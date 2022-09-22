ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

CandysDirt

7 Things to Buy at H-E-B's New Frisco Store

When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
FRISCO, TX
CW33

Report says this Dallas restaurant serves one of the best quesadillas in the world

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you’ve got a reputable publication telling you one of the best quesadillas in the world can be found in Dallas, Texas, you listen. TasteAtlas put out a list of the best quesadillas in the world, according to food experts. Naturally, Mexico is king when it comes to finding the best quesadilla with not only the top three spots but two more spots in the top 10 spots in the world.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Bobby's Burgers Comes to North Texas

Bobby’s Burgers, a New York-based group of fast-casual restaurants founded by Chef Bobby Flay, has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas. The chain, founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in 2021, is a rebranding of Bobby’s Burger Palace, which opened its first location in July 2008 at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, New York.
DALLAS, TX
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Mckinney, TX

Whether you’re in town for a visit or recently moved to the area, Mckinney, TX, is an excellent place to let life slow down a little. There are beautiful landscapes, plenty of quaint little shops, and no end of delicious local cuisine. Below, we’ll show you the 15 best...
MCKINNEY, TX
gptx.org

Grand Prairie Lands Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting

Grand Prairie welcomes the addition of Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting and Games. Each plan to open a new destination attraction in Grand Prairie on the east side of SH 161, just south of IKEA and north of I-20. Andretti Indoor Karting and Games plans a 96,000-square-foot facility...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
papercitymag.com

3 New Dallas Restaurants We're Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Willie D's takes over the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, bringing South Texas vibes to the area. (Photo by Kathy Tran) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: an upscale Italian spot from the owners of Shinsei near Inwood Village, stunning new sushi in Uptown, and South Texas-inspired fare and cocktails on Henderson Avenue.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Live Life Grand in Grand Prairie

Food, fitness, and family fun – Your 172-acre epic adventure awaits to live grand in Grand Prairie. There is so much to see and do and it continues to grow!. Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen shares how they’re expanding. Later, Hannah sat down with Mayor Jensen to talk...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Local Profile

First Look Inside H-E-B Frisco

On September 21 at 6:00 a.m., H-E-B Frisco will open its doors to the general public. Today, Local Profile got a look inside. An H-E-B spokesperson tells Local Profile that the Frisco location is the supermarket company’s latest prototype. By that, H-E-B means that for each location, things are tweaked to fit the community.
FRISCO, TX
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Richardson, TX

Richardson is an upscale Texas city, located mostly in the northern part of Dallas County with some of its territory reaching into Collin County. It’s a cosmopolitan city, being the headquarters of many Chinese cultural organizations and the Indian Association of North Texas. Richardson prides itself on being a hub of arts, culture and education. The biggest center of industry here would be insurance of all types. Of course, it’s also the birthplace of many comedians, so it has its light side too.
RICHARDSON, TX
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Fall vegetable gardening in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Let me start with this bookmark you need to make in your fall and spring planting guide. It is from the Texas A&M Extension office and I follow it with reverence: Fall Planting GuideSpring Planting GuideThere are essentially three growing seasons in North Texas. There are a slew of summer vegetables you can grow in the heat (and dry) conditions of June, July and August. But the selection broadens greatly if you want to start in late winter and grow to the edge of summer, or you can start your plants at the end of summer and...
TEXAS STATE

