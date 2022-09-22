ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Summit Garden Club Thanks Los Alamos Community

The Summit Garden Club would like to thank the Los Alamos community, especially Gillian Sutton, of Flowers by Gillian, and the United Church, for its support of their recent plant sale. The Summit Garden Club was able to meet the goal of funding its annual scholarship to a Los Alamos High School senior and also had the joy of seeing many people so pleased with their new plants. Courtesy/Judy Magelssen.
Celebration Of Life For Danny Katzman Oct. 1, 2022

A reminder to the friends and family of Danny Katzman … A celebration of life will be held 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op at 163 Central Park Square. Please visit www.riverafamilyfuneral home.com to see Danny’s obituary and take the opportunity to leave messages,...
Last Lunches At Pajarito Mountain Cafe Until Winter

The Pajarito Mountain Cafe will be open for lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this weekend (Sept. 24-25). Although the lift-served hiking and biking are not available, the green chile cheeseburgers and and fall views are fantastic and ready for the community to enjoy. Order ahead and save time on...
Letter To The Editor: Response To John Bartlit Column

John Bartlit has done his usual superb work in his column regarding the history of checking facts (link). I applaud his implicit assumption that there are facts that can be checked for veracity. No ‘alternative’ facts need apply. And as he says, “History shows the surprising rigor necessary to get...
Letter To The Editor: A Vote For Stradling Is A Vote For Our Small Businesses

It’s hard to believe that in a wealthy and highly educated town like ours, we don’t have a robust and thriving small business community essential for quality of life. Instead, we have a record number of business closures, fewer choices than we had 20 years ago, and young families choosing other places to live because there’s nothing to do here.
LANL News Roundup For Week Of Sept. 19, 2022

Brewing beer might be a novelty at Los Alamos, but the physics of materials is a longstanding specialty. So, a Laboratory research team developed the SoniView acoustic sensor system to offer brewers a unique solution to a long-standing problem. Read the full article here. Courtesy/LANL. LANL News:. Los Alamos National...
LWV Hosts Candidate Forum For County Council Thursday

The League of Women Voters of Los Alamos invites the community to its traditional candidate forum for County Council candidates via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. The forum also will be recorded and posted on...
Scenes Of Los Alamos Fire Dept. Physical Agility Testing

The Los Alamos Fire Department (LAFD) held a physical agility testing event Saturday morning at Station 2 on DP Road. Each department member was tasked with and evaluated on completing five tests. The participant here is tested on the Keiser Force Machine, which is a simulated forcible entry-chopping device for training individuals such as firefighters who use axes and sledgehammers in their occupation. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
Los Alamos County Launches Broadband Survey

CTC Technology and Energy, under contract to Los County, has printed a comprehensive survey to assess broadband availability, affordability, and accessibility throughout the county. The survey was dropped into the mail Friday and should reach mailboxes of a randomly selected group of households representing a statistically valid sample by Sept....
Excellent Showing For LAHS XC At La Cueva Scrimmage

Junior Anna Wetteland and senior Hailey McDowell get some close-in encouragement from Assistant Coach Talia Dreicer in the Girls Varsity race, while crowds watch from the distance. Photo by Blake Wood. XC Assistant Coach. Los Alamos High School. The Los Alamos High School (LAHS) Cross Country teams had an excellent...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

