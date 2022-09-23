ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Exclusive: Harlem field reopening just in time for youth athletic organization's homecoming game

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Br1T7_0i6YtWyd00

A youth athletic organization in Harlem was left on the sidelines after the NYC Parks Department closed their field for renovations.

Months later, those renovations were complete but the field still hadn't reopened, and with the team's homecoming game this weekend, the clock was running out.

Since 2005, the Harlem Jets has been a second home for thousands of kids in NYC. Several times a week, the kids play football at Harlem River Park on West 128th Street.

"That's all we have, that's all we've ever had, that is the only regulation-sized field in our community," said co-founder Jamel Wright.

But in this exclusive report, parents and coaches say there's a flag on the field -- a penalty against the parks department.

"We're fighting for things our children really should get, like their counterparts get otherwise in more affluent neighborhoods, without second guessing," said Starr Thomas with the Harlem Jets.

They reached out to Eyewitness News for help after their home field has been closed for renovations for several months.

They did get permits to temporarily play at a field on East 145th Street, but that permit expired and their home base wasn't ready.

They were told the hang up was a fence needed to be inspected. All of this happened just days before Saturday's huge homecoming.

"You're going to see grandmas out in wheelchairs and with walkers, everyone comes out to support the kids," Wright said.

Hours after we contacted the city, a spokesperson said, "We are happy to report that the home of the Harlem Jets-Harlem River Park-will open this Saturday."

"It just kind of didn't seem to move as fast as it needed to move until you got involved, so thank you so much for that," Wright said.

With Saturday's big game now set, what happens next?

The parks department said right now its permitting team is working with the Jets and says the team will have a place to practice and play.

The Jets hope to make it their permanent home and provide stability for the kids.

ALSO READ | Insurance nightmare after rental truck smashes 40 cars in Queens

It was an insurance nightmare after a rental truck smashed more than three dozen cars in Woodside, Queens -- until 7 On Your Side stepped in. Nina Pineda has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

NYC’s Public Schools Athletic League to open access to all 25 sports to every high-schooler citywide by spring 2023

For the first time, New York City’s Public Schools Athletic League is planning to offer access to all 25 of its sports to every high school student across the city by next spring, the Daily News has learned. The initiative, part of a larger plan to expand sports access in the wake of a long-running lawsuit, will allow students without a particular sport in their own building to try out for ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Football
City
Woodside, NY
New York City, NY
Government
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington opens STEAM academy

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Rita L. Owens STEAM Academy staff and community participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new school on Sept. 15. The Irvington school is dedicated to and named after Rita L. Owens, a beloved art teacher in the Irvington School District for more than two decades. The academy is a satellite of Irvington High School.
IRVINGTON, NJ
queenoftheclick.com

Floridian Plaza Diner Opened Today, 9/21

Welcome back to the Floridian Diner at 2301 Flatbush Avenue!. This diner has a serious following in Brooklyn. People love meeting up with friends and relaxing at this place. I wrote about the diner reopening and people are constantly asking me about it in person and online!. Photo by: Flatlands...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harlem River#American Football#The Nyc Parks Department#The Harlem Jets#Eyewitness News
wnypapers.com

Long-awaited 'A Night of Worship with The Brooklyn Tabernacle' arrives Oct. 21

Inaugurating an anticipated new season for the multi-Grammy Award-winning The Brooklyn Tabernacle, “A Night of Worship with The Brooklyn Tabernacle” is set to bow Oct. 21. The world-renowned ensemble’s first new recording in more than four years also marks its debut with StowTown Worship, an imprint of gospel label StowTown Records.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Police warn Brooklyn women to be on lookout for serial groper

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are on the hunt for a man who has been going around Brooklyn groping women. “He’s just a pervert. I think it’s nasty,” said Anita Kalliecheren, a Brooklyn resident and a father. That’s how some neighbors describe the man accused of violating women in several Brooklyn communities. Now, the NYPD […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Square News

Telfar pop up at Brooklyn’s Rainbow takes New Yorkers by storm

Telfar, a Black-owned company well-known for its “Shopping Bags,” took over the Rainbow retail store on Fulton Street to host its first-ever pop-up shop on Sept. 11. The bags are notorious for always being sold out, and the rare event drew many eager customers who hoped to get their hands on a bag.
BROOKLYN, NY
thevillagesun.com

Queen was a load of bull, in graffitist’s view

BY THE VILLAGE SUN | A vandal in Lower Manhattan apparently thinks Queen Elizabeth was not bully good. According to police, on Fri., Sept. 9, around 2:30 a.m., a group of four young people approached the “Charging Bull” statue at Bowling Green, at the corner of Morris Street and Broadway. The queen, 96, had died just hours earlier the previous afternoon.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Eater

This Dominican Brew From the Bronx May Be the Strongest Cup of Coffee in NYC

Héctor Carvajal is a 25-year-old Dominican immigrant with a coffee company in the Bronx. He lives with his mother in a two-bedroom, $543-a-month apartment in the Parkside public housing project along the Bronx River Parkway. In a city of eight million people — roughly nine percent of whom are Dominican, according to the US Census — Don Carvajal Cafe, has only 6,177 Instagram followers, and his coffee itself has a flitting existence at pop-ups, farmers markets, and coffee shops. Yet his brew is consumed and adored by an impressive fan base made up of some of the city’s most powerful people.
BRONX, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

NYC homes affordable to first-time buyers offer less square footage

StreetEasy data shows a typical starter home in NYC today is 9 percent smaller than it was in the summer of 2019. Starter homes in Queens and the Bronx have shrunk the most, by 150 square feet and 208 square feet respectively. Steep increases in mortgage rates and home prices have made it more challenging for buyers to find their first home (see our analysis on the interest rate impact on a homebuyer’s budget). Our data indicates these buyers, who often have smaller budgets, have to compromise on space in order to stay within their budgets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD pursues speedy justice as drag racers, daredevils remain a problem on NYC streets, highways

It’s a cat and mouse game — but the mice drive too fast and recklessly and are not always held accountable, even when cops nab them. “You can’t catch me. You’re stupid,” driver Oscar Malik, 28, allegedly taunted out-of-earshot cops in a police cruiser who spotted him as he roared on the Long Island Expressway in March 2021 at a speed police believe hit 117 mph. They did catch him, but off the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

7 Cars Smashed, Outdoor Dining Shed Destroyed in Wake of NYC Car Crash

At least four people were hurt and half a dozen cars damaged in a particularly destructive late-night crash in Manhattan on Saturday, according to authorities. A preliminary investigation suggests the initial crash happened around 10:15 p.m. along East 111th Street in East Harlem, police said. Within minutes, the driver of a red Nissan would be fleeing on foot leaving a trail of destruction behind.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
123K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy