Albany Herald
Head of DeSantis-backed election police force in Florida dies
Pete Antonacci, the head of Florida's new election crimes office, died Friday, the office of the governor confirmed. He was 74 years old. In a statement, Gov. Ron DeSantis called Antonacci a "dedicated, tenacious, and assiduous public servant, lawyer, and respected professional -- a friend to all in the State of Florida."
New poll: Kemp leads Abrams; Warnock, Walker tied
ATLANTA — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has opened a seven-point lead on Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, while U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is tied with GOP challenger Herschel Walker, according to a new poll. The survey, conducted by the progressive think tank and polling firm Data for Progress, shows...
California's wildfire activity is running below average this year. But experts warn it's not over
Wildfire activity in California has been notably low this year, experts tell CNN, particularly compared to 2020 and 2021 when devastating wildfires erupted across the state and burned millions of acres by the time summer ended. California has had several severe fires this year, including the Mosquito Fire, which continues...
At least 40 people injured or ill from Oregon's Cedar Creek Fire, officials say
At least 40 people have reported injuries or illnesses related to Oregon's Cedar Creek fire, officials say. The fire has burned for almost two months. All of the injuries so far appear to be non life-threatening, Don Ferguson, a Cedar Creek Fire public information officer, told CNN in an email.
