ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
wnewsj.com

Blazing a new trail through city and beyond

WILMINGTON — The City of Wilmington and Clinton County Trails Coalition held a public opening day dedication and ribbon-cutting of the new extension to the Luther Warren Peace Path in the city parking lot on South Nelson Avenue Saturday morning. With the trail extension from Nelson Avenue to Ogden...
WILMINGTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Loveland, OH
City
Lebanon, OH
Loveland, OH
Government
spectrumnews1.com

2022 BLINK: 'Largest mural in Ohio' headlines final wave of artists, installations for light and art festival

CINCINNATI — Organizers of the BLINK light-and-art extravaganza have promised for months that the 2022 event would be bigger than ever. And with its third and final wave of artists announcements, organizers proved they meant that literally. What You Need To Know. BLINK commissioned famed multidisciplinary artist Tristan Eaton...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Crumbl Cookies opens first Warren County location in Mason

MASON, Ohio — In the mood for something sweet? Crumbl Cookies, a popular franchise with locations in Oakley and West Chester, is celebrating another Tri-State store. Jason and Heather Little hosted a grand opening Friday for their Mason Crumbl location, the first Crumbl Cookies in Warren County. Customers can enjoy prizes and giveaways while buying from Crumbl's weekly selections.
MASON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
dayton.com

A guide to area fall-themed events and festivals

Fall has arrived and folks throughout the region are looking for ways to enjoy the cooler weather and changing colors. The following is a list of activities happening in the next month. For a bigger list of local activities or to submit one, go online to journal-news.com/events or email journalnews@coxinc.com.
EATON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Sugar#Yard Waste#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Fall Leaf Collection#Shadycrest#Elysian#Oriole
WKRC

Man injured in shooting near Washington Park

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Construction underway for U-turn on Ted Bushelman in Florence

Florence drivers should be cautious of Ted Bushelman Boulevard until Sept. 28, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a Facebook post this week. Construction crews are widening Ted Bushelman Boulevard and developing a U-turn near the Aldi’s exit. Milling takes place Friday, paving operations are scheduled for Sept. 26,...
FLORENCE, KY
lovelandmagazine.com

Meet LHS photographer Sohani Gauniyal

Loveland, Ohio – The photography of Sohani Gauniyal caught my eye at the Whistle Stop Pottery Affaire in Historic Downtown Loveland on September 3. Sohani is a sophomore at Loveland Highschool. She said, “I first got into photography a couple of years ago, and ever since then I’ll go out in my backyard from time to time and take pictures of plants and the like.” She also says she also enjoys writing and rock climbing.
LOVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox 19

Sale of iconic Downtown Cincinnati hotel clears way for redevelopment

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati’s iconic Terrace Plaza Hotel officially has a new owner after a four-year legal battle between the city and its former caretaker, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Anthony Birkla of Birkla Investment Group purchased the Sixth Street property last week through his affiliate...
CINCINNATI, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

Invasive plant removal day: “We also laughed, motivated each other, and shared our passion for restoring our woodland ecosystems.”

Strong Coalition Begins Healing at the West Loveland Nature Preserve. On Saturday, September 10th, three paid contractors and 13 volunteers spent a total of 53 hours working and sweating in the West Loveland Nature Preserve. Our goal was to remove as many invasive plants in the Preserve as possible, allowing the healing of this delicate ecosystem to begin.
LOVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy