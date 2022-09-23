It may be hard to believe, but West Virginia is officially one-third of the way through the season. Four games in. Twelve games in the regular season. The math check out. Trust us. And, as we always do at this point in the year, we're going to take a look at the progress of each position on the team and how we would grade them. Actually, we'll take into account more than just our own opinion. We'll open each position with some grades from ProFootballFocus, then discuss what we've seen with our own two eyes, and how our opinions might differ. From there, we'll give a quick peek of the future. Today, we continue with the defense.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 HOUR AGO