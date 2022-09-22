Holiday Inn Express & Suites Business After Hours With Grand Re-opening, Ribbon Cutting, Bike Raffle 4-7 Today!

Read full article on original website
Related
ladailypost.com
Last Lunches At Pajarito Mountain Cafe Until Winter
The Pajarito Mountain Cafe will be open for lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this weekend (Sept. 24-25). Although the lift-served hiking and biking are not available, the green chile cheeseburgers and and fall views are fantastic and ready for the community to enjoy. Order ahead and save time on...
ladailypost.com
Summit Garden Club Thanks Los Alamos Community
The Summit Garden Club would like to thank the Los Alamos community, especially Gillian Sutton, of Flowers by Gillian, and the United Church, for its support of their recent plant sale. The Summit Garden Club was able to meet the goal of funding its annual scholarship to a Los Alamos High School senior and also had the joy of seeing many people so pleased with their new plants. Courtesy/Judy Magelssen.
ladailypost.com
Celebration Of Life For Danny Katzman Oct. 1, 2022
A reminder to the friends and family of Danny Katzman … A celebration of life will be held 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op at 163 Central Park Square. Please visit www.riverafamilyfuneral home.com to see Danny’s obituary and take the opportunity to leave messages,...
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Season For Rose Gardens Winds Down
Daily Postcard: The season for roses is winding down in a garden along Grand Canyon Drive in White Rock. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: A Vote For Stradling Is A Vote For Our Small Businesses
It’s hard to believe that in a wealthy and highly educated town like ours, we don’t have a robust and thriving small business community essential for quality of life. Instead, we have a record number of business closures, fewer choices than we had 20 years ago, and young families choosing other places to live because there’s nothing to do here.
ladailypost.com
Cull: Why I’m Running For Los Alamos County Council
My name is Theresa Cull and I’m running for Los Alamos County Council. I’ve been canvassing in Los Alamos and White Rock and I know and have met many people in the County, but I’d like to introduce myself to those who may not know me. I...
ladailypost.com
Scenes Of Los Alamos Fire Dept. Physical Agility Testing
The Los Alamos Fire Department (LAFD) held a physical agility testing event Saturday morning at Station 2 on DP Road. Each department member was tasked with and evaluated on completing five tests. The participant here is tested on the Keiser Force Machine, which is a simulated forcible entry-chopping device for training individuals such as firefighters who use axes and sledgehammers in their occupation. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos County Launches Broadband Survey
CTC Technology and Energy, under contract to Los County, has printed a comprehensive survey to assess broadband availability, affordability, and accessibility throughout the county. The survey was dropped into the mail Friday and should reach mailboxes of a randomly selected group of households representing a statistically valid sample by Sept....
IN THIS ARTICLE
ladailypost.com
Twenty-Nine Veterans To Be Laid To Rest At 2022 Forgotten Heroes Funeral Sept. 29 At Santa Fe National Cemetery
SANTA FE — The unclaimed cremated remains of 29 military veterans will be laid to rest at the 2022 Forgotten Heroes Funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The annual funeral, presented by the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS), Bernalillo County...
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Response To John Bartlit Column
John Bartlit has done his usual superb work in his column regarding the history of checking facts (link). I applaud his implicit assumption that there are facts that can be checked for veracity. No ‘alternative’ facts need apply. And as he says, “History shows the surprising rigor necessary to get...
ladailypost.com
LANL News Roundup For Week Of Sept. 19, 2022
Brewing beer might be a novelty at Los Alamos, but the physics of materials is a longstanding specialty. So, a Laboratory research team developed the SoniView acoustic sensor system to offer brewers a unique solution to a long-standing problem. Read the full article here. Courtesy/LANL. LANL News:. Los Alamos National...
ladailypost.com
Excellent Showing For LAHS XC At La Cueva Scrimmage
Junior Anna Wetteland and senior Hailey McDowell get some close-in encouragement from Assistant Coach Talia Dreicer in the Girls Varsity race, while crowds watch from the distance. Photo by Blake Wood. XC Assistant Coach. Los Alamos High School. The Los Alamos High School (LAHS) Cross Country teams had an excellent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ladailypost.com
Tales Of Our Times: The History Of Checking Facts Is Awkward For Party Politics
The Los Alamos Daily Post has taken a very useful step forward this summer. The Post began posting an editor’s note after letters to the editor on issues that spark national interest and intrigue. The advisory reads: Editor’s note: Letters and columns published in the Los Alamos Daily Post...
Comments / 0