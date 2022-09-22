Read full article on original website
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Bend, Oregon
Bend is one of the most intriguing cities in central Oregon, with its trendy downtown area, natural attractions and unique volcanic geographical features. Some of the most popular things to do in Bend and its surrounding areas include exploring lava tube caves, visiting the High Desert Museum and discovering the charms of the Old Mill District.
KTVZ
Returning Honor Flight of Central Oregon veterans greeted by crowd on ‘Welcome Home Day’
The latest Honor Flight of Central Oregon has officially touched down in Redmond after a four-day visit to Washington, D.C. Hundreds of people came to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds on Saturday to greet the veterans and welcome them home. VFW Post 4108 and American Legion Post 44 honor guard, Band of Brother flag lines, and Redmond High School JROTC were all there. The Ridgeview High School band played as the veterans walked in. At the end, each veteran got a handmade patriotic quilt made by the Central Oregon Quilting Guild.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ It’s National Roundabouts Week: Here’s a history of Bend’s RABs relationship
This is National Roundabout Week — something we in Central Oregon know a lot about. In honor of the occasion, we’re re-sharing this story that Central Oregon Daily’s Allen Schauffler and Steve Kaufmann produced almost exactly one year ago about the history of RABs in our region.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents Friday. Here’s why.
After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day. It’s an even...
kbnd.com
Redmond Airport Eyes Expansion Project
REDMOND, OR -- The Redmond Airport is preparing for a large expansion project that could cost upwards of $200 million. Airport Director Zach Bass says it’ll be paid for through various sources and won’t ask taxpayers for additional money. “Another revenue bond; when I say ‘bond,’ it’s just on the airport. It’s not a GO [general obligation] bond. And then, quite a bit of FAA money that we’ve been competing for and been successful at, will help us get to that at least initial phase one of $100 million.”
klcc.org
Bend releases first draft of ordinance banning illegal camping
The city of Bend on Wednesday released its first draft of an ordinance banning illegal camping in the city, the first glimpse into how camping could be prohibited in Central Oregon’s largest city. The proposal would ban people from camping on city property or on public right-of-ways, such as...
mycentraloregon.com
Crooked River, Ochoco Creek Closed To Fishing
Due to ongoing drought and low water, ODFW is closing fishing in the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek from Saturday, Sept. 24 until at least Oct. 31. After several years of persistent drought in Central Oregon, streamflows and reservoirs in this region have reached historic lows. During the summer, water is released from Prineville and Ochoco Reservoirs into the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek for irrigators downstream of the dams. These releases also serve to maintain adequate flows for resident gamefish, including native redband trout and mountain whitefish.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Furnish Hope opens new resale boutique in Bend
Furnish Hope, a Central Oregon nonprofit, has opened a new resale boutique store in Bend. It’s located at 50 SE Scott Street in the Old Iron Works Art District. Furnish Hope helps low-income families furnish their homes. The new boutique will help the nonprofit in a whole new way.
centraloregondaily.com
Some Central Oregon campfire restrictions lifted Friday; most still in place
Campfires will be allowed in in developed campgrounds and dispersed sites on lands managed by the Ochoco National Forest, Crooked River National Grassland, and Prineville District BLM starting Friday,. That announcement was made by Central Oregon Fire Information. Public fire restrictions will remain in place on the Deschutes National Forest....
Deschutes Natl. Forest reduces Cedar Creek Fire closure; Lava Lake, resort reopen, campgrounds still closed
Fire containment increases to 17% BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes National Forest on Friday reduced the forest closure for the Cedar Creek Fire, allowing recreation to resume at Lava Lake and Lava Lake Resort, which was in the northern portion of the closure. Though the closure has been reduced, the campgrounds at Little Lava The post Deschutes Natl. Forest reduces Cedar Creek Fire closure; Lava Lake, resort reopen, campgrounds still closed appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Smith Rock Ranch gets creative to survive another year amid drought
Last fall, anxiety was high at Smith Rock Ranch in Terrebonne as drought minimized their water allocation. As they approach opening day this year on October 1, with their U-pick pumpkin patch, corn maze and animals, it’s a different story. “The pumpkin crop is not a huge crop, but...
mycentraloregon.com
New Restaurant Coming To Old Mill District
The Old Mill District released info on who is replacing Flatbread Pizzeria that permanently closed. John Gurnee, who most recently led the culinary team at Drake in downtown Bend and opened Washington Dining & Cocktails in NW Crossing, is set to unveil his own fine-dining concept, Lady Bird, later this fall in the Old Mill District.
KTVZ
Forest Service seeks public comments on two projects at Mt. Bachelor, to replace Skyliner lift
The Deschutes National Forest is taking public comment on Mount Bachelor's plan to install the new Skyliner chairlift. Bachelor plans to replace its four-person lift with a six-person Doppelmayr lift. That requires tree removal, boulder removal, and digging new footings. The top terminal will move 50-feet to allow for more unloading space, while the bottom terminal will be moved 75 feet. Work will also be done on a nearby road to allow large trucks with equipment to pass through. Public comments will be accepted until October 25.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Roots Festival returns with 120+ local musicians, nine stages
As the weather gets a little warmer this weekend, it’s a good time to get outside for some live music. A massive free music festival in Bend seeks to fill that need and shine a light on local artists. The Bend Roots Festival kicked off Friday night on nine...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ DCSO: Man located in Redmond death investigation is ‘of no further interest’
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a man they were seeking Sunday as part of a death investigation near Redmond has been located and is “of no further interest.”. DCSO sent out an alert Sunday morning just after 10:00 a.m. that they were investigating a death and were advising people in the 5000 block of SW Young Avenue to lock their houses, outbuildings an vehicles as a precaution.
KTVZ
Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon's Red Flag Law allows police, family or roommates to ask a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order to remove firearms or other weapons from someone considered at risk of endangering themselves or others. If approved, it will direct removal of a weapon or concealed...
kptv.com
1 found dead in airplane crash near Mt. Jefferson, Coast Guard says
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The United States Coast Guard has found a missing airplane with the body of one person inside near Mount Jefferson. Crews began searching early Friday for the plane after receiving reports of the overdue plane with one onboard. The Coast Guard tweeted early Friday morning...
Possible suspect in killing south of Redmond prompts alert to neighbors to watch out, lock doors
A search for a man possibly involved in the killing of another man Sunday morning between Bend and Redmond prompted an alert to area residents to take safety precautions, lock their homes, outbuildings and vehicles and to report anything suspicious. The post Possible suspect in killing south of Redmond prompts alert to neighbors to watch out, lock doors appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Sept. 25-October 1
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of September 25 to October 1. Paving of Alfalfa Market Rd: MP 4 to Johnson Ranch Rd (Bend Area) – Installation of recessed pavement markers between MP 4 and Johnson Ranch Road. Traffic Information...
