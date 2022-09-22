It seems like the East Bay pizza scene grows every week. This time, a new location of the Sliver Pizzeria chain has opened in Oakland. The website calls the newest shop Sliver Valdez because of its address at 2300 Valdez Street near the intersection of 23rd Street in Uptown. The website What Now San Francisco first reported almost a year ago that Sliver had nailed down that space. According to an Instagram post, Sliver Valdez started welcoming customers about two weeks ago, offering customers a free pizza on September 10th. “We are so proud to reveal our New SLIVER design. We wanted to create a new space where our customers can enjoy great food & drinks with their loved ones,” the post reads.

