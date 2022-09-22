ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

MIT Sloan Introduces "Business Implications of Extended Reality (XR): Harnessing the Value of AR, VR, Metaverse, and More"

By PRWeb
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Online Influencer Mike Graham Attends the 2022 Lowell Irish Festival and Meets Boxing Legend Dickie Eklund.

For top online influencer Mike Graham, it's a fascinating highlight to rub elbows with a boxing legend and American former professional boxer Dickie Eklund no less. Sought-after online influencer Michael Graham of Nashua, New Hampshire, has attended the 2022 Lowell Irish Festival, where he met Dickie Eklund, a boxing legend who competed from 1975 to 1985 and is known as "The Pride of Lowell."
NASHUA, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy