Hurricane Fiona Could Bring 'Tropical Snow' To Canada & 20 cm Is Possible In Some Spots
Hurricane Fiona is bringing strong winds, heavy rain and huge waves to parts of Canada and now it could also bring "tropical snow" to some spots. Even though Fiona is a tropical system, that doesn't rule out the system bringing winter weather conditions to Canada, according to The Weather Network.
EML's Nuapay Signs Milestone Contract Bringing Open Banking To Local Government And eCommerce Sectors In The UK
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Nuapay’s innovative and fully customisable open banking and real-time account-to-account payment capabilities will give Pay360′s customers access to cutting-edge payment technologies across all of its gateway connections. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005189/en/ Nuapay has extended its open banking payments services to Pay360. (Photo: Business Wire)
This Ontario Park Has Leaf-Covered Boardwalks That Lead To 'The Niagara of the North'
If you're looking for a beautiful fall hike, then this Ontario park is worth adding to your bucket list. Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park has a majestic waterfalls and scenic trails, and it makes for a gorgeous autumn adventure. The park is located along the Kaministiquia River just outside of Thunder...
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, September 23 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
The Lotto Max winning numbers are out now so grab your tickets and check your numbers because you could be a winner!. With the Lotto Max draw on September 23, there is a massive $70 million jackpot up for grabs along with 31 Maxmillions that are worth $1 million each.
Canadians Can Now 'Rent-To-Own' A Home & An Expert Broke Down Exactly How It Works
If you've always dreamed of buying a house in Canada but don't have enough for a down payment just yet, it might be worth looking into renting-to-own. To put it simply, renting-to-own is a way for renters in Canada to, you guessed it, lock in that dream home even if they don't have the cash for it yet.
Warnings Are Now In Place For Hurricane Fiona & It Could Be Worse Than Dorian
Warnings are now in place because of Hurricane Fiona and it's possible that this storm could be worse than Dorian. On Friday, September 23, 2022, Environment Canada upgraded tropical storm and hurricane watches for parts of Atlantic Canada to tropical storm and hurricane warnings as Fiona gets closer to making direct landfall.
Edmonton International Airport Scored Low In A New Ranking & Travellers Aren't Impressed
New research on which North American airports rank highest for overall customer satisfaction has just been released and one Alberta airport has found itself pretty low on the list. According to the study from J.D. Power, Edmonton International Airport has been named the seventh lowest ranked medium-sized airport in North...
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow & It's Turning Into A Staycation Kinda Weekend
Are you buzzing for the weekend? Well, Ontario gas prices are here to kill the vibe, or at the very least, dent your paycheque. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, prices at the pumps will rise by 3 cents on Saturday, bringing totals up to 153.9 cents per litre for spots like Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor and Niagara.
Hurricane Fiona Made Landfall In Canada Overnight With 'Powerful' Winds & Caused So Much Damage
Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Canada overnight with strong winds, heavy rain and large waves that caused so much damage across the storm's path. Environment Canada's Canadian Hurricane Centre said that post-tropical storm Fiona is impacting Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec with "powerful" hurricane-force winds on Saturday, September 24. Conditions...
