Duncansville, PA

New coffee location opens in Duncansville

By Courtney Murphy
 5 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– A new coffee location has officially taken over the old garage storage space on 3rd Avenue in Duncansville.

Coffee on 3rd is a sit-down coffee restaurant and drive-thru located at 1524 3rd Ave. Folks can taste multiple coffee staples and homemade pastries and dishes.

Owner Ashlyn Dugan found the shop, and she and her husband saw the vision for the store as a coffee shop. While it took six months to pull it together, she’s proud to bring this to the Duncansville community.

The shop uses grounds from Commonplace Coffee, based out of Pittsburgh. The shop primarily focuses on doing coffee staples that complement their homemade syrups.

Dugan is a third-generation business owner. Her great-grandfather and grandfather both were entrepreneurs on Third Ave. She wanted to tag along in that journey and thought this old garage space was a good location.

“When I saw this, I knew it was going to be a coffee shop and something for me to venture out to,” Dugan said. “That’s why I started doing it. I’m the third generation to have a business on Third ave. I’m just really excited that I’m here.”

The shop is open from Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

