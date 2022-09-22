Read full article on original website
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
Thrillist
Beautiful Places for Fall Foliage Within 5 Hours of Las Vegas
Fall has arrived, with all of the pumpkin spice-flavored items, cozy sweaters, and signature changing colors that make us eager to leave summer (and its intense heat) behind. While Northern Nevada tends to steal all the fall color thunder, with beautiful destinations like the Ruby Mountains (AKA the Swiss Alps of Nevada) and Lake Tahoe putting on the kind of spectacular displays you’d expect from high-altitude climates, it’s worth noting that there are plenty of leap-peeping opportunities in Southern and Central Nevada, too. High-altitude mountains and wilderness areas abound, as do naturally occurring springs that produce genuine desert oases filled with wetlands and lush vegetation. And these areas are full of trees, grasses, and flowering bushes that put on quite the technicolor display from late summer through late fall, all within just a few hours’ drive from Las Vegas. Here’s where to find them.
If You Think California Is The Best Place To Live For Low Humidity, Think Again
If you're in the market for a new home there are many considerations to take into account wherever you decide to move, including the weather.
Las Vegas Strip Likely to Land a Major New Attraction
Las Vegas usually gets what it wants. Sin City, and specifically the Las Vegas Strip, has become the ultimate destination. It's where retailers put their flagship stores, famous chefs seek to make their biggest marks, and the biggest-name performers take up residency. Las Vegas has become America's adult vacation and...
jammin1057.com
9 Halloween Attractions You Must-Visit In Las Vegas
The last Saturday of October is coming sooner than one might expect. Halloween being only 39 days away sets the tone to start jumping into the festivities of the orange and black holiday. The best part about the end of September and beginning of October in Vegas is that the...
Lucky visitor hits $110K jackpot at The Orleans
A lucky Las Vegas visitor is starting their weekend off right after hitting a $110K Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot inside The Orleans Hotel & Casino on Wednesday.
RGJ takes home 6 first-place wins at Nevada Press Association contest
The Reno Gazette Journal took six first-place wins in the annual Nevada Press Association journalism contest, announced at the annual ceremony Saturday night in Las Vegas. In the category of politics/government enterprise reporting, James DeHaven, Jason Hidalgo and Ed Komenda won for a series of stories on Blockchains cryptocurrency tycoon Jeff Berns and his...
Nevada Appeal
Nevada receives $5.6 million outdoor recreation grant
Nevada has been awarded $5.6 million in Economic Development Administration funding to support tourism and outdoor recreation activities in the state. U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., said $3.7 million will go to the Tourism Department to construct visitors’ centers in Boulder City and Carson City. Boulder City will also get $1.9 million for infrastructure upgrades.
Powered paragliding taking off in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… paragliders? Powered paragliding, also known as paramotoring or PPG, is gaining popularity across the nation. The sport takes traditional paragliding and adds an ultralight backpack motor and seat for fliers. This allows them to stay in the air for up to five hours. It’s […]
Flavors of Mexico and Cuba in Las Vegas
13 Action News shows you where to find authentic Mexican and Cuban flavors right here in the Las Vegas valley.
Third dolphin dies at Mirage facility since April, Strip property says
For the third time since April, a dolphin at the Mirage's Secret Garden & Dolphin Habitat has died, the Strip property said Sunday.
North Las Vegas business making intricate parts for nation's largest enterprises
In this Nevada Built we take you inside a local facility producing the crucial components needed to help major industries operate.
963kklz.com
National Ice Cream Cone Day; Top Places In Las Vegas To Celebrate
Today is the day we celebrate “National Ice Cream Cone Day” and there happens to be a few places in Las Vegas where you can celebrate. Being the end of summer, what better way to celebrate that with a huge scoop of your favorite flavor. The Mike &...
963kklz.com
Best BBQ Spot In Downtown Las Vegas
Who knew that when looking for some great BBQ and “live” music, it was as close as hitting downtown on Main Street here in Las Vegas! I have to admit that after all the years of living in Las Vegas, it had been a long time since my wife and I made our way down to Main Street!
lasvegasmagazine.com
Go the extra mile (high!) in Las Vegas with Love Cloud
There’s a particularly hilarious scene in National Lampoon’s Vegas Vacation: While on the flight to Sin City, Clark and Ellen Griswold decide they want to join the “Mile High Club,” entering the plane’s tiny bathroom and emerging not only unsuccessful, but looking like members of the Blue Man Group, thanks to the dye used in the toilet.
Fox5 KVVU
2 dead in crash near Nellis Air Force Base
Las Vegas police announced Friday that a Torah, stolen from The Venetian back in June, has been returned to its rightful owner. Las Vegas non-profit raising money for victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Puerto Rican Association of Las Vegas is raising money to...
KOLO TV Reno
Police: Torah stolen from Las Vegas convention room recovered
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Torah that was reported stolen in June from a convention room has been recovered and returned to its owner, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives said the owner had left his ancient artifact inside of a convention room that had been converted into a Synagogue on June 8.
zachnews.net
Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaims today in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German.
Source: Office of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak (Information) Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Saturday, September 24th, 2022 in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German who was killed by Clark County Public Administrator Official. In a tweet, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said “To honor Jeff’s reporting...
963kklz.com
Top 5: Most Dangerous Intersections In Las Vegas
What are the most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas? The reason we bring this is up is because being the first day of fall: Remember to slow down and be a little more careful on the roads because there tend to be more CAR CRASHES today. The Mike & Carla Morning Show pointed out to those driving to work to be a bit more careful driving to and from work today.
963kklz.com
Where Las Vegas Ranks When It Comes To ‘Coffee’
When it comes to drinking coffee, where does the city of Las Vegas rank in the list of over 100 cities in America? There was research done to find out the best cities in America to drink for coffee…which has changed in the last couple of years or so. More and more coffee drinkers are going out for their cup of “Joe” instead of making a home brew first thing in the morning…and clearly the cost of a cup doesn’t matter.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
The Largest Christmas Light Maze in the World Returns to the Las Vegas Strip
Enchant: The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village will transform Las Vegas Boulevard into a winter wonderland this holiday season with the most spectacular Christmas celebration in town, Enchant On The Strip. Resorts World Las Vegas is hosting the magical event, which opens shortly before Thanksgiving on Saturday,...
