Rogers County, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

ODOT Cherokee Bridge work continues, more closures coming

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Cherokee Bridge and the Cherokee Avenue entrance to Johnstone Park are still closed to facilitate work on the Oklahoma Department of Transportation bridge replacement project, the city of Bartlesville said. The closures are necessary to facilitate water and sewer relocations needed for the bridge project currently...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Broken Arrow Police Focusing On Dangerous Driving Through Construction Zones

Broken Arrow Police are working to stop traffic violators at a busy intersection that is under construction. Police say they have received complaints about drivers speeding, running red lights, and making illegal left turns in the area of New Orleans Square located at 101st and Elm in Broken Arrow. Broken Arrow officers set up an operation to catch drivers breaking the law on Friday morning.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

2 Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash Near 41st & Garnett

Authorities are on the scene of a crash that sent two people to the hospital Sunday night. Tulsa Police said two trucks crashed near 41st and Garnett around 9 p.m. Police did not reveal the extent of the injuries for those involved. Officers are working to figure out what caused...
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
Local
Oklahoma Government
Rogers County, OK
Government
County
Rogers County, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Fire in East Bartlesville on Thursday Afternoon

A major fire was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday at 340 SE Avondale in Bartlesville, which is just north of Frank Phillips Boulevard. Battalion Chief David Taylor gave an update on the fire. Eight emergency vehicles were on the scene battling the blaze. . Bartlesville radio attempted to reach...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Gas Prices jump in the Metro

TULSA, Okla. — Gas prices jumped in price in Tulsa on Thursday. Some folks are waking up to see gas up 20 cents from the day before. Gas now sitting at $3.49 for a regular gallon of gas at most stations. Gas Buddy reports some places in the metro...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Skiatook PD issues statement on 'vulgar flag' flying on private property

SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Skiatook Police Department has responded to community complaints about a vulgar flag flying on private property. In a Facebook post, the department said they've received multiple complaints about the flag. While they didn't explicitly say what was on the flag, it contains "profanity directed to the current president."
SKIATOOK, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Credited With Preventing Missing Sand Springs Toddler From Drowning

A Sand Springs woman saved a 3-year-old from drowning after she noticed him wandering around a neighborhood by himself. Ashley Tabor said she is still shaken up by how she rescued him. She said every time she tried to get the toddler's attention he ran which took her all the way to the neighborhood pond. Tabor turned corners in her car with police on the phone as the toddler who is nonverbal wandered around the neighborhood; the curious situation took a turn of its own.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee Fall Festival held at Mohawk Park

TULSA, Okla. — A Cherokee festival was held at Mohawk Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured traditional and contemporary Cherokee arts, culture and entertainment. The event was hosted by the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization, the Cherokee Community...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow festival shut down as it began

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow food and music festival was shut down just as it began Saturday. Officials said 3,000 people were turned away from "Everybody's Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival." 2,000 attendees were already through the gates. Broken Arrow police arrived en...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
kgou.org

USDA awards $31 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $31 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses across seven counties. Valliant Telephone Company, Southern Plains Cable LLC and the Osage Nation will receive the federal money through the USDA's ReConnect program...
OKLAHOMA STATE

