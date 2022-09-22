ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYCHA employee 1 of 2 shot at Red Hook Houses in Brooklyn

By Dave Carlin
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

NYCHA worker shot at Brooklyn housing development 01:26

NEW YORK -- Two people, including a NYCHA worker, were shot outside a housing developing in Brooklyn on Thursday.

The midday shooting at the Red Hook Houses sent the 33-year-old public housing authority worker to the hospital, CBS2's Dave Carlin reported.

"We do not believe that he was the intended target of this shooting," said NYPD Chief Michael Kemper.

The shooting happened at around 11 a.m. on Columbia Street near Mill Street. The worker is expected to survive after he was shot in the thigh while on duty.

Police said they are familiar with the second man injured in the shooting. The called him an intended target.

"He's a 52-year-old male who was known to the department. He was shot multiple times, and he is currently at a local hospital in critical but stable condition," said Kemper.

"He's got multiple arrests. He's know to us in the seven six precinct. He's very well know in this community," said Dep. Chief Joseph Gulotta.

So far, no arrests have been made and investigators did not confirm a motive. But police recovered a 9mm handgun at the scene.

Police believe there were several witnesses to the shooting. Police hope to get help, including with identifying a suspect, from members of the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

