YouTube star ‘kills six including child’ in horror motorway crash when his sports car hit taxi head-on

By Katie Davis
The US Sun
 3 days ago
A YOUTUBE star has been arrested after his sports car allegedly ploughed into a taxi head-on - killing a child and five adults.

Cops allege the Mexican content creator, who goes under the name Heisenwolf, caused the smash after his high-powered motor careered into the opposite lane on a motorway.

YouTuber Heisenwolf has been arrested Credit: Newsflash
Cops allege he hit a taxi head-on Credit: YouTube

Police say the YouTuber, whose real name is understood to be Amado Amir Gonzalez, rammed into the taxi in Atlacomulco on Sunday.

The accident is reported to have involved a red Chevrolet Camaro belonging to the 26-year-old and a Nissan Tsuru taxi, which the six victims were travelling in.

Prosecutors say the sports car smashed into the cab, killing three men aged 26, 35 and 62 and two women aged 30 and 56.

A child under the age of ten was also killed.

It is understood the taxi driver and two of the passengers died at the scene while the other three were rushed to hospital, where they later died.

Gonzalez - who has more than 1.47 million subscribers on YouTube - was injured in the crash and taken to hospital.

He has been arrested and is set to appear before a judge at a later date once he is discharged from hospital.

The authorities have opened a manslaughter investigation into the incident.

Gonzalez started his YouTube channel in 2011 under the name Heisenwolf.

He became known for his clips explaining, for example, films in three minutes or less.

The YouTuber's wrecked sports car Credit: YouTube
Six people including a child were killed in the smash Credit: YouTube
Gonzalez has been arrested but remains in hospital Credit: YouTube

