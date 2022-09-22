Read full article on original website
click orlando
Missing, endangered Bunnell girl, 14, sought by Florida law enforcement
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued Saturday for a 14-year-old girl out of Flagler County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Akeelah Reddin has been missing since Wednesday and is considered endangered; the teen was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Espanola Road in Bunnell, FDLE said.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County begins sandbag distribution
Flagler County officials are starting sandbag operations Sunday, Sept. 25, as the one certainty about Tropical Storm Ian is that it will bring plenty of rain with it and a high likelihood of flooding in some areas. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and...
villages-news.com
Son sentenced in attack on elderly mother in The Villages
A son has been sentenced in an attack on his elderly mother in The Villages. Scott Robert Kerster, 46, also known as “Scott Fudge,” was sentenced last week in Marion County Court to 270 days in jail after pleading no contest to a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He is due for release in December from the Marion County Jail. He was given credit for time already served behind bars.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Delivers an Update Ton ropical Storm Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By now everyone is keeping a close eye on the potential track of Hurricane “Ian” and what the storm may mean to our community, as we all try to decipher the various spaghetti models that are out there. With that said, I wanted...
WESH
Volusia County man sentenced for attacking librarian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man will serve 20 years in prison for attacking and stabbing an employee at City Island Library in Daytona Beach. His attorney said 58-year-old Burnian Bedford has mental health issues and was off his medicine. “It's changed how I live my life,”...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 24, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
click orlando
1 dead in shooting after ‘possible dispute’, according to Orlando police
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person is dead after a possible dispute between two individuals who knew each other, according to Orlando police. The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Lake Margaret Drive and the victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to police. [TRENDING:...
Click10.com
WESH
FHP: 4 people injured in Brevard County wrong-way crash
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a man is facing DUI charges after a Brevard County crash. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 1 and Dairy Road. Florida Highway Patrol said an SUV was traveling the wrong way in southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 1. The SUV...
Central Florida woman wins nearly $1 million verdict against Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury awarded a Polk County woman a $923,000 verdict for injuries she suffered in a 2018 fall outside the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando. On June 12, 2018, 52-year-old Melissa Allen, was walking toward the resort’s entrance when an improperly secured irrigation...
click orlando
Here’s how Central Florida schools are handling Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list on how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. Sunday, Sept. 26 the Lake County Board of County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency. Lake County public schools announced that they have tentatively scheduled...
villages-news.com
Shady AC repairman who ripped off elderly residents back behind bars
A shady air conditioning repairman has been jailed again for violating his probation. Christopher Michael Romanenko, 45, of Weirsdale, was being held without bond this weekend at the Lake County Jail on multiple violations of his probation. He had been arrested in 2016 on numerous counts of contracting without a...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Daytona Beach Police Officer Suspended for Excessive Force
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach Police Department officer Kevin Allen has been suspended without pay after an incident last year in which he's accused of using excessive force during an arrest. The findings of an investigation into the incident have dictated what Officer Allen will serve a 12-hour suspension...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman arrested again with kids in her car
A Leesburg woman jailed last year for having drugs with her children in the vehicle was arrested again with her kids in the car – this time for failing to pull over for a traffic stop because her boyfriend told her not to. Michelle Nicole Harbin, 37, of 12019...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Suspects in Latest Edition of ‘Hide and Seek’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit has apprehended the following suspects in the latest edition of “Hide and Seek.”. ■ ANDREW JAMES LEWIS: Felon petit theft and possession of meth. ■ LEONARD DALE PONDER: Two counts of sex offender transient failure to...
Man dies after found shot in Orange County neighborhood, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after being found with a gunshot wound Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were in the area of Magnolia Homes Road at about 12:15 when they heard gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, they found...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Brevard County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in...
ormondbeachobserver.com
TROPICAL STORM IAN: Storm tracking and preparedness information
Check below for the Observer's storm stories about Tropical Storm Ian, plus a list of resources for tracking the storm, preparing for potential impacts and identifying your evacuation zone, in case evacuations are advised. Storm projections and updates. Ian may curve toward Panhandle, but forecasts have higher uncertainty than usual.
Police: Woman charged with DUI after crashing into 3 officers, vehicle in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman was arrested Wednesday evening after she crashed into three bike officers and a vehicle they had conducted a traffic stop on in downtown, the Orlando Police Department said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said the woman was speeding in a...
click orlando
3 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-4 in Seminole County, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 in Seminole County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 96. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected...
