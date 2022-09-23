ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Background Actors, Tell Us Your Wildest Stories From On Set

By Andy Golder
 3 days ago

Being a background actor — also known as an "extra" — can be an interesting job.

Lucasfilm / Disney

You get a sort of inside look at how the TV and film industry works...and sometimes, you get to see how celebs behave when they're at their jobs.

Lucasfilm / Disney

If you've ever been a background actor, we want to hear your stories! Maybe you know just how many takes it took to get a famous scene right.

CW

Maybe you have a story about a celebrity being a diva on set. Or, maybe you have a story about a celebrity being super nice!

Fox

Or, it could be that you have a story of the shenanigans you and the other extras got into.

HBO

Whatever it is, we want to hear about it! Tell us your stories from being a background actor in the comments below, or use this Google form if you want to remain anonymous. Your response may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post or video!

Comments / 0

