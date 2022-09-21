Read full article on original website
Related
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
Boost climate action or we'll see you in court, activists tell govts
Governments around the world must scale up climate action "or face further legal action", an open letter from campaign groups warned Tuesday, as battles over policies to cut emissions and protect the environment are increasingly fought in the courts. The groups said they had already launched more than 80 legal cases around the world to "compel" governments from the Netherlands to Brazil, warning that the world was on the "precipice of the most serious intergenerational violation of human rights in history".
Japan holding state funeral for ex-leader Abe amid tensions
TOKYO (AP) — Japan is filled with tension, rather than sadness, on Tuesday as a rare state funeral for the assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, one of the most divisive leader, deeply splits the nation. Tokyo was under maximum security, with a large number of uniformed police mobilize around the Budokan hall, where the funeral is being held, and major train stations. Roads around the venue are closed throughout the day, and coin lockers at main stations were sealed for security. Hours before the ceremony began, dozens of people carrying bouquets of flowers queued at public flower-laying stands at nearby Kudanzaka park. Opponents of the state-sponsored honor were to hold rallies elsewhere in Tokyo and around the country. They say tax money should be spent on more meaningful causes, such as to address widening economic disparities caused by Abe’s policies.
Nord Stream 2 gas leak drains into Baltic Sea: Danish authorities
A gas leak from Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline drained into Baltic Sea, Danish authorities said Monday, adding that a drop in pressure was detected and advising that ships steer clear of five nautical mile radius off the island of Bornholm. Outside of that zone, the Danish Energy...
Comments / 0