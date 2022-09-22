PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Even though it is technically fall, that is one thing that local doctors don't want to see their patients doing. The Putnam County Health Department, Council on Aging, HomeCare and Hospice, and The Meadows came together for their annual Fall Prevention Awareness Day. Doctor Jacinta Eickholt spoke to the group about the causes and prevention of falls. She says there is no main cause for falls, in fact, it is multiple factors. As people get older, they have multiple health issues and medications interplay with each other increasing the risk of falls. Doctor Eickholt says it is important for people to talk to their doctor, about the risk factors that could increase the risk for falls.

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO