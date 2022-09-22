The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has announced a total of $6.5 million in available funding under the Growing Apprenticeship In Nontraditional Sectors (GAINS) and the New Jersey Builders’ Utilization Initiative for Labor Diversity (NJBUILD) Women and Minority Veterans in Construction Trades grant programs to foster the creation and expansion of apprenticeships throughout the state.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO