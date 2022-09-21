Read full article on original website
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Bruins
The Philadelphia Flyers open their six-game preseason schedule with an exhibition game against the Boston Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+ with a radio broadcast on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.
Familiar faces impressing through early days of training camp
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Last September, Jakub Vrana suffered a shoulder injury upon touching down in Traverse City for training camp and was sidelined for six months before returning to the ice in the 2021-22 season. Now one year later, the Detroit Red Wings forward is happy that's all in...
Top candidates to fill out Lightning’s roster at forward
BRANDON — With center Anthony Cirelli sidelined for the first six to eight weeks of the season while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, the Lightning will have one forward spot to fill on opening night. Opportunities to make the team exist, but those chances dry up quickly if players...
5 Things to Watch in the Ducks’ Preseason Opener
The Anaheim Ducks kick off their preseason on Sunday afternoon at the Tucson Convention Center against the Arizona Coyotes. With 64 players invited to camp, there are storylines aplenty and still many decisions to make in terms of sorting out the starting lineup and building team chemistry and identity. The...
SPLIT-SQUAD ROSTERS - 25.09.22
The game groups for tonight's exhibition games have been announced. Ahead of the split-squad games vs. the Vancouver Canucks, the Flames have released their game rosters:. In Vancouver (5:00 PM MT) Forwards. 17 - Milan Lucic - LW 21 - Kevin Rooney - C 22 - Trevor Lewis - RW.
Preview: Ducks Open Preseason Slate Today vs. Arizona
The Ducks officially begin the 2022 preseason this afternoon, taking on the Arizona Coyotes at Tucson Convention Center. Puck Drop: 2 p.m. | Listen: Ducks Stream | NHL GameCenter | Stats. Today's audio broadcast will be available exclusively on Ducks Stream, as it will be for the entire 2022-23 season...
Game Preview (Split): Avalanche vs. Wild & Golden Knights
The Colorado Avalanche begin the preseason on the road, taking on the Minnesota Wild at 2 p.m. MT. The Avs will also be playing the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday night. That matchup starts at 7 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The game against Vegas is one of two home preseason...
Bills’ Ken Dorsey Comments On Press Box Outburst vs. Dolphins
A camera showed Dorsey slamming his tablet on his desk at the end of Sunday’s 21–19 loss to Miami.
NJD@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens will open the 2022-23 preseason with a game against the Devils at the Bell Centre on Monday night. A few new Habs will be donning bleu-blanc-rouge for the first time in the outing, including 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky and newly-signed forward Kirby Dach, both of whom weren't in the lineup on Sunday for the team's Red vs White intrasquad scrimmage presented by IGA. Jake Allen is expected to get the start in net for the home team.
Jets unveil new jersey supporting Indigenous culture
Proceeds benefit Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Center. The Winnipeg Jets wear their heart on their sleeve. The team released their new WASAC Breakaway Fashion Jersey, supporting Indigenous culture and the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Center (WASAC). For the past three years, the Jets held WASAC Night to promote and fundraise...
High compete level, physicality apparent at training camp
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- If the purpose of the first two days of training camp were to get the Detroit Red Wings back into the groove of practice, day three was focused on dialing it up a notch. The Red Wings ran through special teams drills on Saturday at Centre...
Four Takeaways from Maple Leafs Double-Header vs. Senators
The Toronto Maple Leafs are a fast team. Their transition with the puck was outstanding, especially in the first game of the doubleheader against the Ottawa Senators. The Blue and White seemed to have the play throughout both games, even when the Senators scored. In the first game, after falling...
3 Canadiens Who Could Be Traded Before the Season Starts
The Montreal Canadiens have started their training camp and preseason games this week. So far in the rookie tournament and the multiple intrasquad scrimmages they have played, there have been a few young players outplaying the veterans and working hard for a spot on the opening night roster. For them to make the team, however, there needs to be some room made.
Flames Prospects With the Most to Prove in 2022-23
It’s almost that time of year; hockey season is right around the corner and training camps are well underway. While there will be a multitude of fresh faces in town in new draft picks, trade acquisitions and signings such as Nazem Kadri, Mackenzie Weegar, and Jonathan Huberdeau, there will also be many familiar faces trying to stand out to Flames management.
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Kaprizov not skating for Wild, 'no issues'
Mangiapane joins Flames; Suzuki back on ice for Canadiens. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Minnesota Wild. Kirill Kaprizov did not skate Monday for precautionary measures. The forward took a...
Blues Weekly: Scandella, Preseason Begins, Fourth Line & More
The St. Louis Blues are back in action with preseason games starting all around the NHL. With the league back on its normal schedule, the Blues will have a few weeks to ramp things up before they open the season on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. With all of this said, there are still questions about the Blues roster and who makes it. Those will be decided over the next few weeks with many players in the running.
WATCH LIVE - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
Click to view our live stream from the Scotiabank Saddledome. Vladar looking to take his game to another level this year. by RYAN DITTRICK @ryandittrick / CalgaryFlames.com. The forecast calls for sunny skies and a high temperature of 28 degrees this Wednesday. That's positively scorching, around these parts, this close...
The Wrap: Coyotes Rally Comes Up Just Short Against Ducks
O'Brien & Fischer both score in team's first game in Tucson in five years. Arizona Coyotes coach André Tourigny said the team enjoyed its trip to Tucson - the only thing missing was a come-from-behind victory. Liam O'Brien scored and Christian Fischer added a late goal, but the Coyotes'...
Hischier: Federer a 'Really Great Example' | FEATURE
Hischier reflects on what he's learned from his childhood idol who said goodbye to competitive tennis on Friday. As Nico Hischier enters his third season as the captain of the New Jersey Devils, he is more comfortable in the role. At just 23 years old, Hischier is one of the youngest captains in the league.
Lightning games Wednesday, Thursday postponed due to Hurricane Ian
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning today postponed the team's preseason games on Wednesday, September 28 against Carolina and Thursday, September 29 against Nashville at AMALIE Arena due to the potential effects of Hurricane Ian. Tickets for postponed games will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Those details will...
