ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
click orlando

Missing, endangered Bunnell girl, 14, sought by Florida law enforcement

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued Saturday for a 14-year-old girl out of Flagler County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Akeelah Reddin has been missing since Wednesday and is considered endangered; the teen was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Espanola Road in Bunnell, FDLE said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County begins sandbag distribution

Flagler County officials are starting sandbag operations Sunday, Sept. 25, as the one certainty about Tropical Storm Ian is that it will bring plenty of rain with it and a high likelihood of flooding in some areas. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Son sentenced in attack on elderly mother in The Villages

A son has been sentenced in an attack on his elderly mother in The Villages. Scott Robert Kerster, 46, also known as “Scott Fudge,” was sentenced last week in Marion County Court to 270 days in jail after pleading no contest to a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He is due for release in December from the Marion County Jail. He was given credit for time already served behind bars.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Volusia County, FL
WESH

Volusia County man sentenced for attacking librarian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man will serve 20 years in prison for attacking and stabbing an employee at City Island Library in Daytona Beach. His attorney said 58-year-old Burnian Bedford has mental health issues and was off his medicine. “It's changed how I live my life,”...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 24, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued Saturday for a 14-year-old girl out of Flagler County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Detectives say Akeelah Reddin has been missing since Wednesday and is considered endangered. According to FDLE, Reddin was last seen in the...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Domestic Violence#Pio#State Attorney#Office Investigator#Iefird#Flagler
WESH

FHP: 4 people injured in Brevard County wrong-way crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a man is facing DUI charges after a Brevard County crash. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 1 and Dairy Road. Florida Highway Patrol said an SUV was traveling the wrong way in southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 1. The SUV...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Here’s how Central Florida schools are handling Tropical Storm Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list on how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. Sunday, Sept. 26 the Lake County Board of County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency. Lake County public schools announced that they have tentatively scheduled...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Shady AC repairman who ripped off elderly residents back behind bars

A shady air conditioning repairman has been jailed again for violating his probation. Christopher Michael Romanenko, 45, of Weirsdale, was being held without bond this weekend at the Lake County Jail on multiple violations of his probation. He had been arrested in 2016 on numerous counts of contracting without a...
WEIRSDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
newsdaytonabeach.com

Daytona Beach Police Officer Suspended for Excessive Force

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach Police Department officer Kevin Allen has been suspended without pay after an incident last year in which he's accused of using excessive force during an arrest. The findings of an investigation into the incident have dictated what Officer Allen will serve a 12-hour suspension...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested again with kids in her car

A Leesburg woman jailed last year for having drugs with her children in the vehicle was arrested again with her kids in the car – this time for failing to pull over for a traffic stop because her boyfriend told her not to. Michelle Nicole Harbin, 37, of 12019...
LEESBURG, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

TROPICAL STORM IAN: Storm tracking and preparedness information

Check below for the Observer's storm stories about Tropical Storm Ian, plus a list of resources for tracking the storm, preparing for potential impacts and identifying your evacuation zone, in case evacuations are advised. Storm projections and updates. Ian may curve toward Panhandle, but forecasts have higher uncertainty than usual.
ORMOND BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy