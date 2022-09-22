ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
focushillsboro.com

To Reduce Hospital Overcrowding, Oregon Lawmakers Approve $40 Million In Emergency Financing

On Friday, lawmakers in Oregon gave their approval to more than $40 million in emergency financing to reduce the number of patients waiting in the state’s hospitals. The largest portion of the funds will be allocated to long-term care institutions, which are places where sick people who no longer require hospital care can go to recuperate. Due to a lack of available staff, those facilities are unable to take on any new patients, meaning that patients are forced to remain in hospitals.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Digging On Oregon Beaches Will Be Postponed Due To Razor Clam Toxins

The reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County on October 1 will be delayed as a result of increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams, and the digging that was supposed to take place this week on southwest Washington beaches will not take place. The closure in...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Ag Warns Of Scammers Trying To Profit From Student Loan Forgiveness

Ellen Rosenblum, the attorney general of Oregon, has issued a fresh alert regarding student loan scams. The White House’s recent announcement on loan forgiveness, the federal student loan payment moratorium that expires on December 31, 2022, and the limited waiver opportunity for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program are just a few of the exciting recent changes to federal student loan programs that, unfortunately, have led to the emergence of scams.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

The Judge’s Order To Discharge Patients Early Presents A Problem For Oregon State Hospital

A federal judge ruled that Oregon State Hospital must start releasing a group of patients every month on Oct. 12 due to overcrowding. The judge ruled on a 20-year-old lawsuit. Disability Rights Oregon sued the state in 2002, claiming it took too long for mentally ill criminal defendants to get into the state’s primary psychiatric hospital. The state appealed and lost.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Along Oregon Roadways, 11 New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Will Be Installed

Because of increasing money from the federal government, the state is expanding its infrastructure to facilitate more environmentally friendly forms of travel. Beginning in 2023, the Oregon Department of Transportation is planning to install 11 new charging stations for electric vehicles at various locations along Interstates 5 and 205, as well as on US Highway 97. These stations will be located in different parts of the state.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy