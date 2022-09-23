ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Judge still looking for 61st homer, Yankees clinch playoffs

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MiRvy_0i6bFFqr00
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts after hitting a fly out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge fell a few feet short of a record-tying 61st homer, hitting a 404-foot drive caught just in front of the center-field wall, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 Thursday night on Josh Donaldson’s 10th-inning single.

New York clinched its sixth straight playoff berth.

Judge had walked three times and struck out once before he came to the plate with the score tied 4-all in the ninth. The crowd of 43,123 was on its feet for every pitch, and Judge drove a 2-2 fastball from Matt Barnes just to the right of straightaway center.

The ball left the bat at 113 mph, and fans waited in anticipation as Judge jogged toward first base. But they groaned in unison as Kiké Hernández made the catch a step in front of the fence.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer for the Yankees. Clay Holmes (7-4) got the win.

Triston Casas and Reese McGuire homered for Boston. Kaleb Ort (0-2) got the loss.

CARDINALS 5, PADRES 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brendan Donovan hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, and the NL Central-leading Cardinals snapped a three-game losing streak.

St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols remained at 698 career homers, although he did drive two balls to deep left field, one for a single and one for an out on the warning track. The next stop in his pursuit of the 700-homer club is Dodger Stadium, where the Cardinals open a three-game series on Friday.

Manny Machado hit his 30th homer for the Padres, who had won five in a row. Nick Martinez (4-4) got the loss.

Donovan’s slam made a winner of Jack Flaherty (1-1), who struck out nine in six innings. Giovanny Gallegos pitched the ninth for his 14th save.

RAYS 10, BLUE JAYS 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wander Franco had three RBIs and Jonathan Aranda homered, powering Tampa Bay to the win in the opener of a big four-game series between playoff contenders.

Randy Arozarena had three hits and drove in two runs for the Rays, who were coming off a three-game series in which they were swept by Houston and scored just twice. Ryan Yarbrough (3-8) got the win.

Tampa Bay (83-67) pulled within one game of Toronto (84-66) for the top spot in the AL wild-card standings. Seattle (82-67) is in third, four games ahead of Baltimore.

Whit Merrifield homered twice for Toronto, and Teoscar Hernández also went deep. José Berríos (11-6) was tagged for six runs and seven hits in two innings.

PHILLIES 1, BRAVES 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ranger Suárez pitched six sparkling innings, and the Phillies continued their push toward the club’s first playoff berth in a decade.

Matt Vierling knocked in the only run in the game with a second-inning sacrifice fly.

Suárez allowed five hits, struck out four and walked two. Zach Eflin got five outs before José Alvarado finished the six-hitter for his second save.

Philadelphia (82-67) moved within a half-game of San Diego for the National League’s second wild-card spot and remained 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final playoff berth.

The Braves (93-57) fell 1 1/2 games behind the idle New York Mets for the NL East lead.

Atlanta played without outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who was scratched because of back tightness.

Braves starter Max Fried (13-7) struck out eight in five innings.

GUARDIANS 4, WHITE SOX 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched two-run ball into the eighth inning, and the Guardians beat the White Sox for a three-game series sweep.

Cleveland opened a seven-game lead over Chicago in the AL Central with its 15th win in 18 games. The Guardians (83-67) are going for the franchise’s first division title since 2018.

Bieber (12-8) earned his fourth straight win. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner allowed seven hits, struck out five and walked none in 7 2/3 innings.

Emmanuel Clase handled the ninth for his AL-best 37th save in 41 chances.

Gavin Sheets homered for Chicago in the eighth. Johnny Cueto (7-9) allowed four runs, three earned, and eight hits in six innings in his third straight loss.

MARINERS 9, ATHLETICS 5

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Julio Rodríguez doubled and scored before leaving with lower back tightness, and the Mariners avoided a three-game sweep.

Rodríguez slowly walked off the field with a trainer in the bottom half of the first inning. He recently missed three games in Anaheim with a lower back issue.

Jarred Kelenic homered and doubled for Seattle in his first game since being called up from Triple-A Tacoma. Adam Frazier had three RBIs, and Matthew Boyd (2-0) pitched two innings for the win.

Seattle entered the day with a four-game lead over Baltimore for the third and final AL wild card.

Stephen Vogt tripled in three runs for Oakland. Vogt also announced he will retire at the end of the season, ending a 10-year major league career.

Kirby Snead (1-1) was charged with the loss.

ORIOLES 2, ASTROS 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Bradish came within one out of his first career shutout, outpitching Justin Verlander in a stellar performance and leading Baltimore to the victory.

Bradish (4-7) struck out 10 and walked none. He departed after Jeremy Pena’s two-out single in the ninth, and Felix Bautista struck out Aledmys Díaz for his 15th save.

Trey Mancini went 0 for 3 in his first game back at Camden Yards since the Orioles traded him to Houston on Aug. 1, and the Astros failed in their first attempt at earning their 100th victory this season.

The Orioles remained four games behind Seattle in the race for a postseason spot, but they were set to gain ground on the loser of the Tampa Bay-Toronto game.

Verlander (17-4) allowed two runs and six hits over six innings in his second game back from a calf injury.

BREWERS 5, REDS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kolten Wong hit a career-high three homers and drove in five runs, leading Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee to the victory.

Wong hit a two-run drive in the second inning against Hunter Greene (4-13). He hit another two-run shot in the sixth off Dauri Moreta and a solo drive in the eighth against Joel Kuhnel. Wong has 15 homers and 46 RBIs on the season.

The second-place Brewers (80-70) opened a four-game set against lowly Cincinnati with their second straight win.

Woodruff (12-4) struck out 11 in six innings.

Kyle Farmer hit his 13th homer in the sixth for Cincinnati.

DODGERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy hit a tying infield single in the ninth inning and pinch-hitter Mookie Betts singled home the winning run, helping Los Angeles edge Arizona for its major league-leading 45th comeback victory.

The Dodgers didn’t take the lead until Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen left after a career-high eight innings. He struck out a career-best 13 and gave up only two hits.

Craig Kimbrel (6-6) got the win despite giving up Christian Walker’s 36th homer, which gave Arizona a 2-1 lead in the ninth.

Cody Bellinger doubled leading off the ninth against Reyes Moronta (1-1).

Muncy had an RBI double in the fourth.

ROYALS 4, TWINS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jonathan Heasley pitched six innings of two-hit ball, and the Royals beat the Twins to complete a three-game series sweep.

Edward Oliveras and Drew Waters homered for Kansas City. Salvador Perez also drove in a run, extending his streak to seven straight games with an RBI.

Heasley (4-8) allowed one run, struck out three and walked two. Brad Keller got three outs for his first career save.

The first home sweep of at least three games by the Royals since July 2021 also probably ended the fading playoff hopes of the Twins, who two weeks ago were in the midst of an AL Central race but lost eight of nine on their road trip.

Minnesota rookie Josh Winder (4-5) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.

GIANTS 3, ROCKIES 0

DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the Giants complete a four-game sweep.

Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2) pitched 2 2/3 innings for the win in his first big league appearance since he was claimed off waivers from Minnesota on Sunday. Camilo Doval got three outs for his 24th save.

Brebbia also worked a scoreless inning when he got the start for Tuesday night’s 6-3 victory. He became the first Giants pitcher to start twice in the same series since Dominic Leone against San Diego last September.

San Francisco pulled off its first sweep of at least four games against the Rockies since July 15-17, 2019.

The Rockies lost their fifth in a row at home and were shut out for the 12th time this season.

Colorado right-hander José Ureña (3-7) was charged with two runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

RANGERS 5, ANGELS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, sending Texas to the win.

Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left-center for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager connected for his opposite-field shot.

Matt Moore (5-2) got three outs for the win, and Jose Leclerc handled the ninth for his seventh save in eight opportunities.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani was held out of the starting lineup, but he pinch-hit with one out in the ninth and doubled into the right-field corner. Luis Rengifo and Mike Trout then struck out swinging.

CUBS 3, PIRATES 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cubs rookie Hayden Wesneski had an immaculate inning in his second major league start.

Wesneski (2-1) permitted two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings in his fourth appearance in the majors.

Wesneski had an immaculate inning in the fifth when he struck out the side on nine pitches. He fanned the three hitters at the bottom of the order: Jack Suwinski, Zack Collins and Jason Delay.

It was the 111th immaculate inning in major league history and fourth in Cubs history. The last Cubs pitcher to accomplish the feat was LaTroy Hawkins in 2004.

Christopher Morel hit a two-run double in Chicago’s third straight win. Mark Leiter Jr. got seven outs for his third save.

Last-place Pittsburgh lost its seventh straight game. Kevin Newman homered, and Mitch Keller (5-12) pitched six innings of two-run ball.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Cards' Pujols hits 700th home run, 4th player to reach mark

LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. With the drive in the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs. A man wearing a blue Dodgers shirt with Hideo Nomo’s No. 16 on the back snagged the 700th homer ball. He was whisked under the stands as he clutched a black glove containing the historic souvenir ball to his chest. Prolonged negotiations went on before the man was escorted out of Dodger Stadium flanked by 10 security personnel and into a waiting SUV. Showing the pop from his younger, dominant days, the 42-year-old Pujols hit No. 699 in the third inning, then launched No. 700 in the fourth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Cards star Pujols hits 699th career HR, connects vs Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 699th career home run on Friday night, continuing his remarkable run toward history in his final season. The 42-year-old St. Louis Cardinals slugger went deep to the left-field pavilion off Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Andrew Heaney on a 1-2 pitch with one out in the third inning. The ball traveled 434 feet and landed several rows up. Pujols received a standing ovation from the crowd at Dodger Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Dodgers dump struggling Craig Kimbrel as closer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Craig Kimbel is out as closer for the major league-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. After months of defending him, manager Dave Roberts said Friday that going forward Kimbrel will be used in different innings and different situations over the final two weeks of the regular season. He said no one is replacing Kimbrel in the ninth. “It might not be traditional, but I’m not too concerned about it,” Roberts said. He was noncommittal about Kimbrel’s situation in the postseason. The Dodgers (104-46) have already clinched the NL West title. They’ll open the playoffs at home on Oct. 11.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Acuña delivers late, Braves outlast Phillies 8-7 in 11

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ronald Acuña singled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and the Braves stayed close in the NL East race, outlasting the Phillies 8-7 Sunday in a game that took over six hours to complete because of a two-hour rain delay. “Our goal is to win the World Series again,” Acuna said. “It was a big win and hopefully, we’ll get the next three ” The Braves split the four-game series and remained 1 1/2 games behind the division-leading New York Mets. They’ll play three games next weekend in Atlanta, with the Mets needing one win to secure the tiebreaker advantage of head-to-head wins. “These guys put a lot into these things and they expend a lot of energy to win games on a nightly basis,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It was a big win to try and keep pace in this whole thing. It is unbelievable with the big hits and everything. Especially against the Phillies, who are a really good team.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Homer, NY
City
Bronx, NY
State
Arizona State
Bronx, NY
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has finally ended the Pro Bowl game

No more Pro Bowl! The pointless, contactless exhibition walkthrough of a game is finally ending. Numerous reports on Monday morning indicate the NFL has decided to end the annual Pro Bowl game. It will be replaced with a longer celebration of the top players and feature a skills competition instead. It will include a flag football game and various other football and non-football skills, with the flag football game taking place at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, February 5th.
NFL
The Associated Press

NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead

The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5. Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions company will help shape programming and promote the event’s content throughout the week. Manning, a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Celtics: Udoka suspended for 'multiple' policy violations

BOSTON (AP) — The reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka after a months-long investigation by an outside law firm that found multiple violations of team policies but did not point to a larger cultural problem of sexual misconduct, owner Wyc Grousbeck said Friday. “We go to great lengths ... to run the organization with the central core value of respect and freedom in the workplace from harassment or any unwelcome attention,” Grousbeck said at a news conference. “This feels very much, to me, like one of a kind. That’s my personal belief. But I’ll have to...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Bucks' Middleton likely to miss beginning of the season

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton probably won’t be available for the beginning of the season after undergoing surgery on his left wrist this summer. “Hopefully soon after that.” the three-time All-Star said Sunday at the Bucks’ Media Day event. Middleton said he played through the wrist injury late last season before undergoing surgery. He was wearing a cast for much of the offseason before having it removed two weeks ago. “Sometime around after the All-Star break, I just felt it during one game and it kind of just never went away,” Middleton said. “It wasn’t too painful, just something that was going to have to be fixed at some point.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy