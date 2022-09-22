Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka’s Celtics scandal takes shocking twist as new details revealed on ‘consensual’ relationship
It didn’t take long before the Boston Celtics made their decision on Ime Udoka after it was revealed that the head coach had an affair with a female employee of the organization. As it turns out, however, there could be much more to this than what’s on the surface.
Oh baby, you bettor believe it: Betting takeaways from NFL Week 3
Week 3 of the NFL season was very similar to each of the first two weeks of the season. The under didn't hit nearly as high as it did in the first two weeks of the season, but it did hit more than the over for the third consecutive week.
Broncos, Wilson edge Niners, Garoppolo 11-10 in prime time
DENVER (AP) — Nine three-and-outs. No touchdown passes. Only 126 yards passing. It was one of the ugliest games of Russell Wilson’s storied career. To him, it was a thing of beauty. “We’re still learning each other as a whole new system,” Wilson said after the Broncos grinded...
