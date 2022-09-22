Read full article on original website
scenicstates.com
8 Otherworldly Caves in Arkansas to Explore
While you’re surely aware the naturalistic beauty of Arkansas, you may not know about the many caves scattered across the state. Arkansas counts almost 2 thousand caves and caverns, but only a few are worth visiting and exploring. Here are the best so-called “living caves” in Arkansas, where the...
The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Colorado Vs. Arkansas
Are you in the market for a new home? Here's a quick look at the most expensive home currently on the market in Colorado compared to the most expensive house currently for sale in Arkansas. This time around, there's a fairly significant difference in price, only about $92,000,000 or so....
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas tracking group recovers deer, memories
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas’s deer archery season opens Sept. 24, and a few enthusiastic bowhunters have already begun chasing deer through special urban bowhunting opportunities throughout the state. While most archers, as well as hunters using rifles or muzzleloaders, recover their deer with a fairly fast fast tracking job, every now and then a deer gives hunters the slip before it succumbs to the shot. The Arkansas Blood-trailing Network is available to help hunters leave the woods with the meat and the memories that come from successful outings.
WXIA 11 Alive
This 13-year-old Arkansas cowgirl is making a name in barrel racing
VILONIA, Ark. — When you think of rodeos, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind. You probably think of Texas, or even Montana if you’re binge-watching Yellowstone. But, tucked away in Faulkner County is Lily Wofford, the owner of Wofford Ranch who is hard...
Arkansas joins Missouri and other states against new credit card code proposal tracking gun purchase
Arkansas state officials are speaking out to warn banks and major credit card companies against using a new credit card code that would track gun purchases.
More Arkansans are driving with expired tags
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — More people have been driving around with expired temporary tags. It's illegal and could mean you will face hundreds of dollars in penalties if caught. In Little Rock, 11% of tickets issued last month were for expired tags, and the state said that thousands more...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Get ready for the coldest temperatures since April
MONDAY: Monday morning will be our first crisp morning since the brief taste of fall we saw two weeks ago. Most Arkansans will wake up to temperatures in the 50s and warm into the 80s. Low humidity and mostly sunny skies will make for very comfortable weather. There will be a breezy northwest wind of around 10 mph.
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
KATV
1 seriously injured after possibly being thrown from a vehicle on an Arkansas interstate
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man is in serious condition after falling out of a vehicle on an Arkansas interstate Sunday, our content partner Region 8 News reported. According to the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office, one person was airlifted to a Memphis hospital after either falling from a vehicle or possibly being thrown out on Interstate 555.
krcgtv.com
Arkansas man and woman seriously injured in Audrain County crash
AUDRAIN COUNTY — An Arkansas man and woman were seriously injured after a car crash in Audrain County Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on US 54 eastbound at Baysinger Corner around 8:03 p.m. The crash happened when Keith Stanford,...
Polling shows shift in Arkansas independent voters
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With a little more than a month to go before election day, a new poll shows a unique trend in Arkansas. This month, Talk Business and Politics and Hendrix College released their latest poll for the 2022 midterms. Republicans still seem to have a firm grip in the most high-profile cases. […]
kiowacountypress.net
Arkansas River Report – September 22, 2022
Leadville - 0.62 inch. Colorado Springs - 0.08-0.15 inch. The past week saw water storage in Pueblo Reservoir decrease slightly to 178,299 acre-feet - 55.2 percent full. Water storage in Turquoise Lake decreased to 86,200.7 acre-feet or 66.6 percent full, while the water level in Twin Lakes increased to 119,112 acre-feet, bringing the reservoir to 84.5 percent full. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports the water level in John Martin Reservoir dropped slightly to 13,054 acre-feet.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Summer returns this weekend
TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely overnight tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. TOMORROW: Temperatures will start to warm up again on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Humidity will also be a touch higher with dew points in the lower 60s. Sunny and dry weather will continue on Saturday however a few clouds may linger through the morning hours. An isolated shower or storm can not be ruled out in southern Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
Don't put political signs on highway rights-of-way
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reminds candidates for political office and their supporters that it is unlawful to place campaign signs on any highway right-of-way in Arkansas. “There are several Arkansas statutes addressing encroachment and the placing of signs or other objects on highway right-of-way,” said ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor....
magnoliareporter.com
Agriculture Hall of Fame welcomes nominees
The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is seeking nominations from the public for its next class. The nomination deadline is November 1. The Agriculture Hall of Fame recognizes Arkansans who are or have contributed significantly to the state’s largest industry, while spotlighting their contributions to the state’s economic development. Since its first class was selected in 1987, a total of 176 men and women have been inducted.
Arkansas sets date for community flu vaccine clinics
The Arkansas Department of Health announced it will be providing flu vaccines across the state in preparation for the new flu season starting Monday, Sept. 26.
talkbusiness.net
Sides disagree on Issue 2: Needed reform, or attack on democracy?
Groups are forming on both sides of Issue 2, a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder to amend the Arkansas Constitution and for voters to pass an initiated act. The proposed amendment would increase the majority needed to pass amendments from the current simple majority to 60%. The...
Arkansas Department of Health to open flu vaccine clinics
The Arkansas Department of Health is beginning to prepare for the dreaded flu season. They are hoping to help break the curve before it gets truly started.
Kait 8
NEA District Fair expands, offers online tickets
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2022 Northeast Arkansas District Fair is bigger and better than ever. The fair gates opened at noon Thursday, Sept. 22, and will not close until 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The fair will be closed to the public on Sunday, Sept. 25. That’s nine full...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases decline in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases are down in South Arkansas since Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 949,188. Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 446. Recovered cases: 929,896. Deaths:...
