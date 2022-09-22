ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

scenicstates.com

8 Otherworldly Caves in Arkansas to Explore

While you’re surely aware the naturalistic beauty of Arkansas, you may not know about the many caves scattered across the state. Arkansas counts almost 2 thousand caves and caverns, but only a few are worth visiting and exploring. Here are the best so-called “living caves” in Arkansas, where the...
ARKANSAS STATE
fourstatesliving.com

TXK is Arkansas Airport of the Year

The Texarkana Regional Airport (“TXK”) is pleased to announce it was awarded “2022 Arkansas Airport Of The Year” from the Arkansas Airport Operators Association (“AAOA”); a first for TXK. The award was presented on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, during the annual conference of AAOA in Fort Smith, AR. The State of Arkansas consists of approximately 75 commercial and general aviation airports, all of which are eligible to receive this accolade.
TEXARKANA, AR
K99

The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Colorado Vs. Arkansas

Are you in the market for a new home? Here's a quick look at the most expensive home currently on the market in Colorado compared to the most expensive house currently for sale in Arkansas. This time around, there's a fairly significant difference in price, only about $92,000,000 or so....
COLORADO STATE
talkbusiness.net

Seven Arkansas organizations honored with Governor’s Quality Awards

Seven Arkansas organizations were honored Thursday (Sept. 22) at the 27th Annual Governor’s Quality Awards ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock. Mainstream Technologies, Inc. of Little Rock received the third of four award levels—Achievement Level—which requires applicants to write a 50-page application responding to more than 200 questions and demonstrate mature processes and a commitment to continuous improvement. Achievement applicants also participate in a one and one-half day site visit.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair kicks off

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair is now underway. Starting Friday, Sept. 23, and throughout next week you can go to Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith and see a petting zoo, get some good food and ride the rides. Throughout the week there will also be...
FORT SMITH, AR
THV11

More Arkansans are driving with expired tags

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — More people have been driving around with expired temporary tags. It's illegal and could mean you will face hundreds of dollars in penalties if caught. In Little Rock, 11% of tickets issued last month were for expired tags, and the state said that thousands more...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

New Little Rock Federal Reserve leader looks to convene, connect

Matuschka Lindo Briggs, who was named in June as vice president and regional executive for the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis’ Little Rock branch, is down with Arkansas hospitality. “The hospitality is overwhelming. I will say the big surprise is the food. I’m a foodie and the food...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
neareport.com

First LOTTO Drawing Held Wednesday Night

LITTLE ROCK – The first drawing of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s (ASL) new LOTTO game was last night. No one won the $250,000 jackpot so for Saturday’s drawing the jackpot has increased to an estimated $280,000. The winning numbers were 4, 13, 17, 18, 24 and 32...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas tracking group recovers deer, memories

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas’s deer archery season opens Sept. 24, and a few enthusiastic bowhunters have already begun chasing deer through special urban bowhunting opportunities throughout the state. While most archers, as well as hunters using rifles or muzzleloaders, recover their deer with a fairly fast fast tracking job, every now and then a deer gives hunters the slip before it succumbs to the shot. The Arkansas Blood-trailing Network is available to help hunters leave the woods with the meat and the memories that come from successful outings.
ARKANSAS STATE
kasu.org

Does Arkansas Need More Religious Freedom?

On the latest episode of KUAF's Natural Election podcast, we hear about Issue 3: Government Burden of Free Exercise of Religion Amendment. Daniel Caruth is a host and reporter at KUAF in Fayetteville, Ark. He is an Arkansas Public Media Contributor.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, September 21, 2022: Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ illness

Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders will recover from her recent thyroid cancer surgery. But the word we hear from our cancer expert is that she’s not going to be feeling as hale and hearty as her campaign would have Arkansas voters believe. Thyroid surgery isn’t appendicitis. Individuals are different, but voters should know that it could be up to a year before Sanders is back to full health following this type of surgery. We can just about guarantee that most of her physical campaigning for the office is over. Her campaign will rely mostly upon the massive campaign war chest Sanders has built against Libertarian Ricky Harrington and Democrat Chris Jones. Her health will be an issue as a new governor’s first legislative session is often the most important. The degree of her personal involvement in that session won’t be the same as that of a healthier person.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases decline in South Arkansas

COVID-19 cases are down in South Arkansas since Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 949,188. Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 446. Recovered cases: 929,896. Deaths:...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Football Friday Night | Week 4 final scores & highlights

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 4 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Sept. 16. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games for Week 4. Friday, Sept. 23. Dardanelle-0 Shiloh Christian-55 Click here for game highlights from Dardanelle vs. Shiloh...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Slightly cooler on Sunday

TONIGHT: Isolated showers and storms will begin to fade tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s. TOMORROW: Sunday looks like another warm day with temperatures topping out in the lower 90s. A cold front will be working its way through the state on Sunday. A few isolated showers will be possible, however much of the day will be dry and sunny.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Sides disagree on Issue 2: Needed reform, or attack on democracy?

Groups are forming on both sides of Issue 2, a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder to amend the Arkansas Constitution and for voters to pass an initiated act. The proposed amendment would increase the majority needed to pass amendments from the current simple majority to 60%. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
neareport.com

ACDS Receives $1.39M Grant from the Delta Regional Authority, U.S. Department of Labor to Scale Up and Scale Out Tech Opportunities in Rural Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Center for Data Sciences (ACDS) has been awarded $1,390,214 by the Delta Regional Authority (DRA), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor, through the Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities (WORC) Initiative to further their proven model utilizing Pre-Apprenticeship Training, Work-Based Learning Internships, and Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAP) to address IT-related workforce gaps throughout Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Animal Control needs help after spike in abandoned pets

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A dangerous trend across Northeast Arkansas has been overwhelming animal control officers in recent weeks. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers with Jonesboro Animal Control responded to a call where multiple pets were left outside for hours, taking the life of a dog and a cat. For...
JONESBORO, AR

