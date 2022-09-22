Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Kroger Wellness Festival turns downtown Cincinnati into a centerpiece for health and wellness
CINCINNATI — For the fourth year, Kroger welcomed thousands to the heart of downtown, turning 2nd Street into a centerpiece of health and wellness. “It's been amazing two days welcoming thousands to the banks for health and wellness activities, cooking demos, samples. We’re just overjoyed,” said Jenifer Moore of Kroger.
wnewsj.com
Blazing a new trail through city and beyond
WILMINGTON — The City of Wilmington and Clinton County Trails Coalition held a public opening day dedication and ribbon-cutting of the new extension to the Luther Warren Peace Path in the city parking lot on South Nelson Avenue Saturday morning. With the trail extension from Nelson Avenue to Ogden...
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
Living History: Where to see WWII-era LST-325 in the river
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The last visitors stepped onto the LST-325 in Charleston at 5 p.m., and once their tour is over, the ship will get ready to head to her next destination. The crew says once the final group of visitors steps off the ship, preparations to set sail back down the Kanawha River […]
spectrumnews1.com
2022 BLINK: 'Largest mural in Ohio' headlines final wave of artists, installations for light and art festival
CINCINNATI — Organizers of the BLINK light-and-art extravaganza have promised for months that the 2022 event would be bigger than ever. And with its third and final wave of artists announcements, organizers proved they meant that literally. What You Need To Know. BLINK commissioned famed multidisciplinary artist Tristan Eaton...
WCPO
Crumbl Cookies opens first Warren County location in Mason
MASON, Ohio — In the mood for something sweet? Crumbl Cookies, a popular franchise with locations in Oakley and West Chester, is celebrating another Tri-State store. Jason and Heather Little hosted a grand opening Friday for their Mason Crumbl location, the first Crumbl Cookies in Warren County. Customers can enjoy prizes and giveaways while buying from Crumbl's weekly selections.
1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 injured while putting out fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple firefighters were injured while trying to put out a fire in Springfield. According to a release from the City of Springfield, firefighters with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division were on the scene of a fire at a home on Rice St. Sunday afternoon. Two teams of firefighters were on the […]
WLWT 5
Officials close roads in Warren County for local 5k race this weekend
MASON, Ohio — The Warren County Engineer's Office announced road closures for a local 5k race in Deerfield Township this weekend. According to officials, Innovation Way will be closed between Socialville-Fosters Road and Duke Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Duke Boulevard will also...
Fox 19
Kings Island voted Best Theme Park Halloween Event in the country - again
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island‘s Halloween Haunt is spooktacular!. The annual event won the title of Best Theme Park Halloween Event in the country in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice contest. Kings Island’s won the same award in 2021 and 2018. Halloween Haunt is only...
dayton.com
A guide to area fall-themed events and festivals
Fall has arrived and folks throughout the region are looking for ways to enjoy the cooler weather and changing colors. The following is a list of activities happening in the next month. For a bigger list of local activities or to submit one, go online to journal-news.com/events or email journalnews@coxinc.com.
dayton.com
District Market to open on Wayne Avenue: ‘When you support someone here you’re supporting a dream’
The Entrepreneurs Marketplace previously located in the Wright-Dunbar District is getting an upgrade with a new name and location. District Market, located at 200 Wayne Avenue in Dayton, is a new marketplace where small business can sell their food, learn and grow before venturing out on their own. “It is...
spectrumnews1.com
Montgomery County Land Bank renovation program gets blighted homes back on the market
DAYTON, Ohio — With new floors, a new roof, new cabinets and new appliances on the way, Jada Strickland’s latest project is starting to feel like a home. The DIY Renovation Program allows contractors to purchase foreclosed homes for a reduced price. Renovators have six months to bring...
Fox 19
Rental truck clips utility lines, sending poles crashing onto vehicles in NKY
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A “massive” cleanup job took place in Covington Saturday after a rental company’s truck brought down utility poles on top of several vehicles, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. A Budget truck was turning into a parking lot, in the area of...
WKRC
Man injured in shooting near Washington Park
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
linknky.com
Construction underway for U-turn on Ted Bushelman in Florence
Florence drivers should be cautious of Ted Bushelman Boulevard until Sept. 28, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a Facebook post this week. Construction crews are widening Ted Bushelman Boulevard and developing a U-turn near the Aldi’s exit. Milling takes place Friday, paving operations are scheduled for Sept. 26,...
lovelandmagazine.com
Meet LHS photographer Sohani Gauniyal
Loveland, Ohio – The photography of Sohani Gauniyal caught my eye at the Whistle Stop Pottery Affaire in Historic Downtown Loveland on September 3. Sohani is a sophomore at Loveland Highschool. She said, “I first got into photography a couple of years ago, and ever since then I’ll go out in my backyard from time to time and take pictures of plants and the like.” She also says she also enjoys writing and rock climbing.
Accident on SR 11 backs up traffic
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio - An accident involving two cars has caused traffic to back up on State Route 11.
Fox 19
Sale of iconic Downtown Cincinnati hotel clears way for redevelopment
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati’s iconic Terrace Plaza Hotel officially has a new owner after a four-year legal battle between the city and its former caretaker, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Anthony Birkla of Birkla Investment Group purchased the Sixth Street property last week through his affiliate...
Fox 19
Multiple roads closed around Princeton High School amid police investigation
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple roads are closing around Princeton High School amid a police investigation Friday morning. Dozens of police officers converged on the school off Chester Road adjacent to southbound Interstate 75 shortly after 10 a.m. The high school is on a lockdown, which means no one can...
lovelandmagazine.com
Invasive plant removal day: “We also laughed, motivated each other, and shared our passion for restoring our woodland ecosystems.”
Strong Coalition Begins Healing at the West Loveland Nature Preserve. On Saturday, September 10th, three paid contractors and 13 volunteers spent a total of 53 hours working and sweating in the West Loveland Nature Preserve. Our goal was to remove as many invasive plants in the Preserve as possible, allowing the healing of this delicate ecosystem to begin.
