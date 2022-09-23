Amended autopsy report for Elijah McClain to be released 00:35

A new and amended version of Elijah McClain's autopsy report is expected to be released in less than 24 hours.

McClain died after an altercation with Aurora Police and paramedics in 2019.

Earlier this month, the autopsy had been amended , possibly altering the listed cause of death for McClain.

It was originally listed as "undeclared." We don't know when the update happened, since the changed autopsy report had been sealed, but Thursday, a Denver judge said the report had to be released.

Thursday night, the Adams County Coroner's Office said the report would be released without redactions and embraced the judge's decision.

"Openness and transparency are at the heart of good government," said Adams County Coroner Monica Broncucia-Jordan, who filed the emergency motion to have the report released.

"I believe in the public's right to information and want to be transparent about the work done in my office," Broncucia-Jordan continued. "I also respect the rule of law and want to ensure nothing is released that will violate any court order or potentially jeopardize the prosecutions in this case. That is why it was imperative to have the Denver District Court weigh in."

Last year, a statewide grand jury indicted three Aurora officers and two paramedics in McClain's death.

The attorneys for Sheneen McClain, Elijah McClain's mother, announced the family reached a settlement with the city of Aurora last year. Elijah McClain died after an altercation with Aurora police officers and Aurora fire paramedics in August of 2019.

"I believe as an elected official I have a democratic duty to provide citizens with information. Openness in government is imperative for an informed public, and an informed public is necessary to democracy," said Broncucia-Jordan. "This is a win for the people of Adams County and every family here in Colorado. Openness prevails."

Attorneys for McClain's family said they were working to get the report to his family before the public release. The public is expected to be able to see the full autopsy report Sept. 23, at noon on the Adams County Coroner's website .