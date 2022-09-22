Read full article on original website
San Francisco cable car operator delighted to be 'bad guy' as Hallmark movie films in city
"It was a mixture of surprise and delight."
hotnewhiphop.com
Portola Festival Mayhem Similar To Astroworld Tragedy
After the tragic events of the Astroworld Festival in 2021 and a COVID-driven concern with huge crowds, it's natural to see audiences and artists more concerned with proper festival safety and security protocols being enforced. It's something that continues to put concertgoers in peril, as most recently shown at the Portola Festival in San Francisco. Videos have surfaced of hundreds of people gathered around a small entrance to a warehouse stage, where eyewitness accounts claim many in the crowd were being crushed as a result.
KCRA.com
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland couple loses everything after home burns down in fire
Oakland couple loses everything after home burns down in fire. An Oakland couple are starting from scratch after losing everything in a fire. Their cottage was a casualty of the fire that erupted on September 16th, off of Interstate 580 near 35th ave. It destroyed one home and damaged several others.
SFist
Sunday Links: Many Neighborhoods in San Francisco Had Broken Traffic Lights Yesterday
A lot of traffic lights were either blinking red or outright not working Saturday in SF. Most of the affected intersections were in the Embarcadero, Nob Hill, and the Marnia — though inoperable lights were also reported in other neighborhoods in SF like the Richmond District and Pacific Heights; a City alert noted that most of the affected traffic lights were fixed by 6:45 p.m. Saturday. [Chronicle]
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022
Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
SFFD to look into photo that appears to show on-duty fire fighter wearing ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ shirt
The San Francisco Fire Department today responded to a tweet from someone sharing a picture of what appears to be an on-duty firefighter wearing a shirt with the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” on the back.
San Francisco firefighter faces disciplinary action for wearing 'Let's Go Brandon' t-shirt
SAN FRANCISCO -- A firefighter with the San Francisco Fire Department is facing disciplinary action after being seen on department business wearing a t-shirt with the conservative slogan "Let's Go Brandon" printed on the back.The phrase has become a not-so-secret conservative code representing something far more vulgar: "F—- Joe Biden." The slogan is all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials and signal they're in sync with the party's base. Twitter user @docinsf on Saturday morning posted the photos of the three firefighters seen at Noe and 18th Streets in San Francisco. While two of the firefighters...
KCRA.com
Hundreds attending Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Hundreds of bikers and motorcycle riders are at the Stockton 99 Speedway on Saturday to pay respects to Hells Angels founding member Ralph “Sonny” Barger. The Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang is holding the funeral until 8 p.m. Barger, born in Modesto, died of...
21-year-old SF man dies in Vallejo shooting
VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Vallejo are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old San Francisco man Saturday morning. At 10:06 a.m., Vallejo police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Valle Vista Avenue. The victim was located at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He […]
'At risk': Missing Bay Area mom and son, 5, sought by police
Berkeley police are seeking to make contact with a mother and her 5-year-old son, who were last heard from on Thursday.
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
Author makes case for most compelling Zodiac Killer suspect in decades
Zodiac Killer suspects are a dime a dozen, but a writer may have stumbled onto one of the more substantive cases in decades.
hoodline.com
Sliver Pizzeria opens in Uptown Oakland, marking its fifth location with three more on the way
It seems like the East Bay pizza scene grows every week. This time, a new location of the Sliver Pizzeria chain has opened in Oakland. The website calls the newest shop Sliver Valdez because of its address at 2300 Valdez Street near the intersection of 23rd Street in Uptown. The website What Now San Francisco first reported almost a year ago that Sliver had nailed down that space. According to an Instagram post, Sliver Valdez started welcoming customers about two weeks ago, offering customers a free pizza on September 10th. “We are so proud to reveal our New SLIVER design. We wanted to create a new space where our customers can enjoy great food & drinks with their loved ones,” the post reads.
What to do in San Francisco this week
Roadworks Steamroller Printing Festival 2022 This is going to be a ton of fun. Actually, it’s going to be seven tons of fun. The San Francisco Center for the Book celebrates book artistry and the history of printing at its annual festival on Rhode Island Street. It's your chance to take part in hands-on printmaking activities and learn how classic books were made. It's also an opportunity to watch a “retired” 7-ton 1924 Buffalo Springfield steamroller transported on a flatbed down from Willits (a nearly...
KCRA.com
Hells Angels pay tribute to leader of outlaw motorcycle gang Sonny Barger
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — There was a constant roar of engines as members of an outlaw motorcycle gang made their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway. Thousands turned out on two wheels Saturday for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83, as law enforcement kept a close eye on the event due to concerns about violence.
Funeral for Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger set for Stockton this weekend
(KRON) — The funeral service for Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger will take place this weekend at a race track in Stockton. Ralph “Sonny” Barger was a founding member of the notorious Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957. Barger, who grew up in Oakland, died earlier this year at his home in Livermore. […]
oaklandside.org
Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
everythingsouthcity.com
35th Annual Pacific Coast Fog Fest Sept. 24 & 25 , 10am – 6pm
The Fog Fest was created in 1986 to promote Pacifica and to celebrate our marvelous coast. The Fog Fest kicks off Saturday morning at 10 am with the Discover Pacifica Parade and Marching Band Competition. Then stay and enjoy over 200 Arts and Crafts/vendor booths, Food and Beverage booths, Live Music (3 stages!) & Entertainment, Family Fun Fest and a variety of other activities.
Oakland North
Ceasefire walkers in East Oakland say it’s their way of doing something about the uptick in gun violence
Cars along International Boulevard honked their support Friday night as about 15 people walked down the sidewalk holding signs that read “Stop the Violence” and “Love One Another.”. The group pleasantly greeted passersby as they strolled block by block through the East Oakland neighborhood. Oakland Ceasefire night...
