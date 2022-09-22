Read full article on original website
Nevada Appeal
Carson City birth announcements for September 1 to 15, 2022
To Amanda and Keith Marquez of Sparks, Ace Thomas Marquez, born Sept. 1, 2022, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces. To Madison Doiel and Cory Brewer of Carson City, Oakleigh Rae Brewer, born Sept. 10, 2022, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces. To Jennafer and Adam Schultz of Gardnerville, Beckett...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City report: Local roads at risk of deteriorating
Carson City's local roads need some attention – and more funding – according to a report by the city's transportation division. "Without additional funding, particularly for local/neighborhood roads, the pavement condition will continue to get worse," reads the report, which was submitted to the Regional Transportation Commission on Sept. 14.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City legal - 27860
Notice is hereby given that Jeanne Greene has been appointed and qualified as Trustee of the Greene Family Trust, dated October 15, 2012. The settlor, John Harold Greene, of that trust died on or around August 17, 2022. All creditors having claims against the estate are required to file the claims with Steven P. Handelin, Esq. of Handelin Law, LTD, P.O. Box 4568, Carson City, NV 89702, within ninety (90) days after the first publication of this notice.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City road report for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2022
Road report as of Thursday. The following applies Sept. 26-Oct. 2:. Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:. Challenger Way between College Parkway and Hot Springs Road will be closed, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work. Mountain Street between Long Street and...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City disc golf course ready for 1st tournament
With more people looking for outdoor recreation, Carson City offers just that at the Carson Ridge Disc Golf and Interpretive Trails Park. The park opened three years ago, but through hard work and improvements, it's ready to be featured as a premier disc golf course in Nevada. "This is...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City property taxes due Oct. 3
The Carson City Treasurer's Office is reminding real property owners that the second installment for the payment of real property taxes in Nevada is due on or before Oct. 3. Nevada law sets the due dates when property owners must pay their property taxes. If a property owner's tax bill is more than $100, the property owner can make the tax payments in four installments between August 2022 and March 2023.
