Schenectady County announces plans for Annual Holiday Parade – This year’s theme ‘Dream Big’

PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller FILE - People wave and yell for Santa during the 2019 Schenectady Holiday Parade

SCHENECTADY — Applications to participate in the annual Schenectady Holiday Parade are now available, Schenectady County announced on Thursday.

The 53rd Annual Holiday Parade, set to kickoff Saturday Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. will have a theme of “Dream Big,” and will mark the first time that participants can opt to perform for 45 seconds at the reviewing stand in front of Proctors Theatre.

“We’re so excited to be a part of this beloved Schenectady County tradition that attracts visitors from all across the region,” Anthony Jasenski, chairman of the Schenectady County Legislature, said in a news release. “This year we challenge participants to ‘Dream Big’ when designing their floats and performances.”

The Annual Holiday Parade is one of the most popular events the city hosts all year, attracting upwards of 15,000 visitors.

This year’s parade will be produced by the city and county of Schenectady in partnership with the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corp., the Chamber of Schenectady County and Discover Schenectady.

The Daily Gazette Co. is no longer managing the parade, but will be the print media sponsor and will continue to sponsor the final float that carries Santa Claus.

“The Daily Gazette was proud to manage the operation of the Schenectady Holiday Parade for the past few years and now we are pleased to be able to hand its operation over to the county,” John DeAugustine, president and publisher of The Daily Gazette, said in a statement. “Our goal in managing the parade was to ensure its continued success and now with the county’s oversight the parade will be stronger than ever.”

Those interested in participating in the parade must have their applications submitted or postmarked no later than Oct. 15. Entrance fees are $100 or $75 for nonprofit organizations. Applications are available online at schenectadycounty.com/parade.

“We are proud to once again host the 53rd Annual Holiday Parade here in downtown Schenectady,” Mayor Gary McCarthy said in a statement. “This is an incredibly special event each year and we welcome families from across the region to join us as we kick off the holiday season.”

