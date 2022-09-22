Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
Pier bridge replacement on track to open for the Los Angeles Olympics
The City of Santa Monica and Caltrans have released a Recirculated Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Assessment for the Santa Monica Pier Bridge Replacement Project, signaling the next stage in the long (long, long) awaited plans to rebuild the crumbling bridge. If and when it is finally completed, the new bridge...
JOHN DURAN | Don’t surrender Kings Road and Holloway Motel to the homeless
Homelessness is a complex issue. Housing. Social services. Addiction. Poverty. And criminality. But the so called “progressives” in this city have the order of priority upside down. It is as if they have turned Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs on its head. If I get elected to council – it’s going to be public safety and security first on homelessness! Followed by addiction, social services and housing on the homelessness issue. In that order! Let me unpack this a bit. In Los Angeles County, on any one night, there are approximately 60,000 – 70,000 homeless people out on the streets.
LA County Lifts Mask Requirement for Mass Transit, Airports
With COVID-19 transmission falling, Los Angeles County Friday lifted its requirement that face masks be worn on buses, trains and other mass transit vehicles, as well as at airports and other transportation hubs.
Major construction forces multiple LAX lane closures
Heading to the airport this week? Plan ahead as major delays at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) are expected to accommodate construction starting this Sunday, Sept. 25. Multiple traffic lanes will be closed as work continues on a pedestrian bridge for a new tram station running over traffic lanes. The bridge will connect travelers […]
Sheriff’s Weekly Crime Report (Sept. 12-18, 2022)
Notable Part 1 Crimes within West Hollywood city limits reported Sept. 12-18, 2022. Other Weapon (Suspect Arrested) A security guard asked the suspect to leave the planter area of the building. The suspect became upset and threatened to kill the victim and then charged at him while holding a pair of scissors in his hand. The suspect was arrested by responding deputies. #05758.
I bought a $140,000 mobile home in an LA neighborhood where houses can cost millions. Here are 5 pros and 1 con.
I live in Eagle Rock, Los Angeles, where the median home costs over $1 million. Living mobile was a more affordable option with mostly upsides.
LA Agencies Failed to Spend Nearly $150M in Federal Homeless Grants
The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020 and the money was returned to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a newspaper report.
foxla.com
LA City, County have returned nearly $150M in homeless grants, citing housing market
LOS ANGELES - The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020 and the money was returned to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a newspaper report Saturday.
Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.
Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
yovenice.com
Permanent Homeless Shelter Slated for West LA Armory
A permanent homeless shelter with 167 beds is being planned at the West LA Armory. A plan to redevelop the West Los Angeles Armory Building into permanent supportive housing that was approved in 2016 is finally starting to move forward as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. This plan could bring 1,200 units to the West Los Angeles VA Campus of desperately needed affordable housing. The campus is in the West Los Angeles area, close to the 405 freeway, Westwood and UCLA. This move is intended to provide unhoused people with a new set of services and homes on the southern edge of the VA Campus.
2-Vehicle Collision with Downed Traffic Light Land on Front Yard of Home
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision involving a downed traffic light all landed onto the front yard of a home in the Valinda community within the San Gabriel Valley on Friday night, Sept. 23, around 11:09 p.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers and Los Angeles...
foxla.com
Driver involved in crash with LASD deputy on the run
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran away from the scene of a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Sunday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues. According to the LASD, the deputy was taken...
Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Vehicle into Restaurant, Arrested at Scene
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspected drunk driver in a Dodge Challenger plowed into an unoccupied restaurant early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:18 a.m. in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department officers along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with a...
Fire destroys at least two Pasadena apartment units
Pasadena Fire Department firefighters Sunday knocked down a blaze that burned at least two units in an apartment building in Pasadena, where a resident was treated at the scene by paramedics for a minor injury.The scene of the fire was located on the 900 block of North Summit Avenue.Firefighters had the blaze out at approximately 11:20 a.m., according to Pasadena FD.The cause of the fire is unknown at this moment.
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County Revitalizes Altadena Businesses
ALTADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Los Angeles County’s new Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) celebrated the completion of two storefront beautification projects in Altadena and named several additional small businesses that will receive support from the DEO’s RENOVATE Program. By News Desk. Supervisor Barger recently...
KTLA.com
‘I don’t see how people can pay that’: Gas prices in the Los Angeles area climbing again
After weeks of decline, gas prices are rising once again around Los Angeles where the average price is $5.62 for a gallon of regular unleaded. Within the last week, the price of gas has risen 20 cents, a return to the monthslong spike that led to record gas prices this summer.
Iconic L.A. hot dog stand reopens in West Hollywood
Tail O’ The Pup opened its doors in 1946 on La Cienega and Beverly Blvd in West Hollywood. This hot dog stand quickly became an iconic spot and was beloved by Angelinos, celebrities and tourists. They reopened their doors on the corner of Santa Monica and La Cienega Blvd. Co-founder of the 1933 Group, Dmitri […]
Ramen King Keisuke Debuts in Monterey Park; SoCal Expansion Planned
The company is planning at least 13 new sites in Southern California
Bicyclist killed in Mar Vista after being struck by car
A man was killed overnight after riding his bicycle into oncoming traffic in Mar Vista.The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela and Mitchell avenues, where the vehicle was going southbound on Centinela and the bicyclist was headed north, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Authorities said he was approximately 60 years old.The motorist stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.The name of the victim has not been released at this moment.
Firefighters stop brush fire near 101 Freeway in Calabasas
Firefighters were able to stop a brush fire that grew to six acres in Calabasas Saturday morning.
