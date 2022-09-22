ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Thrillist

Beautiful Places for Fall Foliage Within 5 Hours of Las Vegas

Fall has arrived, with all of the pumpkin spice-flavored items, cozy sweaters, and signature changing colors that make us eager to leave summer (and its intense heat) behind. While Northern Nevada tends to steal all the fall color thunder, with beautiful destinations like the Ruby Mountains (AKA the Swiss Alps of Nevada) and Lake Tahoe putting on the kind of spectacular displays you’d expect from high-altitude climates, it’s worth noting that there are plenty of leap-peeping opportunities in Southern and Central Nevada, too. High-altitude mountains and wilderness areas abound, as do naturally occurring springs that produce genuine desert oases filled with wetlands and lush vegetation. And these areas are full of trees, grasses, and flowering bushes that put on quite the technicolor display from late summer through late fall, all within just a few hours’ drive from Las Vegas. Here’s where to find them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Likely to Land a Major New Attraction

Las Vegas usually gets what it wants. Sin City, and specifically the Las Vegas Strip, has become the ultimate destination. It's where retailers put their flagship stores, famous chefs seek to make their biggest marks, and the biggest-name performers take up residency. Las Vegas has become America's adult vacation and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

9 Halloween Attractions You Must-Visit In Las Vegas

The last Saturday of October is coming sooner than one might expect. Halloween being only 39 days away sets the tone to start jumping into the festivities of the orange and black holiday. The best part about the end of September and beginning of October in Vegas is that the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
State
Nevada State
City
Mount Charleston, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Nevada Appeal

Nevada receives $5.6 million outdoor recreation grant

Nevada has been awarded $5.6 million in Economic Development Administration funding to support tourism and outdoor recreation activities in the state. U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., said $3.7 million will go to the Tourism Department to construct visitors’ centers in Boulder City and Carson City. Boulder City will also get $1.9 million for infrastructure upgrades.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Powered paragliding taking off in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… paragliders? Powered paragliding, also known as paramotoring or PPG, is gaining popularity across the nation. The sport takes traditional paragliding and adds an ultralight backpack motor and seat for fliers. This allows them to stay in the air for up to five hours. It’s […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Best BBQ Spot In Downtown Las Vegas

Who knew that when looking for some great BBQ and “live” music, it was as close as hitting downtown on Main Street here in Las Vegas! I have to admit that after all the years of living in Las Vegas, it had been a long time since my wife and I made our way down to Main Street!
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Go the extra mile (high!) in Las Vegas with Love Cloud

There’s a particularly hilarious scene in National Lampoon’s Vegas Vacation: While on the flight to Sin City, Clark and Ellen Griswold decide they want to join the “Mile High Club,” entering the plane’s tiny bathroom and emerging not only unsuccessful, but looking like members of the Blue Man Group, thanks to the dye used in the toilet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 dead in crash near Nellis Air Force Base

Las Vegas police announced Friday that a Torah, stolen from The Venetian back in June, has been returned to its rightful owner. Las Vegas non-profit raising money for victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Puerto Rican Association of Las Vegas is raising money to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police: Torah stolen from Las Vegas convention room recovered

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Torah that was reported stolen in June from a convention room has been recovered and returned to its owner, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives said the owner had left his ancient artifact inside of a convention room that had been converted into a Synagogue on June 8.
LAS VEGAS, NV
zachnews.net

Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaims today in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German.

Source: Office of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak (Information) Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Saturday, September 24th, 2022 in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German who was killed by Clark County Public Administrator Official. In a tweet, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said “To honor Jeff’s reporting...
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Top 5: Most Dangerous Intersections In Las Vegas

What are the most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas? The reason we bring this is up is because being the first day of fall: Remember to slow down and be a little more careful on the roads because there tend to be more CAR CRASHES today. The Mike & Carla Morning Show pointed out to those driving to work to be a bit more careful driving to and from work today.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Where Las Vegas Ranks When It Comes To 'Coffee'

When it comes to drinking coffee, where does the city of Las Vegas rank in the list of over 100 cities in America? There was research done to find out the best cities in America to drink for coffee…which has changed in the last couple of years or so. More and more coffee drinkers are going out for their cup of “Joe” instead of making a home brew first thing in the morning…and clearly the cost of a cup doesn’t matter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

The Largest Christmas Light Maze in the World Returns to the Las Vegas Strip

Enchant: The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village will transform Las Vegas Boulevard into a winter wonderland this holiday season with the most spectacular Christmas celebration in town, Enchant On The Strip. Resorts World Las Vegas is hosting the magical event, which opens shortly before Thanksgiving on Saturday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV

