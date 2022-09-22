Read full article on original website
Related
focushillsboro.com
To Reduce Hospital Overcrowding, Oregon Lawmakers Approve $40 Million In Emergency Financing
On Friday, lawmakers in Oregon gave their approval to more than $40 million in emergency financing to reduce the number of patients waiting in the state’s hospitals. The largest portion of the funds will be allocated to long-term care institutions, which are places where sick people who no longer require hospital care can go to recuperate. Due to a lack of available staff, those facilities are unable to take on any new patients, meaning that patients are forced to remain in hospitals.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon EQC Rejects The Request For Metolius River Designation While Voting To Expand The Clean Fuels Program
Friday saw the unanimous approval of a large extension of the Clean Fuels Program, which aids in lowering pollutants that contribute to climate change, by the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission. Additionally, the commission rejected a request for the Metolius River in Oregon to be recognized as an Outstanding Resource Water...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon May Receive More Than $20 Million In The Juul Settlement. What Is The Reason Behind It?
The Oregon Department of Justice, Texas, and Connecticut conducted a two-year inquiry into the firm’s marketing tactics. The complaint claims that through launch events, ads, social media posts, and free samples, the business targeted young clients. Juul must pay at least $438 million to 33 additional states and territories...
focushillsboro.com
Digging On Oregon Beaches Will Be Postponed Due To Razor Clam Toxins
The reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County on October 1 will be delayed as a result of increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams, and the digging that was supposed to take place this week on southwest Washington beaches will not take place. The closure in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Ag Warns Of Scammers Trying To Profit From Student Loan Forgiveness
Ellen Rosenblum, the attorney general of Oregon, has issued a fresh alert regarding student loan scams. The White House’s recent announcement on loan forgiveness, the federal student loan payment moratorium that expires on December 31, 2022, and the limited waiver opportunity for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program are just a few of the exciting recent changes to federal student loan programs that, unfortunately, have led to the emergence of scams.
focushillsboro.com
The Judge’s Order To Discharge Patients Early Presents A Problem For Oregon State Hospital
A federal judge ruled that Oregon State Hospital must start releasing a group of patients every month on Oct. 12 due to overcrowding. The judge ruled on a 20-year-old lawsuit. Disability Rights Oregon sued the state in 2002, claiming it took too long for mentally ill criminal defendants to get into the state’s primary psychiatric hospital. The state appealed and lost.
focushillsboro.com
Along Oregon Roadways, 11 New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Will Be Installed
Because of increasing money from the federal government, the state is expanding its infrastructure to facilitate more environmentally friendly forms of travel. Beginning in 2023, the Oregon Department of Transportation is planning to install 11 new charging stations for electric vehicles at various locations along Interstates 5 and 205, as well as on US Highway 97. These stations will be located in different parts of the state.
