Lima, OH

hometownstations.com

ABATE Toy Run helps bring smiles to kids at Christmas

Allen County, OH (WLIO) - It definitely didn’t sound like sleigh bells, but it was traveling around West Central Ohio to help Santa put smiles on the faces of kids at Christmas Time. ABATE OHIO Region 3 held their 37th annual Toy Run Sunday afternoon. Over 230 motorcycles crisscrossed Allen County to help raise money to buy presents for kids. Last year, they raised around $18,000 to help provide gifts to over 100 kids. Besides the run, there were auction items, a raffle, and other fundraising going on at the fairgrounds to help as many children as possible this Christmas.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Forum raises awareness to Sickle Cell Disease

Lima, OH (WLIO) - September is Sickle Cell Disease Awareness month, and a local community center is trying to raise just that for the Lima area. This is the 2nd time that the Bradfield Community Center and the West Central Ohio Sickle Cell Coalition have hosted a forum to talk about the most prevalent rare disease that is hardly discussed, even between doctors and patients.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Buddy walk raises awareness to Down Syndrome

There was a special celebration going on at Faurot Park Saturday afternoon for an outstanding group of people. This is the 11th year that the Buddy Walk was held to raise money for the Down Syndrome Association of Western Ohio. 12 teams took part in this year’s event. Not only is it a fun day for everyone involved but shines the spotlight on people who have Down Syndrome.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

City of Lima replacing bike lane markers thanks to a grant from Allen County Public Health

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima getting a chance to try out a new product to brighten up street markers. Thanks to a grant from Allen County Public Health, city crews have been replacing sharrows in several neighborhoods. The marking is to remind motorists and bicyclists that they are sharing the road on designated bike routes. The thermoplastic material is melted onto the pavement rather than painted to increase the life of the markings. The city and the health department have teamed up before with grant opportunities.
LIMA, OH
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Lima, OH
Society
hometownstations.com

Community honors Phyllis Neff as Homicide Victim Memorial Garden is rededicated in her name

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Passionate, caring, and devoted are just a few of the words used today in remembrance of a woman who gave her all to help others through tragic times. Dozens of people attended the rededication of the "Phyllis Neff Homicide Victim Memorial Garden" located in front of Crime Victim Services. Neff was a long-time advocate in the courts for victims of violent crime and their families for more than three decades. She passed away in December of 2021 from COVID. Her legacy lives on in all of the people whose lives she touched. Not only in her career but also in her day-to-day life.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Putnam County organizations meet up to discuss fall prevention with physician

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Even though it is technically fall, that is one thing that local doctors don't want to see their patients doing. The Putnam County Health Department, Council on Aging, HomeCare and Hospice, and The Meadows came together for their annual Fall Prevention Awareness Day. Doctor Jacinta Eickholt spoke to the group about the causes and prevention of falls. She says there is no main cause for falls, in fact, it is multiple factors. As people get older, they have multiple health issues and medications interplay with each other increasing the risk of falls. Doctor Eickholt says it is important for people to talk to their doctor, about the risk factors that could increase the risk for falls.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
#Mercy Health#Food Security#Charity
Bellefontaine Examiner

Baby quilts donated to Rustic Hope

Members of the Friendly Quilters at the Logan County Friendly Senior Center recently completed 41 colorful baby quilts for donation to the charity Rustic Hope in Russia, Ohio, which assists single mothers before, during and after delivery. Pictured are, from the left, seated: Carmel Elliott and Regina Hicks; and standing: Nancy Smith, Pam Flora, Sue Wilgus, Phyllis Johnson, Pat Wax, Kathy McClure and Sue Clem. The Friendly Quilters meet on the first and third Thursday mornings at the senior center, 934 S. Main St., and invite others to join their group. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
RUSSIA, OH
sent-trib.com

Wood Lane considers land swap to build 2 residential homes

Wood Lane is considering a land swap with the county to have the space needed to build a residential treatment center for youth with developmental disabilities and complex needs. “The program will need to be flexible and resilient in the manner services are delivered to creatively meet the complex needs...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court following their indictments by a recent session of the grand jury:. Tilmond Sanders, 68, of Lima, charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and single counts of having weapons under disability and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnanace.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
hometownstations.com

Bluffton Fall Festival has family fun all over town

Bluffton, OH (WLIO) - This year downtown Bluffton, Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton Blanchard Valley Hospital, and more were involved with the festival by providing fun for families. The fun included a car show, pumpkin decorating, bounce houses, and so much more that helped everyone attending get into the fall spirit.
BLUFFTON, OH
hometownstations.com

The Great Pumpkin Train brings fall fun to Harrod

Harrod, OH (WLIO) - All abord! The Great Pumpkin Train is bringing some fall fun to the village of Harrod. The event is put on by the Auglaize Township Historical Society and people took advantage of the crisp autumn weather to pick up a pumpkin or a caramel apple and check out a professional squash carver. The Great Pumpkin Train helps raise money for the historical society which they use to maintain the Railroad Heritage Park and the Veteran Park in Harrod, plus it is a great way to bring people together.
HARROD, OH
The Lima News

Auglaize County farm honored for conservation

REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Colon: Suicide rates among our communities

While we are concluding September’s Suicide Prevention Awareness Month for 2022, the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties is continually working to prevent suicide. The Board funds many local resources and initiatives for suicide prevention. The Hopeline is a local helpline available 24/7...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Hancock County hosts Oktoberfest today

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oktoberfest is happening today in Downtown Findlay to celebrate German Heritage in Hancock County. The festival will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 10:30 p.m., with family-friendly activities, live music, polka dancing, contests, German food and a large selection of beer and wine. It has become one of the largest single-day events in the region, by hosting over 6,000 people.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima man dies in motorcycle accident at Jameson overpass

LIMA — A Lima man died Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail on an overpass. Kyius L. Simpson, 21, of Lima, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lima Police Department. Simpson was operating a motorcycle northbound on Jameson Avenue...
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Allen County RTA adding additional services with micro transit

The Allen County Regional Transit Authority adding additional hours to their daily routes. Beginning Monday, October 3rd, a micro transit will start. It's a door-to-door service similar to their para-transit service. The cost is based on zones set up in the county. It will run in the evenings from 7:20 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. It replaces the night service that was cut last year. You must call to schedule a ride and you must have a ticket which is eliminating the need for riders and drivers to handle cash.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County’s Only Corn Maze Opens For Fall

GOATS … One of the many animals at T22 Farms petting zoo is a kids favorite, goats. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) What started out three years ago as a roadside stand that stemmed from a hobby through COVID, is now the only corn maze in Fulton County, kno...
FULTON COUNTY, OH

