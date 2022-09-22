“He needs to AVOID Costa,” Khamzat Chimaev’s rivalry with Paulo Costa can cost him welterweight title shot as per Michael Bisping

Read full article on original website
Morning Report: Chael Sonnen claims Floyd Mayweather’s Japan exhibition matches are fixed: ‘They paid him $8 million, gave him a script’
Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe Floyd Mayweather Jr. and company are being truthful with the product being put out. Mayweather is retired from professional boxing. However, since his final win against Conor McGregor in Aug. 2017 which saw him obtain a flawless 50-0, he’s performed in three exhibition matches. The first of the bunch came as a massive surprise when Mayweather found his way into Japan-based MMA giant RIZIN Fighting Federation. In that Dec. 2018 New Year’s clash atop RIZIN 14, Mayweather knocked out undefeated superstar kickboxing prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa in two minutes and 20 seconds.
Nate Diaz reacts after Khamzat Chimaev announces move to middleweight
Nate Diaz had some choice words for Khamzat Chimaev after the undefeated fighter announced he would be moving up to middleweight. Diaz (21-13 MMA) and Chimaev (12-0 MMA) were of course slated to headline UFC 279 earlier this month in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ missed weight by an inexcusable 7.5lbs, the fight card was ultimately reshuffled in an effort to keep both Nate and Khamzat on the card.
Dana White Details Lifestyle Changes After Being Told He Only Had 10 Years Left To Live
Dana White was told that he only had 10 years to live after taking a blood test. UFC president Dana White recently made an appearance on the Action Junkeez podcast and shared his experience working with 10X Health System in Florida, where they analyzed his blood to determine his life expectancy. White got put on the process by radio host Kerri Kasem, who informed him of a treatment plan by “human biologist & mortality expert” Gary Brecka.
Dana White Warned Ali Abdelaziz And Forrest Griffin To Stop Sparring
UFC president Dana White has sent out a warning to some of his friends and colleagues. As president of the UFC, Dana White has seen many fighters come and go. He has been around the sport of mixed martial arts for a long time and was there in the beginning when the sport was still young. As the head of such a big fight organization, White has a duty to the fighters he employs to keep them safe. In 2015 the UFC brought in the services of the U.S Anti-Doping Agency to make sure the fighters were not taking performance-enhancing drugs. More recently the UFC has teamed up with different clinics in the U.S to study the effects of trauma on the brain.
Floyd Mayweather Confirms Conor McGregor Rematch Set For 2023
Floyd Mayweather has confirmed his rematch with Conor McGregor. The Daily Mail reports that the undefeated boxer is set to take on the Irish UFC champion in 2023.More from VIBE.comIs A Floyd Mayweather And Conor McGregor Rematch In The Works?Former NFL Running Backs Adrian Peterson And Le'Veon Bell May Square Off In Boxing MatchDevin Haney Reigns Undisputed, But Is He The Future Of Boxing? “I want to go out there this weekend and have fun [against Mikuru Asakura]. Then I have another exhibition Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023,” Mayweather told the publication. While Mayweather, 45, is sure...
Mayweather Thinks The Problem Child Will 'Get Demolished' By World Class Boxer Canaleo, Jake Paul Slaps Back
Jake Paul ‘The Problem Child’ is preparing to box Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on October 29, at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix. What Happened: Paul has resurfaced in a Betr Twitter post where he said, “"I guarantee you that if Canelo and I fight one day - if he's dumb enough to get in the ring with me - I will beat his f***ing ass."
Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights
Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Mayweather vs. Asakura took place Sept. 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura collided in an exhibition fight. The fight aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.
Bellator Dublin video: Yoel Romero sends Melvin Manhoef into retirement with brutal knockout
Yoel Romero ensured Melvin Manhoef will not get his happy ending. “The Soldier of God” scored a devastating third-round knockout of Manhoef on Friday in the co-main event of Bellator 285, which took place at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. After a measured first two rounds, Romero (15-6) upped...
Nate Diaz Snaps On ‘Fat Motherf—er’ Daniel Cormier; DC Responds
It looks like Nate Diaz is scoring one more knockout before he leaves the UFC, albeit a virtual one. Diaz fought out his UFC contract at UFC 279, after one of the most bizarre and wild fight weeks of all time. Initially scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev, he would end up instead facing Tony Ferguson on 24 hours’ notice, following a string of altercations and weight misses that led to a reshuffling of the event.
Sean O’Malley is oozing confidence ahead of his UFC 280 showdown with Petr Yan: “I’ll be surprised if I get hit once”
Sean O’Malley isn’t lacking confidence ahead of the biggest bout of his pro MMA career. O’Malley is set to collide with former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan. The action will be held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It’ll serve as the co-main event of UFC 280 on October 22.
Joe Rogan details the “humiliating” experience that prompted him to take up MMA
Joe Rogan is detailing the ‘humiliating’ experience that prompted him to take up MMA. Rogan, 55, is currently a veteran color commentator for the UFC, as well being a podcaster, comedian, actor, and former television presenter. Rogan also hosts ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ which has an estimated 11 million listeners per episode.
Knockout! Aleksander Emelianenko KO’d in 13 seconds by Viacheslav Datsik
While there was no UFC event on this weekend, there were various other combat sports events to keep a fight fan entertained. Boxing fans had Joe Joyce knocking out Joseph Parker and Floyd Mayweather in another ridiculous exhibition bout in Japan. His bodyguard “Jizzy” also had a fight, so that was fun. All that was followed up in the wee hours of the morning with RIZIN 38, which featured some legit high level mixed martial arts.
