Just 79 Non-Boring First Date Questions
Going on a first date soon? Good for you! Scroll to find the best first-date questions that the Twitter account @firstdateqs , the BuzzFeed Community, and BuzzFeed writers had to offer. Here's to avoiding awkward silences!
1. Have you ever said no when you were offered pizza?
2. What kind of beans do you get at Chipotle?
3. Do you ever choose to listen to Nickelback?
4. Do you consider "K" a valid response when texting?
5. Do you hashtag in texts?
6. Besides “Hot Cross Buns,” how many songs can you play on the recorder?
7. Have you ever texted "lol" and not laughed out loud?
8. Do you have your "read" receipts on?
9. Do you put empty milk cartons back in the fridge?
10. Do you take bites of food without asking?
11. Do you talk during movies?
12. Do you chew loudly?
13. Do you start eating a muffin BEFORE you unwrap the little muffin sleeve or after you unwrap the little muffin sleeve?
14. Do you leave voicemails?
15. If you had a dragon, who would you have burned into an unrecognizable crisp first?
16. Have you ever said no to ice cream?
17. Have you ever taken a shirtless selfie?
18. When both were an option, have you ever ordered regular fries instead of curly fries?
19. Do you spell out the word "you" when texting?
20. How many people would you kill for a piece of cornbread? Like, even if you didn't HAVE to kill anybody but you could, just on a cornbread high?
21. What’s the biggest piece of food you’ve dropped in the kitchen and then kicked under the fridge instead of picking it up?
22. Do you consistently let your phone battery fall below 20%?
23. How many loaves of restaurant bread do you think you could fit down your pants and sneak out of here?
24. Do you like to touch people with your feet?
25. Do you leave the door open when you are peeing?
26. Do you think lizards can fall in love?
27. Do you recite movie quotes throughout daily conversation?
28. Are you more of a Stark or a Lannister?
29. If aliens are real, how disgusted do you think they are with you?
30. How many times a day do you realize you haven’t been paying attention to anything because you were thinking about grilled cheese?
31. When’s the last time you were responsible for a child and just, like, forgot about them for a few minutes or hours?
32. Would you rather bring back the phrase “Bling-bling” or “What’s the dealio”?
33. How many jelly beans do you think I can fit in my mouth before I suffocate?
34. Do you think cats like guacamole?
35. If you didn’t already know my name, what would you say I look like my name would be?
36. Do you think Shrek and Fiona should’ve gotten a divorce?
37. How many times a day do you look around you and think, I wish I was naked right now ?
38. What’s one topic you can talk about forever without having to google?
39. How many minutes do you have to spend in a Whole Foods before realizing humanity is lost?
40. Did you ever go through a “goth” stage?
41. How quickly into building a piece of Ikea furniture do you throw yourself out a window?
42. If you could spend a summer traveling with one band, which would it be?
43. How many times have you brought an entire bottle of wine into the shower?
44. What’s something you’ve always wanted to do but have never done?
45. How many times have you tried communicating telepathically with a dog just to see if you could?
46. Who’s on your workout playlist?
47. If you were a bird, whose car would you shit on first?
48. What’s one thing you love that most people think is weird?
49. Have you ever considered giving up your career to become one of those elves that bake cookies in trees?
50. When you're having a crappy day, who’s the first person you text?
51. Do you put the toilet paper roll on the right way or the murderer way?
52. It’s only you left on Earth and one single animal. Which animal would you pick?
53. How easy do you think it would be for us to rob a bank right now, and are you willing to go in first?
54. Worst date you’ve ever been on?
55. Have you ever broken a chip in a bowl of guacamole and then just left the broken part in? Because if so, you can fucking leave right now.
56. Celebrity crush now vs. when you were a teen?
57. If you lost all your teeth, do you think you'd just eat healthy smoothies or would you, like, grind up chicken nuggets?
58. Can we both just talk about Paul Rudd?
59. Do you think bugs have best friends?
60. What's your dream home?
61. What’s your favorite type of whale?
62. Who was your worst roommate?
63. Do you think of yourself as more of a temperate woodland squirrel or a bushy mountain squirrel?
64. You and your friends are about to go out to a party. What is the final pump-up song you play?
65. How many hours do you think you’d last on the Oregon Trail before you succumbed violently to disease?
66. What would the title of your memoir be?
67. What’s the worst thing you would do for some free guacamole?
68. If you could have grown up in any other city, which one would you have chosen?
69. What if one day, all the hamsters just started speaking in fluent Spanish? Like, every hamster in the world started spouting rapid Spanish.
70. What’s something you did as a kid that seems insane now?
71. How long do you think you’d last in Jurassic Park before you did something stupid and got us both killed?
72. What celebrity would you really want to smell?
73. Which room in Hogwarts would you most wanna bang in?
74. What’s the most embarrassing thing you’ve had to look up online?
75. How many times a day do you stop everything to listen to the Space Jam theme song?
76. Which cartoon character do you find weirdly attractive?
77. How many times have you sat in the shower — like, actually sat down?
78. What do you like to do during a long car ride?
79. What’s one word you cannot spell no matter how hard you try?
This article contains content from Lara Parker and Matt Bellassai. It was compiled by Kelly Rissman.
