Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
H-E-B sold 1,000 pounds of brisket for opening of Frisco True Texas BBQ
That's a lot of beef, y'all.
Report says the best empanadas in Texas can be found at this Fort Worth restaurant
We feel an obligation to let you know where in the world you can get the best of any food, and we feel even more inclined to do so when the Lone Star State is involved.
Report says this Dallas restaurant serves one of the best quesadillas in the world
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you’ve got a reputable publication telling you one of the best quesadillas in the world can be found in Dallas, Texas, you listen. TasteAtlas put out a list of the best quesadillas in the world, according to food experts. Naturally, Mexico is king when it comes to finding the best quesadilla with not only the top three spots but two more spots in the top 10 spots in the world.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Dallas’ 118,000 Sq. Ft. New H-E-B Store That Had People Lined Up For Hours (VIDEO)
The newest — and massive — H-E-B location opened in the Dallas suburb of Frisco this Wednesday morning, and people say they waited long hours to get into the store. According to social media comments on the chain's latest TikTok video, the very anticipated opening didn't disappoint local shoppers.
dallasexpress.com
Bobby’s Burgers Comes to North Texas
Bobby’s Burgers, a New York-based group of fast-casual restaurants founded by Chef Bobby Flay, has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas. The chain, founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in 2021, is a rebranding of Bobby’s Burger Palace, which opened its first location in July 2008 at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, New York.
Shoppers Wait in Line for H-E-B Newest Store Opening in Frisco
H-E-B has now opened its first store in North Texas.Brittani Burns/Unsplash. H-E-B's newest grocery store in North Texas has finally opened in Frisco. Fox 4 reports that people woke up early and stood in a line that wrapped around the store on Wednesday morning at 6 a.m.
What’s Developing: More Apartments to be Built on Brinkmann Ranch in Frisco
Action is picking up around Brinkmann Ranch in Frisco. In the late 1970s, parts of the ranch, formerly the Cloyce Box Ranch, were used to film the first five episodes of the TV drama Dallas. Now, the area near Frisco is a hotbed for construction. The first phase of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These places serve the best quesadillas in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Quesadillas are a classic go-to food. They’re great when their made at home and their even better when you go out to get them. Sunday, Sept. 25 is National Quesadilla Day, and if you want to celebrate the day in Dallas. We got you covered.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Mckinney, TX
Whether you’re in town for a visit or recently moved to the area, Mckinney, TX, is an excellent place to let life slow down a little. There are beautiful landscapes, plenty of quaint little shops, and no end of delicious local cuisine. Below, we’ll show you the 15 best...
This Southeast Arlington Neighborhood Has Lots of Outdoor Amenities
The La Frontera neighborhood is the epitome of what neighbors are all about. From block parties to neighborhood watches, this feeling of unity makes this part of southeast Arlington a popular and comfortable place to live. La Frontera is a welcoming community, built largely after the turn of the century....
More than 10 Texas taco spots reportedly serve the best tacos in the country
When it comes to Texas cuisine a few food items come to mind, barbecue and Tex-Mex. There's no doubt some of the best of these two food worlds can be found anywhere in the Lone Star State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Totally Insane': Texas H-E-B Shoppers Wait In Super Long Line For Opening
"We are so happy that H-E-B is finally here."
gptx.org
Grand Prairie Lands Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting
Grand Prairie welcomes the addition of Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting and Games. Each plan to open a new destination attraction in Grand Prairie on the east side of SH 161, just south of IKEA and north of I-20. Andretti Indoor Karting and Games plans a 96,000-square-foot facility...
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Willie D's takes over the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, bringing South Texas vibes to the area. (Photo by Kathy Tran) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: an upscale Italian spot from the owners of Shinsei near Inwood Village, stunning new sushi in Uptown, and South Texas-inspired fare and cocktails on Henderson Avenue.
WFAA
Live Life Grand in Grand Prairie
Food, fitness, and family fun – Your 172-acre epic adventure awaits to live grand in Grand Prairie. There is so much to see and do and it continues to grow!. Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen shares how they’re expanding. Later, Hannah sat down with Mayor Jensen to talk...
First Look Inside H-E-B Frisco
On September 21 at 6:00 a.m., H-E-B Frisco will open its doors to the general public. Today, Local Profile got a look inside. An H-E-B spokesperson tells Local Profile that the Frisco location is the supermarket company’s latest prototype. By that, H-E-B means that for each location, things are tweaked to fit the community.
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This Weekend
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival is set for this weekend(Marius Karotkis/Unsplash) The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival and Run festivities are set to commence this weekend in Plano. It will mark the 41-year anniversary of the festival.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Richardson, TX
Richardson is an upscale Texas city, located mostly in the northern part of Dallas County with some of its territory reaching into Collin County. It’s a cosmopolitan city, being the headquarters of many Chinese cultural organizations and the Indian Association of North Texas. Richardson prides itself on being a hub of arts, culture and education. The biggest center of industry here would be insurance of all types. Of course, it’s also the birthplace of many comedians, so it has its light side too.
Gardening 101: Fall vegetable gardening in North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Let me start with this bookmark you need to make in your fall and spring planting guide. It is from the Texas A&M Extension office and I follow it with reverence: Fall Planting GuideSpring Planting GuideThere are essentially three growing seasons in North Texas. There are a slew of summer vegetables you can grow in the heat (and dry) conditions of June, July and August. But the selection broadens greatly if you want to start in late winter and grow to the edge of summer, or you can start your plants at the end of summer and...
Comments / 0