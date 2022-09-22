Read full article on original website
Holcomb directs flags to half-staff to honor slain officer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags be flown at half-staff across Indiana on Monday to honor an eastern Indiana police officer who died after being shot in the head during a traffic stop. Holcomb asked Friday that flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to...
Man wants to defend himself in fatal Wisconsin parade attack
A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year wants to represent himself in a trial that is scheduled to begin in a little more than a week. Darrell Brooks Jr.‘s public defender, Jeremy Perri,...
Traffic stops lead to arrest of three Pennsylvania men
GAS CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Three men from Pennsylvania were arrested after traffic stops around 8 p.m. Thursday on State Road 22 near Gas City. Police say while out on patrol, Indiana State Trooper Edward Titus saw a Chevrolet and a Ford, which appeared to be traveling together, commit traffic infractions.
Last Free Fishing Day of the year in Indiana is Sept. 24
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - September 24 is National Hunting & Fishing Day and it is the last Free Fishing Day of the year in Indiana. Both provide unique opportunities to enjoy the state’s public lands and waters. On Free Fishing Days, Indiana residents can fish any of the...
Girl Scouts receives $15M grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Girl Scouts of the USA has received a $15 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to support diverse membership growth within six Girl Scout councils serving Indiana girls. The funding will further the vision that every girl in Indiana will have the opportunity to...
