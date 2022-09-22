am native I will vote republican what do mean u have a better chance of being heard with the democrats ?? that's bs look at the crime, inflation, u can't buy a home , car, there's homelessness immigrants are living g better than us citizens so if u think u will be heard by voting Democrats and u are recruiting natives why don't educate them first they don't know why they voting
The money these politicians on both sides make for pushing greener pastures. Not to mention the money being made on the covid vaccines. When Walz tells us we can't buy gas cars by 2035 and then tells us we can't charge our cars because we have shut down our power plants how does that help the natives? Its happening in California. Walz signed us up for the same bs. When in the near future they decide we can no longer fertilize our fields and try to put an end to red meat how will that help the native population. Please look at what has happened to the countries that have enforced these ideas. Look at how they are living and then go vote. if you think it can't happen here your wrong there is no calvery or war party coming to save us when we decide its too much. Its up to us now to protect our freedoms and our Republic
