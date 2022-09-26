ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'

By Mark Rivera
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 hours ago

Corey Simons almost couldn't believe it himself.

"I mean, who gets their car stolen two times in three hours," he asked aloud.

First, a brazen daylight car theft, right from the auto shop. Simons said it happened Monday when he took his 2017 Jaguar SUV for an oil change.

A dark four-door vehicle drives up, two people in masks exit, then enter the bay where Simons' car had its hood up. They closed it up, hopped in, and took off.

"Masked individuals came in and just took the car and hijacked it," Simons said.

Simons called police - they were there in minutes - and showed them the GPS tracker on the car.

"We found it on the west side of Chicago," he said.

His Jaguar went from Bucktown to the 2600-block of W. Madison in East Garfield Park.

A man whose car was stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago is speaking out.

CPD escorted him to his vehicle. Simons got his car back and took it to his local gas station to fill up, then, "I got out of my car, filled up with gas, and in hopped another individual that stole my car and drove off."

He says within a three-hour span, his car was stolen twice. He said he left it running while filling up at the gas station.

"Gone in 60 seconds or less," he said. "The nozzle was in the tank, gas was flying everywhere."

This time the car went from the 2300 block of West Fullerton in Bucktown to Douglas Park.

"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again,'" Simons said.

Chicago police were able to recover his car again. Simon said there were stolen plates on it by the time they'd gotten it back the second time, and that he's grateful for the quick work of police.

"Just a life lesson that we all need to be careful of our surroundings and just be smart and diligent," he said.

As for his friends and family?

"They're telling me to buy some lottery tickets at this point," he said. "Luck is on my side just hopefully it'll be good luck this time."

annieh6063066
3d ago

There was no excuse for the car being stolen a second time. He was crazy for leaving the car running even for a second.

11
yagottabekiddingme
3d ago

Sure......that's lucky. And, uh..... maybe if he's lucky again tomorrow, it can be stolen 3 times.

14
Chris.Baskerville
2d ago

"Luck is on my side" he said. I don't call that luck, I call that being a MORON. Who leaves there car running at a gas station in Chicago? Minutes after they retrieve their car from being stolen a first time? Who does this? Dude, who goes on the news telling such a story don't you feel embarrassed by your actions?

6
