Assisted Living facility in Lavalette closed it’s doors on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Erin Roby said she planned to move her mother into the facility this weekend. “I was very shocked … and of course I […]
