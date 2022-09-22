ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 KPMG Women’s Irish Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2022 KPMG Women's Irish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Klara Spilkova, who took home the victory at Dromoland Castle in Ireland. The Czech won the tournament in a playoff after finishing the 72-hole event tied on 14-under 274 with Nicole Broch Estrup and Ursula Wikstrom. In the extra frame, played on the par-5 18th, Spilkova sank a birdie putt to secure her second-career Ladies European Tour victory.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy