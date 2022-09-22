Read full article on original website
Related
ODOT Cherokee Bridge work continues, more closures coming
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Cherokee Bridge and the Cherokee Avenue entrance to Johnstone Park are still closed to facilitate work on the Oklahoma Department of Transportation bridge replacement project, the city of Bartlesville said. The closures are necessary to facilitate water and sewer relocations needed for the bridge project currently...
City of Glenpool hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new 55+ apartments
GLENPOOL, Okla. — The city of Glenpool held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new senior living apartment complex. The 76 unit apartment/condo complex is managed by Bell Management and opened in August. Glenpool Ridge is located at 1922 W. 161st St. Street. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Broken Arrow Police Focusing On Dangerous Driving Through Construction Zones
Broken Arrow Police are working to stop traffic violators at a busy intersection that is under construction. Police say they have received complaints about drivers speeding, running red lights, and making illegal left turns in the area of New Orleans Square located at 101st and Elm in Broken Arrow. Broken Arrow officers set up an operation to catch drivers breaking the law on Friday morning.
News On 6
2 Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash Near 41st & Garnett
Authorities are on the scene of a crash that sent two people to the hospital Sunday night. Tulsa Police said two trucks crashed near 41st and Garnett around 9 p.m. Police did not reveal the extent of the injuries for those involved. Officers are working to figure out what caused...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City of Broken Arrow cancels BBQ and Hot Sauce festival
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A barbecue and hot sauce festival was canceled on Saturday, Sept. 24 for health and safety concerns, according to a City of Broken Arrow Facebook post. The Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival at Events Park was canceled on Saturday, September 24th for health and safety concerns.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Fire in East Bartlesville on Thursday Afternoon
A major fire was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday at 340 SE Avondale in Bartlesville, which is just north of Frank Phillips Boulevard. Battalion Chief David Taylor gave an update on the fire. Eight emergency vehicles were on the scene battling the blaze. . Bartlesville radio attempted to reach...
Gas Prices jump in the Metro
TULSA, Okla. — Gas prices jumped in price in Tulsa on Thursday. Some folks are waking up to see gas up 20 cents from the day before. Gas now sitting at $3.49 for a regular gallon of gas at most stations. Gas Buddy reports some places in the metro...
Nature Conservancy Works To Restore Oklahoma's Blue River
The Nature Conservancy is working to restore Oklahoma's Blue River by planting thousands of native trees nearby. The work, which has roots in Tulsa, is part of a greater effort to protect the river for future generations. The Blue River flows for more than 140 miles through southern Oklahoma. It...
IN THIS ARTICLE
moreclaremore.com
Skiatook PD issues statement on ‘vulgar flag’ flying on private property
SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Skiatook Police Department has responded to community complaints about a vulgar flag flying on private property. In a Facebook post, the department said they’ve received multiple complaints about the flag. While they didn’t explicitly say what was on the flag, it contains “profanity directed to the current president.”
Woman Credited With Preventing Missing Sand Springs Toddler From Drowning
A Sand Springs woman saved a 3-year-old from drowning after she noticed him wandering around a neighborhood by himself. Ashley Tabor said she is still shaken up by how she rescued him. She said every time she tried to get the toddler’s attention he ran which took her all the way to the neighborhood pond. Tabor turned corners in her car with police on the phone as the toddler who is nonverbal wandered around the neighborhood; the curious situation took a turn of its own.
Aviation company reopens expanded facility in Tulsa, plans to hire more employees
TULSA, Okla. — Quality Aircraft Accessories has doubled the size of their Tulsa facility -- from around 12,000 square feet to 25,000. The Tulsa facility manages operations, repairs, and maintenance for piston engine aircrafts. The expansion cost several million dollars and is expected to streamline services provided in Green Country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cherokee Fall Festival held at Mohawk Park
TULSA, Okla. — A Cherokee festival was held at Mohawk Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured traditional and contemporary Cherokee arts, culture and entertainment. The event was hosted by the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization, the Cherokee Community...
KTUL
Broken Arrow festival shut down as it began
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow food and music festival was shut down just as it began Saturday. Officials said 3,000 people were turned away from “Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival.” 2,000 attendees were already through the gates. Broken Arrow police arrived en...
Tulsa man achieves dreams one flight at a time
Lee took his first flight at three years old, and from that day forward his love of flying would follow him throughout his life.
Man dies after being hit by train in Wagoner County
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A man died Thursday after being hit by a train, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened on OK-51B and 171st Street South, approximately 5 miles south of Coweta. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene, troopers said. Troopers said a Union Pacific...
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Tribal police officer paralyzed for 20 days
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Larry Porter is a 30-year-old father of three daughters and stepfather to two stepsons, with a promising law enforcement career. He woke up on Sept. 1, and he could not move. Porter was taken to the hospital in Okmulgee and later by ambulance to Hillcrest Medical...
kgou.org
USDA awards $31 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $31 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses across seven counties. Valliant Telephone Company, Southern Plains Cable LLC and the Osage Nation will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program...
Extreme drought conditions in northeastern Oklahoma hurting ranchers and farmers
TULSA, Okla. — Drought conditions in northeastern Oklahoma are wreaking havoc on crops and pastures used for grazing by cattle farmers. The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates Rogers, Tulsa and Washington Counties are in extreme drought. On Friday, Fox23 News spent time in Oolagah with Lyle Blakley, of Blakley Family...
Comments / 0