golfmagic.com
9 players who changed their minds about LIV Golf: "I'm obviously not going!"
The LIV Golf Invitational Series has no doubt had a huge impact on the world of professional golf, upsetting the status quo. Phil Mickelson claimed the PGA Tour would never be the same again as he urged their commissioner Jay Monahan to enter peace talks. Peace talks - at this...
Justin Thomas just hit Jordan Spieth with a 'Major League'-type celebration after ridiculous par save
Jordan Spieth is known for his ridiculous par saves, and he did it again during his Friday four-ball match at the 2022 Presidents Cup. The regular 18th hole at Quail Hollow Club is playing as the 15th this week, and Spieth’s drive found the right-hand rough just along the tree line. With his partner, Justin Thomas, in his pocket, he had to try a risky shot. His ball actually landed in the hazard that runs alongside the left of the green but ricocheted to the right, eventually finishing long of the green.
Golf Digest
A 14(!)-year-old just became the youngest male golfer to make the cut on a major tour
As expected, the Internationals look in big trouble after Day 1 at this week's Presidents Cup. On the bright side, they could have a major talent heading their way in a couple years. And he'll even be able to legally drive a car by then. Introducing Hsieh Cheng-wei, a 14-year-old...
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Jordan Spieth's approach to ping pong is absolutely hilarious
Jordan Spieth appears to approach a light-hearted game of ping pong in similar fashion to when he is on the fairways... by talking to his ball. When events like the Presidents Cup roll around, we always see content from behind-the-scenes of the players enjoying team bonding sessions. This week is...
golfmagic.com
Collin Morikawa reveals which LIV Golf Tour pro he misses most
Collin Morikawa has revealed he misses Dustin Johnson the most after he defected to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Morikawa is one of four players making his debut for Davis Love III's U.S. side in the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club. It's not been the greatest of seasons...
Charlie Woods shoots career-low round with dad Tiger on the bag at Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship
Look out, world. Charlie Woods is pretty good at this whole golf thing. While the Presidents Cup was going on in Charlotte, North Carolina, the son of Tiger Woods shot a 4-under round of 68 on Sunday during the final round of the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. And his dad was on the bag to see Charlie’s career-low round.
Golf fans in stitches as official takes tumble after scrambling to get up to avoid stray ball
EVERYONE stumbles on occasion, but not everyone is filmed in action. But that was the case for an official at the Cazoo Open De France during a shot by Jamie Donaldson. With the ball going out of bounds on the right of the fairway, an official can be seen attempting to quickly stand up from their seat, only to almost instantly stumble backward and fall over.
NASCAR World Praying For Veteran Driver On Sunday
The NASCAR world is praying for driver Cody Ware on Sunday afternoon. Ware, 26, was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday afternoon's race. According to reports, the ambulance did not leave the racetrack, which is a promising sign amid the scary news. The NASCAR...
Patrick Cantlay has interesting answer about joining LIV
The PGA Tour has already lost several of its best young stars to LIV Golf. It does not sound like Patrick Cantlay will be the next, but has he ruled out making the jump? Not exactly. Cantlay told Golf.com’s Dylan Dethier this week that he has no plans to leave...
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott reveals the depths of Tiger Woods' hilarious mind games
Everyone loves a good Tiger Woods story, and Adam Scott has just come out with a belter. Scott - who gave this brutally honest response about whether or not to join the LIV Golf Tour before the 2022 Presidents Cup - recently joined Golf's Subpar podcast to discuss his career.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight
Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
golfmagic.com
Scottie Scheffler hits COLD SHANK then gets dropped by Davis Love
If a golf shot ever summed up World No.1 Scottie Scheffler's week so far at the Presidents Cup, it came with his tee shot on the par-3 10th in the Day 3 Morning Foursomes at Quail Hollow Club. Scheffler, who was once again playing alongside his good friend Sam Burns,...
Presidents Cup: The time Tiger Woods messed with Notah Begay and Fred Couples killer prank
Notah Begay can only remember one time when Tiger didn’t pay attention to him. It was during the 2000 Presidents Cup and Begay asked him for a layup number at a par 5. “It was alternate shot, and I asked him for a number that he wanted, and he wouldn’t tell me,” Begay recalled. “So what I did was I laid him up to his most uncomfortable number because I knew what his most uncomfortable number was.”
Presidents Cup 2022: Jordan Spieth leads Team USA to 9th straight win
American dominance in the Presidents Cup continues. Team USA rolled to an early win over the International Team on Sunday afternoon at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, marking their ninth-straight win at the biennial event. The Americans now hold a 12-1-1 overall record, and have never lost in the United States.
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup scores, results: Live coverage, standings, golf updates, schedule for Day 3 on Saturday
The 2022 Presidents Cup moves into the weekend as the U.S. commands a substantial 8-2 lead over the International team. Matching the 2017 Presidents Cup for the largest lead at the halfway point, the Americans will look to put the visiting team to bed as a potential eight points are up for grabs between the two sessions on Saturday.
golfmagic.com
Tom Kim rips his pants (TWICE!) at the Presidents Cup
Tom Kim has embarrassingly split his pants not once but twice ahead of the Day Two Fourballs at the Presidents Cup. Kim, 20, is making his Presidents Cup debut in Trevor Immelman's International side at Quail Hollow Club this week. According to reports, Kim split his first two pairs of...
Golf.com
‘I’m a fighter’: Even in defeat, golf’s newest superstar had an epic week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — By Sunday evening, every single living organism at Quail Hollow seemed to agree on one thing: Tom Kim is awesome. Everyone, that is, except Tom Kim. “Not gonna lie, it’s a really tough day for me right now,” he said, standing dejected beside the 18th green. He’d just lost 1 down to Max Homa, missing a five-foot birdie putt at the last that would have given him a half-point. That half-point was irrelevant; Team USA had clinched the Presidents Cup a half-hour before. His match only mattered for the final stat sheet. But Kim was down on himself anyway.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Breaking down Saturday afternoon's four-ball pairings
CHARLOTTE — Davis Love III didn’t waste any time getting his power pairing back into action. The U.S. Presidents Cup captain immediately installed Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele into the first four-ball match Saturday afternoon at Quail Hollow Club. He then followed up with his other top combo,...
Golf Digest
With second LPGA Tour win, Atthaya Thitikul solidifies herself as Thailand’s next great golfer
For the last half a decade or so, the Jutanugarn sisters have been the standout Thai golfers on the LPGA Tour. Ariya reached World No. 1 in 2017, and both she and her sister, Moriya, have won multiple times on the LPGA. But neither Jutanugarn has won since 2021. Taking...
Michelle Wie West set to host new LPGA event at Liberty National in 2023 with unique junior element
There’s never been an LPGA event quite like this before. With an AJGA Invitational being held concurrently at Liberty National, 24 of the top junior girls in the country will compete alongside the best pros in the world with the glimmering New York City skyline as a backdrop. The...
