Notice is hereby given that Jeanne Greene has been appointed and qualified as Trustee of the Greene Family Trust, dated October 15, 2012. The settlor, John Harold Greene, of that trust died on or around August 17, 2022. All creditors having claims against the estate are required to file the claims with Steven P. Handelin, Esq. of Handelin Law, LTD, P.O. Box 4568, Carson City, NV 89702, within ninety (90) days after the first publication of this notice.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO