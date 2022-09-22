ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

hotnewhiphop.com

Portola Festival Mayhem Similar To Astroworld Tragedy

After the tragic events of the Astroworld Festival in 2021 and a COVID-driven concern with huge crowds, it's natural to see audiences and artists more concerned with proper festival safety and security protocols being enforced. It's something that continues to put concertgoers in peril, as most recently shown at the Portola Festival in San Francisco. Videos have surfaced of hundreds of people gathered around a small entrance to a warehouse stage, where eyewitness accounts claim many in the crowd were being crushed as a result.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland couple loses everything after home burns down in fire

Oakland couple loses everything after home burns down in fire. An Oakland couple are starting from scratch after losing everything in a fire. Their cottage was a casualty of the fire that erupted on September 16th, off of Interstate 580 near 35th ave. It destroyed one home and damaged several others.
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Many Neighborhoods in San Francisco Had Broken Traffic Lights Yesterday

A lot of traffic lights were either blinking red or outright not working Saturday in SF. Most of the affected intersections were in the Embarcadero, Nob Hill, and the Marnia — though inoperable lights were also reported in other neighborhoods in SF like the Richmond District and Pacific Heights; a City alert noted that most of the affected traffic lights were fixed by 6:45 p.m. Saturday. [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022

Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco firefighter faces disciplinary action for wearing 'Let's Go Brandon' t-shirt

SAN FRANCISCO -- A firefighter with the San Francisco Fire Department is facing disciplinary action after being seen on department business wearing a t-shirt with the conservative slogan "Let's Go Brandon" printed on the back.The phrase has become a not-so-secret conservative code representing something far more vulgar: "F—- Joe Biden." The slogan is all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials and signal they're in sync with the party's base.  Twitter user @docinsf on Saturday morning posted the photos of the three firefighters seen at Noe and 18th Streets in San Francisco. While two of the firefighters...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

Hundreds attending Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Hundreds of bikers and motorcycle riders are at the Stockton 99 Speedway on Saturday to pay respects to Hells Angels founding member Ralph “Sonny” Barger. The Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang is holding the funeral until 8 p.m. Barger, born in Modesto, died of...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

21-year-old SF man dies in Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Vallejo are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old San Francisco man Saturday morning. At 10:06 a.m., Vallejo police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Valle Vista Avenue. The victim was located at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says

(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SAN JOSE, CA
#Crystal Waters#Racism#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Oakland Pridefest#Renaissance
hoodline.com

Sliver Pizzeria opens in Uptown Oakland, marking its fifth location with three more on the way

It seems like the East Bay pizza scene grows every week. This time, a new location of the Sliver Pizzeria chain has opened in Oakland. The website calls the newest shop Sliver Valdez because of its address at 2300 Valdez Street near the intersection of 23rd Street in Uptown. The website What Now San Francisco first reported almost a year ago that Sliver had nailed down that space. According to an Instagram post, Sliver Valdez started welcoming customers about two weeks ago, offering customers a free pizza on September 10th. “We are so proud to reveal our New SLIVER design. We wanted to create a new space where our customers can enjoy great food & drinks with their loved ones,” the post reads.
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

What to do in San Francisco this week

Roadworks Steamroller Printing Festival 2022 This is going to be a ton of fun. Actually, it’s going to be seven tons of fun. The San Francisco Center for the Book celebrates book artistry and the history of printing at its annual festival on Rhode Island Street. It's your chance to take part in hands-on printmaking activities and learn how classic books were made. It's also an opportunity to watch a “retired” 7-ton 1924 Buffalo Springfield steamroller transported on a flatbed down from Willits (a nearly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

Hells Angels pay tribute to leader of outlaw motorcycle gang Sonny Barger

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — There was a constant roar of engines as members of an outlaw motorcycle gang made their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway. Thousands turned out on two wheels Saturday for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83, as law enforcement kept a close eye on the event due to concerns about violence.
STOCKTON, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
oaklandside.org

Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

35th Annual Pacific Coast Fog Fest Sept. 24 & 25 , 10am – 6pm

The Fog Fest was created in 1986 to promote Pacifica and to celebrate our marvelous coast. The Fog Fest kicks off Saturday morning at 10 am with the Discover Pacifica Parade and Marching Band Competition. Then stay and enjoy over 200 Arts and Crafts/vendor booths, Food and Beverage booths, Live Music (3 stages!) & Entertainment, Family Fun Fest and a variety of other activities.
PACIFICA, CA

