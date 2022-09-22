Read full article on original website
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report
Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
