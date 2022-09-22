ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

Pier bridge replacement on track to open for the Los Angeles Olympics

The City of Santa Monica and Caltrans have released a Recirculated Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Assessment for the Santa Monica Pier Bridge Replacement Project, signaling the next stage in the long (long, long) awaited plans to rebuild the crumbling bridge. If and when it is finally completed, the new bridge...
SANTA MONICA, CA
WEHOville.com

JOHN DURAN | Don’t surrender Kings Road and Holloway Motel to the homeless

Homelessness is a complex issue. Housing. Social services. Addiction. Poverty. And criminality. But the so called “progressives” in this city have the order of priority upside down. It is as if they have turned Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs on its head. If I get elected to council – it’s going to be public safety and security first on homelessness! Followed by addiction, social services and housing on the homelessness issue. In that order! Let me unpack this a bit. In Los Angeles County, on any one night, there are approximately 60,000 – 70,000 homeless people out on the streets.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KTLA

Major construction forces multiple LAX lane closures

Heading to the airport this week? Plan ahead as major delays at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) are expected to accommodate construction starting this Sunday, Sept. 25. Multiple traffic lanes will be closed as work continues on a pedestrian bridge for a new tram station running over traffic lanes. The bridge will connect travelers […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hollywood, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
West Hollywood, CA
Local
California Traffic
WEHOville.com

Sheriff’s Weekly Crime Report (Sept. 12-18, 2022)

Notable Part 1 Crimes within West Hollywood city limits reported Sept. 12-18, 2022. Other Weapon (Suspect Arrested) A security guard asked the suspect to leave the planter area of the building. The suspect became upset and threatened to kill the victim and then charged at him while holding a pair of scissors in his hand. The suspect was arrested by responding deputies. #05758.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Traffic Calming#Infrastructure#Signage#Construction Maintenance
KTLA

Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.

Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Permanent Homeless Shelter Slated for West LA Armory

A permanent homeless shelter with 167 beds is being planned at the West LA Armory. A plan to redevelop the West Los Angeles Armory Building into permanent supportive housing that was approved in 2016 is finally starting to move forward as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. This plan could bring 1,200 units to the West Los Angeles VA Campus of desperately needed affordable housing. The campus is in the West Los Angeles area, close to the 405 freeway, Westwood and UCLA. This move is intended to provide unhoused people with a new set of services and homes on the southern edge of the VA Campus.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Driver involved in crash with LASD deputy on the run

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran away from the scene of a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Sunday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues. According to the LASD, the deputy was taken...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

Fire destroys at least two Pasadena apartment units

Pasadena Fire Department firefighters Sunday knocked down a blaze that burned at least two units in an apartment building in Pasadena, where a resident was treated at the scene by paramedics for a minor injury.The scene of the fire was located on the 900 block of North Summit Avenue.Firefighters had the blaze out at approximately 11:20 a.m., according to Pasadena FD.The cause of the fire is unknown at this moment.
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County Revitalizes Altadena Businesses

ALTADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Los Angeles County’s new Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) celebrated the completion of two storefront beautification projects in Altadena and named several additional small businesses that will receive support from the DEO’s RENOVATE Program. By News Desk. Supervisor Barger recently...
ALTADENA, CA
KTLA

Iconic L.A. hot dog stand reopens in West Hollywood

Tail O’ The Pup opened its doors in 1946 on La Cienega and Beverly Blvd in West Hollywood. This hot dog stand quickly became an iconic spot and was beloved by Angelinos, celebrities and tourists. They reopened their doors on the corner of Santa Monica and La Cienega Blvd. Co-founder of the 1933 Group, Dmitri […]
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Bicyclist killed in Mar Vista after being struck by car

 A man was killed overnight after riding his bicycle into oncoming traffic in Mar Vista.The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela and Mitchell avenues, where the vehicle was going southbound on Centinela and the bicyclist was headed north, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Authorities said he was approximately 60 years old.The motorist stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.The name of the victim has not been released at this moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy