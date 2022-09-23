Read full article on original website
Texts From Virginia Tech Game Day
It's late September and the texts really did go back to school. We're one month into this and we've seen two rivalries, a conference game and an FCS opponent, plus all the ups and downs, the laughs and yells along the way. Before you question the upcoming eventfulness, consider that West Virginia plays Texas and then another Thursday night game at home against Baylor. Quiet possibly, we're just getting started. There's a lot ff that going around following Thursday night's win against Virginia Tech.
WVU football: ESPN FPI updates predictions for the rest of the season
The third week of the season is over, and the Mountaineers are currently sitting at 1-2 on the season. With every team in the country now playing multiple games, ESPN has updated their predictions from the remainder of the season. How does ESPN's Football Power Index project this season to go? Right now, the model projects WVU to go 4.3-7.7 (up from 3.9-8.1 last week)
First Trimester Grades: WVU's Defense
It may be hard to believe, but West Virginia is officially one-third of the way through the season. Four games in. Twelve games in the regular season. The math check out. Trust us. And, as we always do at this point in the year, we're going to take a look at the progress of each position on the team and how we would grade them. Actually, we'll take into account more than just our own opinion. We'll open each position with some grades from ProFootballFocus, then discuss what we've seen with our own two eyes, and how our opinions might differ. From there, we'll give a quick peek of the future. Today, we continue with the defense.
Vegas odds are set for WVU-Texas
It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia travels to Austin for their fourth night game of the young season. This time, the Mountaineers will take on Texas. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia is currently a ten-point underdog, and the over/under has been set at 64.5 points.
Pitt Panthers Football: ESPN FPI rankings update after 45-24 win over Rhode Island
The ESPN FPI rankings have been updated and Pitt finds itself at the No. 34 spot after beating Rhode Island 45-24 in Week 4. Last week, Pittsburgh was ranked No. 31 during our previous update on Sep. 11. Per ESPN, "The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team...
2022-23 WVU Men’s Basketball Schedule Released
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (September 23, 2022) – West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule. The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Phil...
