Read full article on original website
Related
WLFI.com
Latino Festival brings visibility, color to Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday brought the Tippecanoe Latino Festival back to Lafayette. Against the backdrop of Columbian Park, families, friends and community members enjoyed local food, shopping and live performances. The festival is once again hosted by the Latino Center for Wellness and Education. Its president, Allison Maldonado-Ruiz,...
WLFI.com
Brokerage Brewing Company hosts Bröktoberfest
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local brewery is taking advantage of the first day of fall by kicking off its annual Bröktoberfest. The four-day festival celebrates the Bavarian tradition of Oktoberfest right at the Brokerage Brewing Company. On the back porch was a Bavarian-inspired Oktoberfest tent, live...
Thousands flock downtown Indianapolis for Circle City Classic
INDIANAPOLIS — This year's Circle City Classic was a little different. There was no football game, but people said that didn't stop them from having a good time. Thousands of people flocked to downtown Indianapolis to support some of their favorite HBCUs and see the marching bands from those schools compete for the top spot in a contest at Lucas Oil Stadium.
WLFI.com
SIA Subaru Color 5K registration is open
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — SIA is getting ready to welcome its participants next week for the 8th annual Subaru Color 5K next week. The event benefits Students In Action, a program teaching students in grades 6 through 12 about leadership through community service. This year's run will also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
Current Publishing
Work underway on second half of roundabout project
Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.
Current Publishing
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
A Happy ending for an abandoned potbelly pig
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s a happy ending for a potbelly pig that was abandoned at a Vigo County property. Tuesday, MyWabashValley.com told you about a man who’d found an unexpected visitor on his property in southern Vigo County. As of Friday morning, John Holcomb said the pig is on its way to a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival is Everything Fall and So Much More
One of my favorite things to do in the Fall is going to the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. I've been attending the festival for over 50 years. I used to go with my grandpa. Being at the festival brings back so many good memories. The festival takes place all...
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
clintoncountydailynews.com
YMCA Gives Reason for Closure
The Clinton County Family YMCA takes the safety of our staff, members, children, and families very seriously. Our community is like a family, and we do everything in our power to care for and protect those that call the Y home for fitness, childcare, employment, and social programs. Because of...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Mourning the loss of a pet
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 Saturday to talk about the World’s smallest therapy dog passing.
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Cougill Lane has gas for $3.49 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Payless on Salisbury Street has gas for $3.87...
wamwamfm.com
Rail Accidents During Safety Week
It was rail safety week in Indiana and ironically, the state has had it’s share of railroad related accidents this week. In Frankfort, Indiana, a train hit a pedestrian on Monday. An 18-year-old was said to have been wearing headphones while walking on the tracks when he was hit. He was last reported in critical but stable condition at an Indianapolis Hospital.
Current Publishing
Witham Health Services receives naloxone vending machine
A vending machine stocked with free medication used to reverse an opioid overdose is now available at Witham Health Services in Zionsville. The Lebanon-based hospital said the naloxone vending machine is one of 19 placed across the state and will be available for use by the public at its Zionsville location, 6085 Heartland Dr.
WLFI.com
BREAKING: Fire at St. James Lutheran gymnasium
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police confirmed to News 18 authorities responded to a fire in the gymnasium at Saint James Lutheran School Sunday night. No other details were available as of the publication of this article. A radio transmission from the Lafayette Fire Department around 10:00 p.m. marked...
WLFI.com
West Lafayette imagines public safety center on Navajo Street
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A public safety center could serve as a one-stop shop for residents' police and fire needs. Five years ago, West Lafayette's mold-infested former city hall on Navajo Street was torn down. Now, the empty lot next to the police department serves as a prime location for the new public safety center.
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: The Historic Snow & Early Freeze of September 1942
The earliest snowfall on record for part of the viewing area occurred September 25, 1942. The highest total in the viewing area was 4" at Wheatfield. At West Lafayette, a the trace of snow on September 25, was the earliest on record by 12 days (beating October 6, 1906). No additional snow was recorded until November 10 with a trace. After that, there was none until November 28 (trace) before 3.0" fell on November 29.
Flags to be flown at half-staff Monday to honor fallen Officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags be flown at half-staff across Indiana on Monday to honor an eastern Indiana police officer who died after being shot in the head during a traffic stop. (NOTE: The video in the player above details the procession route for Officer...
Comments / 0