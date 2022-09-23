ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady County, NY

Schenectady County announces plans for Annual Holiday Parade – This year’s theme ‘Dream Big’

By Chad Arnold
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pooey_0i6a4VMw00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller FILE - People wave and yell for Santa during the 2019 Schenectady Holiday Parade

SCHENECTADY Applications to participate in the annual Schenectady Holiday Parade are now available, Schenectady County announced on Thursday.

The 53rd Annual Holiday Parade, set to kickoff Saturday Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. will have a theme of “Dream Big,” and will mark the first time that participants can opt to perform for 45 seconds at the reviewing stand in front of Proctors Theatre.

“We’re so excited to be a part of this beloved Schenectady County tradition that attracts visitors from all across the region,” Anthony Jasenski, chairman of the Schenectady County Legislature, said in a news release. “This year we challenge participants to ‘Dream Big’ when designing their floats and performances.”

The Annual Holiday Parade is one of the most popular events the city hosts all year, attracting upwards of 15,000 visitors.

This year’s parade will be produced by the city and county of Schenectady in partnership with the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corp., the Chamber of Schenectady County and Discover Schenectady.

The Daily Gazette Co. is no longer managing the parade, but will be the print media sponsor and will continue to sponsor the final float that carries Santa Claus.

“The Daily Gazette was proud to manage the operation of the Schenectady Holiday Parade for the past few years and now we are pleased to be able to hand its operation over to the county,” John DeAugustine, president and publisher of The Daily Gazette, said in a statement. “Our goal in managing the parade was to ensure its continued success and now with the county’s oversight the parade will be stronger than ever.”

Those interested in participating in the parade must have their applications submitted or postmarked no later than Oct. 15. Entrance fees are $100 or $75 for nonprofit organizations. Applications are available online at schenectadycounty.com/parade.

“We are proud to once again host the 53rd Annual Holiday Parade here in downtown Schenectady,” Mayor Gary McCarthy said in a statement. “This is an incredibly special event each year and we welcome families from across the region to join us as we kick off the holiday season.”

Contact reporter Chad Arnold at: carnold@dailygazette.net. Follow him on Twitter: @ChadGArnold.

Categories: Email Newsletter, News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpmDI_0i6a4VMw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdS8a_0i6a4VMw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvWwy_0i6a4VMw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQDr8_0i6a4VMw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351Yn4_0i6a4VMw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pF7d5_0i6a4VMw00

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Report: Capital Holiday Lights in The Park May Not Happen This Year

It appears that a popular Capital Region holiday tradition may not be happening this year after all. According to reports organizers of the Capital Holiday Lights in the Park still don't have a place to hold the event. For years, it was at Washington Park in Albany but that's no longer feasible due to complaints about traffic and crowds from people living in the area. Alternative sites are being looked at but so far a replacement location has not been found. If a decision isn't made by mid-October, the light show might be scrapped for 2022.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Schenectady County, NY
Schenectady County, NY
Government
City
Schenectady, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs host 8th Annual Giant Pumpkin Fest

The first weekend of fall welcomed in the kick-off to a hugely popular annual event in Saratoga. Huge gourds were brought in for the 8th Annual Giant Pumpkin Fest. Organizers say it’s a kickoff to the fall season, and a way to celebrate local and regional growers. Andy Wolf,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#The Daily Gazette Co
albanymagic.com

Popular Saratoga County BBQ Hot Spot Gets New Home

What started as a small family owned business in Halfmoon is taking a big step! Rollin Smoke BBQ announced on Tuesday that they will be upgrading to a larger location just up the road. Currently, they’re located on Guideboard Road in Halfmoon, but soon they’ll be opening a larger restaurant at 1619 Route 9, formerly the Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

How to book a luxury picnic in the Capital Region

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Forget glamping because the outdoor trend of luxury picnics are all the rage right now! Starting in May, one mom in Schenectady county began bringing the Instagramable events to life locally. Picnics and Pops is a luxury picnic and events company based in Schenectady and catering to the Capital Region. After […]
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NEWS10 ABC

Montgomery County seeks next phase of baby food plant demolition

After receiving a request for proposal (RFP) for the demolition of 22 buildings at the vacant Beech-Nut Baby Foods plant, Montgomery County is looking to take the next step in demolition and redevelopment. Montgomery County has accepted bids for demolition work at the plant, and the next step follows up on other demolition and prep work that has been completed at the sight.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Adirondack hot air balloon festival concludes in Glens Falls

It’s the last day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival. This morning, we’re getting a new look at what’s going up in the air this weekend in Warren County. Our Rachel Tiede sent us these photos and videos from last night’s festivities. Weather scrapped Thursday’s launch but...
GLENS FALLS, NY
104.5 The Team

SPAC 2023 Wishlist: 17 Country Artists You Want To See In Saratoga Next Summer

The SPAC concert season may have just ended, but it is never to early to stop dreaming about summer 2023 and who you want to see in Saratoga Springs. As far as summer concert seasons go in the Spa City, summer 2022 had to rank among the all-time best. We got to see Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, and Jason Aldean along with all the amazing opening acts on all those tours.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
The Associated Press

Albany Job Fair Features 100 Recruiters including: Amazon, USPS, Spectrum, NYS, Sysco, Owens Corning, SABIC, Maximus

The In Person Albany Job Fair will on October 5, 2022 in Latham NY at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center from 9am-4pm. “With 100 recruiters on site, hiring for all positions, from entry level to management, there will be a job for everyone. Many recruiters have immediate start dates and sign on bonus opportunities.”— Darcy Knapp, Event Organizer.
LATHAM, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
246
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy