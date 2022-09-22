ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
scenicstates.com

8 Otherworldly Caves in Arkansas to Explore

While you’re surely aware the naturalistic beauty of Arkansas, you may not know about the many caves scattered across the state. Arkansas counts almost 2 thousand caves and caverns, but only a few are worth visiting and exploring. Here are the best so-called “living caves” in Arkansas, where the...
ARKANSAS STATE
K99

The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Colorado Vs. Arkansas

Are you in the market for a new home? Here's a quick look at the most expensive home currently on the market in Colorado compared to the most expensive house currently for sale in Arkansas. This time around, there's a fairly significant difference in price, only about $92,000,000 or so....
COLORADO STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas tracking group recovers deer, memories

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas’s deer archery season opens Sept. 24, and a few enthusiastic bowhunters have already begun chasing deer through special urban bowhunting opportunities throughout the state. While most archers, as well as hunters using rifles or muzzleloaders, recover their deer with a fairly fast fast tracking job, every now and then a deer gives hunters the slip before it succumbs to the shot. The Arkansas Blood-trailing Network is available to help hunters leave the woods with the meat and the memories that come from successful outings.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arkadelphia, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
City
Brinkley, AR
City
Dyess, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Helena-west Helena, AR
City
El Dorado, AR
City
Mena, AR
State
Louisiana State
City
Russellville, AR
City
Ozark, AR
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
City
Gillett, AR
City
Mcgehee, AR
THV11

More Arkansans are driving with expired tags

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — More people have been driving around with expired temporary tags. It's illegal and could mean you will face hundreds of dollars in penalties if caught. In Little Rock, 11% of tickets issued last month were for expired tags, and the state said that thousands more...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Arkansas Delta#Color Changes#Travel Roadtrip#Fall Color#Travel Destinations#National Scenic Byways#All American#The Delta Cultural Center#Japanese
krcgtv.com

Arkansas man and woman seriously injured in Audrain County crash

AUDRAIN COUNTY — An Arkansas man and woman were seriously injured after a car crash in Audrain County Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on US 54 eastbound at Baysinger Corner around 8:03 p.m. The crash happened when Keith Stanford,...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
kiowacountypress.net

Arkansas River Report – September 22, 2022

Leadville - 0.62 inch. Colorado Springs - 0.08-0.15 inch. The past week saw water storage in Pueblo Reservoir decrease slightly to 178,299 acre-feet - 55.2 percent full. Water storage in Turquoise Lake decreased to 86,200.7 acre-feet or 66.6 percent full, while the water level in Twin Lakes increased to 119,112 acre-feet, bringing the reservoir to 84.5 percent full. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports the water level in John Martin Reservoir dropped slightly to 13,054 acre-feet.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Summer returns this weekend

TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely overnight tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. TOMORROW: Temperatures will start to warm up again on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Humidity will also be a touch higher with dew points in the lower 60s. Sunny and dry weather will continue on Saturday however a few clouds may linger through the morning hours. An isolated shower or storm can not be ruled out in southern Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Don't put political signs on highway rights-of-way

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reminds candidates for political office and their supporters that it is unlawful to place campaign signs on any highway right-of-way in Arkansas. “There are several Arkansas statutes addressing encroachment and the placing of signs or other objects on highway right-of-way,” said ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor....
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Agriculture Hall of Fame welcomes nominees

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is seeking nominations from the public for its next class. The nomination deadline is November 1. The Agriculture Hall of Fame recognizes Arkansans who are or have contributed significantly to the state’s largest industry, while spotlighting their contributions to the state’s economic development. Since its first class was selected in 1987, a total of 176 men and women have been inducted.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Sides disagree on Issue 2: Needed reform, or attack on democracy?

Groups are forming on both sides of Issue 2, a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder to amend the Arkansas Constitution and for voters to pass an initiated act. The proposed amendment would increase the majority needed to pass amendments from the current simple majority to 60%. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

NEA District Fair expands, offers online tickets

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2022 Northeast Arkansas District Fair is bigger and better than ever. The fair gates opened at noon Thursday, Sept. 22, and will not close until 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The fair will be closed to the public on Sunday, Sept. 25. That’s nine full...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases decline in South Arkansas

COVID-19 cases are down in South Arkansas since Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 949,188. Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 446. Recovered cases: 929,896. Deaths:...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy