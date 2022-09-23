ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Just 79 Non-Boring First Date Questions

By Lara Parker
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

Going on a first date soon? Good for you! Scroll to find the best first-date questions that the Twitter account @firstdateqs , the BuzzFeed Community, and BuzzFeed writers had to offer. Here's to avoiding awkward silences!

1. Have you ever said no when you were offered pizza?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rSL27_0i6XqVuq00
Zorica Nastasic / Getty Images

2. What kind of beans do you get at Chipotle?

3. Do you ever choose to listen to Nickelback?

4. Do you consider "K" a valid response when texting?

5. Do you hashtag in texts?

6. Besides “Hot Cross Buns,” how many songs can you play on the recorder?

@firstdateqs

7. Have you ever texted "lol" and not laughed out loud?

8. Do you have your "read" receipts on?

9. Do you put empty milk cartons back in the fridge?

10. Do you take bites of food without asking?

11. Do you talk during movies?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dkWBd_0i6XqVuq00
Mixmedia / Getty Images

12. Do you chew loudly?

13. Do you start eating a muffin BEFORE you unwrap the little muffin sleeve or after you unwrap the little muffin sleeve?

@firstdateqs

14. Do you leave voicemails?

15. If you had a dragon, who would you have burned into an unrecognizable crisp first?

@firstdateqs

16. Have you ever said no to ice cream?

17. Have you ever taken a shirtless selfie?

18. When both were an option, have you ever ordered regular fries instead of curly fries?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tZWz3_0i6XqVuq00
Foodandstyle / Getty Images

19. Do you spell out the word "you" when texting?

20. How many people would you kill for a piece of cornbread? Like, even if you didn't HAVE to kill anybody but you could, just on a cornbread high?

@firstdateqs

21. What’s the biggest piece of food you’ve dropped in the kitchen and then kicked under the fridge instead of picking it up?

@firstdateqs

22. Do you consistently let your phone battery fall below 20%?

23. How many loaves of restaurant bread do you think you could fit down your pants and sneak out of here?

@firstdateqs

24. Do you like to touch people with your feet?

25. Do you leave the door open when you are peeing?

26. Do you think lizards can fall in love?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Obl6b_0i6XqVuq00

@firstdateqs

Kuritafsheen / Getty Images

27. Do you recite movie quotes throughout daily conversation?

28. Are you more of a Stark or a Lannister?

29. If aliens are real, how disgusted do you think they are with you?

@firstdateqs

30. How many times a day do you realize you haven’t been paying attention to anything because you were thinking about grilled cheese?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u5kru_0i6XqVuq00

@firstdateqs

Olgamiltsova / Getty Images

31. When’s the last time you were responsible for a child and just, like, forgot about them for a few minutes or hours?

@firstdateqs

32. Would you rather bring back the phrase “Bling-bling” or “What’s the dealio”?

33. How many jelly beans do you think I can fit in my mouth before I suffocate?

@firstdateqs

34. Do you think cats like guacamole?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDfha_0i6XqVuq00

@firstdateqs

Jelena990 / Getty Images

35. If you didn’t already know my name, what would you say I look like my name would be?

36. Do you think Shrek and Fiona should’ve gotten a divorce?

@firstdateqs

37. How many times a day do you look around you and think, I wish I was naked right now ?

@firstdateqs

38. What’s one topic you can talk about forever without having to google?

39. How many minutes do you have to spend in a Whole Foods before realizing humanity is lost?

@firstdateqs

40. Did you ever go through a “goth” stage?

41. How quickly into building a piece of Ikea furniture do you throw yourself out a window?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13YAQ8_0i6XqVuq00

u/firstdateqs

UCG / UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

42. If you could spend a summer traveling with one band, which would it be?

43. How many times have you brought an entire bottle of wine into the shower?

u/firstdateqs

44. What’s something you’ve always wanted to do but have never done?

45. How many times have you tried communicating telepathically with a dog just to see if you could?

u/firstdateqs

46. Who’s on your workout playlist?

47. If you were a bird, whose car would you shit on first?

u/firstdateqs

48. What’s one thing you love that most people think is weird?

49. Have you ever considered giving up your career to become one of those elves that bake cookies in trees?

u/firstdateqs

50. When you're having a crappy day, who’s the first person you text?

51. Do you put the toilet paper roll on the right way or the murderer way?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=122Vdg_0i6XqVuq00

u/firstdateqs

Photography by Tonelson / Getty Images

52. It’s only you left on Earth and one single animal. Which animal would you pick?

53. How easy do you think it would be for us to rob a bank right now, and are you willing to go in first?

u/firstdateqs

54. Worst date you’ve ever been on?

55. Have you ever broken a chip in a bowl of guacamole and then just left the broken part in? Because if so, you can fucking leave right now.

u/firstdateqs

56. Celebrity crush now vs. when you were a teen?

57. If you lost all your teeth, do you think you'd just eat healthy smoothies or would you, like, grind up chicken nuggets?

u/firstdateqs

58. Can we both just talk about Paul Rudd?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3siwI3_0i6XqVuq00
Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

59. Do you think bugs have best friends?

u/firstdateqs

60. What's your dream home?

61. What’s your favorite type of whale?

u/firstdateqs

62. Who was your worst roommate?

63. Do you think of yourself as more of a temperate woodland squirrel or a bushy mountain squirrel?

firstdateqs

64. You and your friends are about to go out to a party. What is the final pump-up song you play?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yrCW7_0i6XqVuq00
Flashpop / Getty Images

65. How many hours do you think you’d last on the Oregon Trail before you succumbed violently to disease?

u/firstdateqs

66. What would the title of your memoir be?

67. What’s the worst thing you would do for some free guacamole?

u/firstdateqs

68. If you could have grown up in any other city, which one would you have chosen?

69. What if one day, all the hamsters just started speaking in fluent Spanish? Like, every hamster in the world started spouting rapid Spanish.

u/firstdateqs

70. What’s something you did as a kid that seems insane now?

71. How long do you think you’d last in Jurassic Park before you did something stupid and got us both killed?

u/firstdateqs

72. What celebrity would you really want to smell?

73. Which room in Hogwarts would you most wanna bang in?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N955C_0i6XqVuq00

u/firstdateqs

Bill Chizek / Getty Images

74. What’s the most embarrassing thing you’ve had to look up online?

75. How many times a day do you stop everything to listen to the Space Jam theme song?

u/firstdateqs

76. Which cartoon character do you find weirdly attractive?

77. How many times have you sat in the shower — like, actually sat down?

u/firstdateqs

78. What do you like to do during a long car ride?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7OcE_0i6XqVuq00
Patchareeporn Sakoolchai / Getty Images

79. What’s one word you cannot spell no matter how hard you try?

This article contains content from Lara Parker and Matt Bellassai. It was compiled by Kelly Rissman.

Related
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Jumping Out

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to jump out and scare people. So, what do you do if your partner likes to jump out and scare people for his or her own enjoyment? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lara Parker
Person
Paul Rudd
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#First Date#Whole Foods#The Buzzfeed Community#Mixmedia Getty Images
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Dr Oz told radio show incest ‘not a big problem’ as long as ‘more than a first cousin away’

Dr Mehmet Oz raised eyebrows by suggesting in a newly unearthed radio interview that incest was “not a big problem” as long as “you’re more than a first cousin away.”The candidate for Pennsylvania’s US Senate seat also told The Breakfast Club show in February 2014 that girls don’t want to have sex with their fathers because of pheromones.“My daughters hate my smell,” the Republican nominee said on the show.His Democratic opponent John Fetterman was quick to latch onto the comments, tweeting, “Yet another issue where Oz and I disagree.”Dr Oz got embroiled in the subject when he was asked on...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Tom Hanks' Rebellious Son Chet Drinks Water During Tense Family Dinner After His Parents 'Cut Him Off' For Allegedly Boozing Again

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson appeared emotional during a tense dinner with their troubled son, Chet Hanks. The estranged trio reunited for a meal in Malibu over the long weekend, but their time together was anything but pleasant, RadarOnline.com has learned. The chilly family dinner went down at Tra Di Noi restaurant on Sunday night. Rita, 65, appeared to be wiping away tears as Chet sat across from her. Her 32-year-old rebellious son recently labeled himself "the only hell my momma ever raised." Chet looked smug during his mother's breakdown over dinner and puffed away on his vape pen. Tom's...
MALIBU, CA
The Independent

Bartender gives women water when men try to ‘fill their cups up to get them drunk’

A bartender is being praised by social media users for protecting women from men in potentially dangerous situations.TikTok user Rise Jumeade, who works at a venue in Buffalo, New York, shared the technique she commonly uses at work when she senses a woman’s safety could be compromised.In the video, which has been viewed more than 10.8 million times, Jumeade is at work and acts out a scenario she said “often” happens at the bar.In the scenario, a man approaches the bar and orders on behalf of a woman and asks for a “double shot” of tequila or other alcohol....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Alissa Rose

Man claims to be Jesus Christ living in Australia

A man named Alan John Miller believes that he is Jesus Christ himself. Alan John Miller is an Australian former computer engineer who claims to be the reincarnation of Jesus. Alan John Miller is a divorced father of two who claims to have been Jesus Christ in a past life. He also claimed that his first marriage ended as he began to recall details of the supposed reincarnation.
